I love a sprawling smorgasbord of sweets to round out the Turkey Day feast, although I'm the first to admit that it can be hard to get even one dessert made when there's a big old bird occupying the oven. That's why these Thanksgiving Crock-Pot desserts can make putting together multi-dish meal easier. When the kitchen is in chaos, it's nice knowing that dessert is taken care, thanks to the slow cooker.

If you're the one hosting Thanksgiving, this "relaxing" day of togetherness can actually feel pretty darn stressful. Even for someone who knows their way around the kitchen, it can be a serious challenge trying to get the mains, the sides, and eventually the desserts, all done at the appropriate times. But it can be done with the some planning and the help of some small appliances like slow cookers and pressure cookers. Let the little countertop beasts take care of the sweets, and you'll have one less thing to sweat over on T-Day.

All of the desserts below are total crowdpleasers and since they can be made in a Crock-Pot, they're hostess-friendly too. From pumpkin dump cake to hot fudge turtle brownies, these Crock-Pot desserts prove that sweets reign supreme on Thanksgiving.

1. Crock-Pot Baked Apples Princess Pinky Girl If you want to serve up a quintessential fall dessert, look no further than this Crock-Pot baked apple recipe from Princess Pinky Girl. It's super tasty, and it will fill your home with the most inviting aroma of simmering cinnamon and apples!

2. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cake Spicy Southern Kitchen It just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without some pumpkin, and this slow cooker pumpkin cake recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen definitely checks that box. Although it's called "cake", it has a gooey consistency similar to bread pudding. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and it's sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.

3. Slow Cooker Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Mom On Time Out Pumpkin usually dominates Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean you can't serve another orange veggie as dessert. This slow cooker carrot cake recipe from Mom On Time Out is so moist, and thanks to the applesauce, carrots, pineapples, and coconut it calls for, one might even consider it healthy.

4. Crock-Pot Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake Averie Cooks This decadent Crock-Pot hot fudge chocolate cake recipe from Averie Cooks is rich, and a more than satisfactory way to round out your Thanksgiving feast.

5. Crock-Pot Candy Cookies & Cups If your guests are maxed out from the big meal, offering them bite-size morsels is a winning dessert strategy. This slow cooker candy recipe from Cookies & Cups includes all kinds of melted candies, like toffee bits, chocolate chips, white chocolate bark, even some Nutella.

6. Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Spicy Southern Kitchen Spicy Southern Kitchen's slow cooker chocolate peanut butter cake proves that there's no such thing as too much peanut butter cups.

7. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Bread Pudding The Gunny Sack In my house, the debate is always between pumpkin pie or pecan pie. With this delectable slow cooker pumpkin pecan bread pudding from The Gunny Sack, you get the best of both worlds. Serve it with warm caramel sauce, and your taste buds will do a happy dance.

8. Crock-Pot Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars The Stay At Home Chef Chocolate chip bars made in the slow cooker really are the best. Use The Stay At Home Chef's awesome recipe year-round. Just remember to line your slow cooker with aluminum foil for easy clean-up later.

10. Slow Cooker Fudge Creme De La Crumb Top Creme De La Crumb's slow cooker fudge with a sprinkling of coarse sea salt to take the chocolatey flavors to the next level.

11. Crock-Pot Pumpkin Dump Cake 365 Days of Slow Cooking 365 Days of Slow Cooking's Crock-Pot pumpkin dump cake recipe is beyond easy to make. You literally dump seven ingredients into a slow cooker and let the appliance work its magic.

12. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler Moms With Crockpots If your guests a clambering for an authentic autumn treat, look no further than this scrumptious Crock-Pot pumpkin pecan cobbler recipe from Moms With Crockpots. It perfectly marries the pumpkin and pecan flavors tastebuds crave this time of year.

13. Crock-Pot Pumpkin Apple Crisp Kristine's Kitchen This slow cooker pumpkin apple crisp recipe from Kristine's Kitchen fuses two classic fall flavors together with the best possible results. Top it with a little freshly whipped cream or ice cream or both.

14. Crock-Pot Crustless Pumpkin Pie Recipes That Crock It wouldn't be Turkey Day without some pumpkin pie, and this awesome Crock-Pot crustless pumpkin pie recipe from Recipes That Crock is a winner. It'll make those who prefer filling over crust especially happy.

15. Slow Cooker Blueberry Peach Cobbler Kristine's Kitchen I love a Thanksgiving dessert recipe that's fruity because I can almost convince myself that it's healthy! This warm, sweet, bubbly blueberry and peach slow cooker cobbler recipe from Kristine's Kitchen is divine. Plus, you can really use any kind of berry — if you want, sub in raspberries, strawberries, or even cherries.

16. 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cake Willow Bird Baking This 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cake recipe from Willow Bird Baking couldn't be easier or tastier. Top it with some vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

17. Slow Cooker Cheesecake A Spicy Perspective If you have never attempted to make Cheesecake (a seemingly sensitive dessert) before, making it in the bottom of your slow cooker is a safe way to pull it off. The best part is, you don’t need a springform pan or a water bath for it to come out perfectly. A Spicy Perspective shares this simple recipe for a classic slow cooker cheesecake that's pretty much foolproof.

18. Pumpkin Spice Rice Pudding DIY Candy DIY Candy’spumpkin spice rice pudding recipe incorporates cinnamon and pumpkin spice to make it extra festive. For the best consistency, the blog recommends using long-grain white rice. Top it off with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice seasoning, and you’re ready to serve.