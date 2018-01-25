19 Acronyms Every New Mom Needs To Know

If becoming a new mom wasn't life-changing enough, it turns out that a lot of the words and phrases tossed around you may become more complicated, too. Luckily, commonly used phrases amongst moms and medical professionals often get shortened to save time, because as moms, we all need to save time, even if it's cutting a millisecond off a word. These acronyms every mom needs to know, range from the normal topics spoken of everyday that every new parent can relate to, to the rare, and sometimes scary, conditions that your baby could face.

Some of the more frequently used acronyms in a new mom's repertoire include BF for breastfeeding and LO for little one. Just got to any baby-related message board and you might find yourself seriously riddled by all the new "words" floating around — the list goes on and on and on. Luckily, most of the acronyms you'll stumble across as a new mom are pretty straight forward and easy to figure out (for the most part). But don't be surprised if you're stumped by a couple — or a few. Seriously, you have enough to deal with right now, so it's all neatly broken down for you right here.

This one's for all you FTMs (that's 'first time moms' in case you didn't know) out there trying to get the crazy lingo down for this new journey. Check out the common acronyms new parents are using these days and use them freely.

1 BF Giphy Although you might've referred to your significant other or bestie as your BF in college, it's got a totally different meaning for nursing moms. For those babies who are breast fed or moms who are breast feeding, BF is the acronym you'll often find to represent yourself.

2 AAP American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is a great source of information when you're concerned about guidelines and general information about your newborn, baby, toddler, and beyond. Your doctor will probably be dropping this one down often.

3 APA The American Pregnancy Association (APA) is another organization where you'll see and obtain a lot of helpful information. They promote pregnancy wellness, but much of their knowledge spills over into the life of a new mom as well. So the next time you hear the APA cited, you'll know it's legit.

4 CS Giphy A cesarean section (C-section or CS) is when a baby is surgically delivered by means of incisions in the mother's abdominal wall and uterus, according to Kids Health. So instead of a vaginal birth, some moms end up having a CS for medical reasons or even choose to schedule a one for any number of reasons.

5 BB Giphy I'm sure you're familiar with the terms BC and AD from history class or a religious teaching, but if not, they stand for "before christ" and "anno domini" or after christ. The same idea applies to your life before and after you give birth. BB stands for before baby...

6 AB and AB stands for after baby. Because lets be honest, it's a pretty significant life shift when whipping out your breasts has two totally different meanings BB and AB.

7 CIO Giphy There are plenty of sleep methods you'll familiarize yourself with in the first few months of your baby's life, depending on what you're comfortable with. Cry it out (CIO) is perhaps one of the most controversial but also effective methods, and it basically means you let your baby figure out how to self-soothe themself to sleep literally by letting them cry it out.

8 CD For moms who've decided to cloth diaper, CD is the term you'll see all over cloth diapering forums, Facebook sale groups, and among the general mom groups of others who CD.

9 EBF Exclusively breastfeeding or extended breastfeeding are often shortened to EBF, and if you are EBF-ing, chances are you'll get plenty of use out of the acronym.

10 LC Giphy If you're BF-ing, chances are you'll want to refer to a lactation consultant (LC) with any difficulties, questions, or general advice. They're truly one of the most underutilized resources that are available to provide breastfeeding moms with so much knowledge and support (and numbing agents if your nipples just cannot be sore any longer).

11 FF Although you might think this refers to a super version of the F-word for moms, it's unfortunately not. But good news for the moms who are formula feeding, because you have an abbreviation to use too, and it's FF.

12 HELLP The APA (see, I told you that acronym would come in handy) shared that HELLP refers to hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count, or in other words, a serious syndrome known as extreme preeclampsia that can affect pregnant women. As a new mom, however, it's important to remember that though it's rare, this syndrome can still sneak up on you. If you notice the HELLP symptoms (difficulty seeing, headache, nausea, high blood pressure, protein in urine, swelling) stacking up, do not hesitate to call your doctor immediately.

13 LO Giphy When you see moms referring to their LO online, you may think that it's a new trending name. Instead, your baby is often referred to as your little one or LO.

14 PPA There's this off-putting thing that surprisingly happens to a lot of moms after birth, and up until recently, moms didn't realize what it was or that it's way more common than originally believed. PPA is the shorter version of postpartum anxiety, and you might be surprised to find that a Pediatrics journal study found that 17 percent of new moms have anxiety symptoms in the first few weeks postpartum, and that PPA is more likely to stick around than postpartum depression, even after your baby's first 6 months.

15 PPD The more commonly referred to counterpart of PPA is PPD, or postpartum depression. This is also more common than many moms realize, and it's important to reach out to your doctor if you're experiencing strong feelings of sadness, anger, negative feelings toward your LO, and more.

16 SAHM For moms who rock it at home raising their babies day in and day out, you have your own acronym: SAHM for stay at home mom.

17 SIDS One of the most confusing and unresolved issues that can occur with a newborn is referred to as sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS. It's the third leading cause of infant mortality, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There are, however, plenty of ways to lower chances and ways to protect your baby from SIDS in general.

18 WAHM Giphy If you're a mom who's staying at home with her kids but also working there too, your acronym is WAHM for work at home mom.