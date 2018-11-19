My family's Thanksgiving dinners are massive affairs. I just have a brother and a sister in my immediate family, but I've got more cousins than I can count and we all gather in one place for this magical event. I make place cards for everyone attending because there's no way we would all fit at the table without some system to organize us, and I'm making over thirty cards this year. The event will definitely be documented nonstop, so I've already started brainstorming Instagram captions for family Thanksgiving.

Before you start ranting at me about how Thanksgiving isn't about the pictures you post, let me start by saying that I totally agree. The memories we make with our families are the most important thing about the holidays, but I like to hold onto those memories with pictures I can keep forever. My mom always made a point of taking photos of me and my siblings, even when we rolled our eyes at having to pose for them, and now I'm so glad I have those memories to look back on. It's cliche to say that kids grow up fast, but it's true, which is why I will defend taking photos until the end of time. Pictures can help you freeze a moment, good or bad, allowing you to remember exactly what it was like when your kids were two, five and a half, and so on and so forth. Taking two minutes to pose for a picture will be totally worth it when you have them to look back on in 10 years.

And since you're going to be taking photos anyway, there's no reason to not have a solid caption underneath your post. Read on for some ides.

"We put the fun in dysfunctional" Shutterstock Nobody's family is perfect, and this caption sums up the hilarious antics that come with getting the whole gang together. Use it for that personality pic you know you'll take.

"You go through life wondering what it's all about, but at the end of that day it's all about family" Rod Stewart The point of Thanksgiving is to spend time with the people you're most thankful for, and this caption definitely pays homage to the love you feel for your family on the big day. Good luck getting a picture as cute as baby Luna though.

"Gang's all here" Sometimes keeping it simple is best. This one works well if you've got a big family (assuming you can get everyone in the same room for a photo).

"Kid's Table 2018" Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock I implore anyone who is still being forced to sit at the "kid's" table over the age of 21 to use this caption. It's especially funny if you're all holding kids of your own.

"I've got all my sister's with me" Sister Sledge Honestly, not enough people with sisters call on the great Sister Sledge when making Insta-captions. Reuniting with your sisters for the holidays is the perfect occasion to whip out this quote.

"What I'm most thankful for" This caption is almost as sweet as pecan pie, and it really encompasses the warm and fuzzies that you get about your family during the holidays. Gather the fam for a group photo, and post it on up.

“After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations” Oscar Wilde This quote has it all: the reference to Thanksgiving food, the humorous dig at your family, and the killer writing skills of a literary classic. I suggest using it as a caption for pictures taken by the mountainous table of food.

"I sustain myself with the love of family" Maya Angelou I'm emotional just reading this quote, so seeing it underneath an adorable photo of you and your family would definitely have me pressing like.

"It's all in the family" Again, a classic and a crowd pleaser.

"I'mma let you finish, but the Smith family had the greatest Thanksgiving dinner of all time" Since Thanksgiving is the perfect occasion for a #tbt, throw it way back to the Taylor-Kanye controversy of 2009 with this zingy caption. Just insert your family's last name.

"Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together" Sam Levenson Nothing has ever explained the weird antics I get into with my siblings and cousins more than this quote. Catch it on my Instagram in a couple of days.

"I love them more than I loved the food" If you love anyone as much as you love Thanksgiving dinner, they deserve a social media shoutout. This caption would be extra sweet in a shot with just you and the kids.

"My stomach is full and my heart is happy because I'm in my favorite place with my favorite people!" This says it all. It's especially appropriate if you traveled to see family for Thanksgiving this year.

"Gratitude is the best attitude" Sure, your family will get on your nerves on Thanksgiving at some point. But reminding yourself to be thankful for the times when they're not driving you up the wall can help.

"These are the days now that we must savor / and we must enjoy as we can / these are the days that will last forever / you've got to hold them in your heart." This sweet quote from the Van Morrison song "These Are the Days" is sure to get a few of your relatives at least a little bit teary-eyed.

“I am grateful for what I am and have. My Thanksgiving is perpetual." Henry David Thoreau Easier said than done, but definitely a way of existing that everyone should strive for.

"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around." Willie Nelson Shutterstock Excellent advice from a musical legend, as per ThoughtCo. And what better day to start counting your blessings than Thanksgiving?