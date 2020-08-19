Whether it’s because you have a formal occasion, are going back to the office, or you’re tired of sweats and t-shirts, sometime during your fourth (and fifth and sixth…) trimester you’re probably going to want to put on a dress. This can be tricky while breastfeeding; you definitely don’t want anything with a high-neck, a zipper up the back, or tons of buttons, and you also have a keen awareness that anything you do wear will likely end up at least a little bit milk-stained. That’s why these dresses under $50 that you can breastfeed in are a godsend for nursing moms.

The dresses on this list are comfortable, and because they're more affordable than some options out there, stains are no biggie. Best of all, whether or not they're specifically designed for nursing, they allow easy access to your breasts, which makes feeding or pumping so much easier (and you'll never have to sit in a random room with your dress awkwardly pooled around your waist). From neutrals to prints, there's something here for any occasion (even your second cousin's black-tie wedding that you have to virtually attend).

Read on for nursing dresses under $50 and have no regrets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Floral Pattern Cocoon Maxi Dress Latched Mama | $49 $46.97 Available In XS-2X see on latched ma You'd never know by looking, but this maxi had discrete side panels that pull to the side for easy nursing. The delicate floral print can be dressed up and down, and the flowy fit makes this a comfy go-to option for days when you just don't know what to wear.

2. A Comfy Henley Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Nursing Henley Dress Target | $29.99 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on target This henley was so popular in shirt form that they made it into a dress. The buttons snap open to reveal a bandeau that can be easily lifted for breastfeeding. It has a relaxed, knee-length fit which will kind of make you feel like you're wearing pajamas all day, in a good way.

3. A Maxi Smallshow Women's Long Sleeve Maxi Nursing Dress Maternity Amazon | $33.99 Available In Sizes S-XXL see on amazon Perfect for cooler days, this long-sleeved dress has a flowy jersey skirt, plus a top that lifts slightly. Because the back is fully sewn together, it looks like a dress from behind, and from the front, it looks like a skirt and top. This comes in seven colors and is available on Amazon Prime for when you need something to wear at the last minute.

4. A Comfy Jersey Dress MAMA Nursing Dress H&M | $29.99 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on H&M Basically your favorite sweatsuit in dress form, this modal and cotton jersey dress looks effortlessly put together. The top can be pulled up, though thanks to the drawstring middle, it looks like one piece. This also comes in a cute blue and white stripe.

5. A Turtleneck Maternity Softspun Layered Nursing Turtleneck Dress Gap | $29.99 Available In Sizes L-XXL see on gap Throw some tights or leggings on, and you have a winter outfit in less than a minute. Like other styles on the list, the top pulls up to reveal a deep neckline for easy nursing, and the ribbed cuffs and sleeves lend a pretty detail.

6. A Hidden Zipper Striped Cold Shoulder Nursing Dress Nursing Queen | $44.99 Available In Sizes XS-2X see on nursing queen This nautical print shows some shoulder, and comes in two lengths; one that hits mid-thigh and a longer knee-length option. The flowy dress has a hidden zipper across the chest, which makes breastfeeding anywhere a cinch.

7. Leopard Print Motherhood Maternity Wrap Dress Macy's | $49.98 Available In Sizes S-L see on Macy's So many nursing dresses or black or gray, but why not go bold with a fun print? This leopard wrap style is fun and eye-catching, but if animal print isn't your thing, it's also available in a floral or a black and white geometric print.

8. A Classic Black Dress Zipper Side Access Nursing Dress A Pea In The Pod | $98 $34.99 Available In Sizes XS-L see on a pea in the pod You can never have too many little black dresses, and this one may just stay in your wardrobe even after you're done nursing. The tie front can be adjusted based on how you're feeling that day, and there's side access at the top for nursing. The blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex gives this a gentle stretch, and it also comes in red and jacquard gray.

9. A T-Shirt Dress Maternity Nursing Overlay T-Shirt Mini Dress Asos | $35 Available In Sizes 2-16 see on asos Who wouldn't want to wear a big t-shirt all day? This double layer dress has an overlay on top for easy breastfeeding, plus a relaxed fit that fits from bump to post-baby.

10. A Tie Strap Dress Only Maggie Tie Strap Tiered Sundress Nordstrom | $49 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on nordstrom While not technically a nursing dress, this midi dress has straps that can actually be untied so you can slip off the top easily. The ruched bodice is comfy and supportive and the flouncy skirt looks playful and dressed up.

11. That's (Another) Wrap Pull Over Wrap Nursing Dress Motherhood Maternity | $44.97 $20 Available In Sizes S-XL see on motherhood maternity Casual enough or everyday wear but special enough for more formal occasions, this wrap style dress is a dream. The poly/spandex fabric has plenty of stretch and give, plus the V-neck style makes nursing a breeze.

12. Business Chic Long Sleeve Nursing Dress Nursing Queen | $49.99 Available In Sizes XS-3X see on nursing queen First things first, this dress has pockets which is a total game-changer. The black and white grid print looks serious without being stuffy, and the zipper on the seam for easy nursing is totally indetectable.

13. A Formal Dress MAMA Pleated Nursing Dress H&M | $99 $38.99 Available In Sizes XS-L SEE ON H&M If you don't want to spend a lot of money on a formal dress you may not get much wear out of, this lace and chiffon dress is a gorgeous option. The lace is lined in jersey and it has hidden snaps that make for easy breastfeeding. When the party's over you can wash this too, as long as you use a cold cycle.

14. A Printed Midi Mama.Licious Maternity Nursing Wrap Dress Asos | $48 $23.50 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on asos Designed to work for both pregnancy and nursing, this wrap dress in an abstract floral print will be a savior on days when you want to be both comfortable and stylish. It's made of 95% organic cotton plus 5% spandex for a bit of stretch.

15. A Button Down The Atley Button Down Wren & Ivory | $48 Available In Sizes S-L see on wren & ivory Because there's no elastic in the waist, you get to decide if you want to tie the belt or keep it flowy. Available in two colors (cream and mauve) the 100% cotton dress has pockets and small slits up the sides.

16. A Sporty Look OrganicLifeStyleCode Nursing Dress Etsy | $40 Available In Sizes S-L see on etsy Sporty and chic, this cotton jersey nursing dress is perfect for running errands or a casual night out. The overlay pulls up for nursing, and there are pockets in the racer stripe side seams.

17. A Fun Floral Print Maternity Waist-Defined Twist-Front Jersey Dress Old Navy | $36.99 $19.97 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on old navy This dress will be a fave whether you're pregnant or nursing. The drapey jersey fabric grows with your bump, and the twist front empire waist makes it easy to breastfeed. This is also available in solid colors and a several other fun prints if you're not feeling a bold floral.

18. A Breezy Frock Maternity Plus Size Sun Dress Mom 2 Be | $32.89 Available in Sizes 1X - 2X See on Mom 2 Be Though this striped dress is a maternity dress, you can wear it long after childbirth and year-round. Just pull the strap down over your shoulder to breastfeed. During cooler seasons, you can layer it over a shirt or under a jacket or two.