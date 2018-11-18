2 Biggest Things That Will Happen To You In 2019, Based On Your Zodiac

Can 2019 get here any quicker, please? I don't know about you, but I am so done with this year that I'd climb up the Times Square tower and drop the damn ball today if I could. Of course, it would be nice to be assured that the coming year will indeed bring better tidings; fortunately, we can get a hint by reading what astrologers have to say about the what 2019 has planned for each zodiac sign.

Although only about 42 percent of Americans think astrology is scientific, according to a National Science Foundation report, many of us still can't resist looking at our horoscope, whether it's in a magazine at the supermarket checkout or on one of your favorite websites (ahem). In the last few years, millennials have taken a particular interest in astrology, according to a report in The Atlantic. Why? Seems that we tend to turn to the stars for answers when we're feeling stressed, and millennials (along with Gen X) are the two most stressed-out generations of the moment.

Totally understandable. With human tragedies, natural disasters, and political monkey business dominating the headlines, it's comforting to think that the planets might align in a way that could give us a glimmer of hope in our personal lives. And, indeed, the coming year promises just that. As renowned astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut announce in their new yearly forecast, The AstroTwins' 2019 Planetary Planner (which is not yet released), "In 2019, hope might once again spring forth... As the stars bring us down to earth in 2019, we’ve got cosmic permission (make that marching orders) to find magic and mirth in the mundane moments."

Simple joys sound like a great way to ring in the new year. Here's what else astrologers have to say about what to look forward to, as well as what to watch out for.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) JKstock/Shutterstock The best news: If you've always wanted to write a book, launch a blog, or start a YouTube podcast, this is your year! According to Horoscope.com, the new moon in Gemini in June 2019 promises success in career ventures related to communication. What to watch out for: The solar eclipse on July 2 signals that you'll need to take ownership of a home-related matter, cautioned Tarot.com. Maybe you've been spending a little more than you should, or perhaps you need to establish firmer house rules with the kids. Whatever it is, you'll breathe a sigh of relief when you finally get things settled.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) The best news: The supermoon total lunar eclipse in late January will guide Tauruses to make their home dreams come true, according to the AstroTwins. If you're looking to move, the time is right to find the perfect house; if you're staying put, you'll get going on that kitchen or basement remodel. What to watch out for: Do you have a friendship that's run its course — too much drama and neediness, not enough support and fun? Uranus going retrograde in Aries asks you to let go of toxic people in 2019, said YourTango. It won't be easy, but you'll appreciate having your sanity back.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) The best news: Geminis will be breathing a little easier in 2019 when it comes to money matters. As Tarot.com explained, the year's eclipses will be falling into your money sector, paving the way for a raise at work (or your partner's), new investment opportunities, or the ability to pay down a sizeable chunk of student or credit card debt. Looking to start a business of your own? January 31, June 18, or November 8 will be ideal days to hit up the bank for a loan. What to watch out for: March 2019's Mercury in retrograde will find normally silver-tongued Twins at a loss for words, cautioned Astrology.com. This month isn't the best time to negotiate with your boss, give a performance or presentation, or get into a Facebook political debate. Step back and keep your speeches short and sweet until Mercury goes direct again at month's end.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) mentatdgt/Shutterstock The good news: Change-loving Uranus stays retrograde in Aries through March, and for Cancerians, that means a job shakeup of some sort, according to YourTango. This could take the form of a promotion, a new manager, a change of employer, or something even more radical. If you've been dreaming about switching careers, 2019 entices you to get the training or education you need to get started. Go for it! What to watch out for: True love takes work, Cancer, and this is your year to buckle down. If you're married or in a committed relationship, the planets call for you and your love to fix the areas that aren't working, explained Tarot.com. If you're both in this for the long haul, you'll emerge stronger than ever.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) The good news: Love is in the air for Lions in 2019! Tarot.com pointed out that Jupiter will stay in the romance area of your chart right through early December. This paves the way for an active dating life if you're single, and for a deeper commitment if you're partnered or married. In fact, you might just decide to celebrate your love by adding to your family. Make room for that nursery! What to watch out for: You're a natural leader, Leo (as befits the regal king of the jungle), but taking on too much responsibility at work could bog you down just when you're poised to reap major rewards, cautions the AstroTwins. Fortunately, you're smart enough to surround yourself with good people; don't be shy about delegating some of your to-do list.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) The good news: This time next year could find you with a fatter bank account than you had in 2018. As YourTango explained, Pluto is paying a visit to Virgos' money house through April 2019, setting the stage for financial success. This could come in the form of either a raise at work, or else a smarter outlook about how to save and invest (financial seminar, anyone?). Either way, you'll end up in the black by year's end. What to watch out for: Super-serious Saturn in your love sector nudges you to be mindful of your relationship with your children, according to Tarot.com. If you've been going through the motions (and let's face it, we've all been there!), this is your wake-up call to realize they won't be little forever. Time to reclaim the joy in trips to the park and messy baking sessions in the kitchen.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) MAD.vertise/Shutterstock The good news: Get your 2019 calendar out now, Libra. The AstroTwins explain that this coming year will be filled with social engagements — both ones you'll be attending and ones you'll host. Even more exciting, these opportunities will introduce you to new friends from all walks of life, broadening your mind and opening up your perspective. What to watch out for: Responsibility-driven Saturn makes its home in your domestic sector for all of 2019, meaning that family matters may take precedence over other areas of your life, according to Tarot.com. For instance, you may find yourself called away from work or social engagements to take care of an elderly parent. It may not be easy, but knowing you're doing the right thing will help sustain you.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) The good news: Pick a goal, any goal, Scorpio. Etsy business? Learning a new skill? Getting more politically involved? Or just spending more quality time with your kids? Whatever it is, 2019 will be your year to pursue your passions, according to Horoscope.com. Plus, Jupiter in the sector of your chart related to earned income promises that those passions will pay off financially as well as emotionally, said Tarot.com. What to watch out for: As with Gemini, Mercury in retrograde will wreak havoc with Scorpio's ability to communicate all through March, warned Horoscope.com. Typos in emails, misunderstood meanings in texts, fumbled speeches — all of these are possible if you don't think before you hit the "send" button.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) The good news: February, that traditional love month, will take on special meaning for you in 2019, assured Horoscope.com. Archers will be looking for romantic commitment during this time, and single Sagittarians will expect to put a ring on it. Already married? You might be up for a vow renewal or a leave-the-kids-with-Grandma couples getaway. What to watch out for: You'll also be quite busy this year with work and social engagements, which could make your family feel left out, according to the AstroTwins. Make sure to give your loved ones equal time to keep harmony at home.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) LStockStudio/Shutterstock The good news: Pluto's direct path in your first house will find you itching to pull up roots and move, according to YourTango. Whether you're looking for a change of scenery, a nicer neighborhood, or a spot closer to work, a new home will be a smart way to launch the new year. What to watch out for: As YourTango added, Uranus in retrograde will make you realize your vulnerability, particularly if you have unresolved childhood issues. Take time to come to terms with your past and to nurture yourself, advises the AstroTwins. The payoff: After March, you'll find it easier to make peace with (or let go of ) difficult family members.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) The good news: If you're tech-minded, this year is perfect for Aquarians to launch a computer-based business from home, advises the AstroTwins. Do some legwork and see if businesses in your area need someone to manage their social media accounts. Jupiter in your friendship sector for most of the year will also find you at events that will introduce you to fascinating people from all walks of life. What to watch out for: Keep a tight grip on your wallet. As Tarot.com explained, Jupiter's position in your second money house in mid-January, June, and September could find you falling for sketchy hard-luck tales and risky investment schemes.