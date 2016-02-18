20 Baby Names For Confident Children That'll Help Them Stand Tall No Matter What

E.E Cummings wrote, "Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit." To most parents, imparting this trait to their children from a young age is a top priority but finding the perfect baby name for confident children can seem like quite the undertaking.

Although choosing the perfect baby name won't guarantee that your child will have self-confidence to spare, it can certainly lay the foundation, as well as serve as a daily reminder of the importance of cultivating the trait. With all of the pressures kids face as they grow up, having a name that inspires them to be themselves and stand out could make a huge difference.

Whether you're looking for a name that literally means confident or are on the hunt for inspirational namesakes to inspire your child, this round-up has you covered. There are some names that are the dictionary definition of confidence, some just have that "certain something" that exudes confidence, and others are inspired from confident people who have accomplished great things. No matter the name you choose, the fact that you're searching for names to inspire self-confidence means that you're already on the right track.

1. Brianne The baby name Brianne means high, noble, and exalted, and is of Celtic origin, according to The Bump. It exudes a sense of confidence right off the bat. The subtle twist on the more common Brianna makes it stand out even more and the name could be shortened to Bri or Bria to add an extra kick.

2. Everett The name Everett means "brave as a wild boar" and since boars are usually known for their fierceness, this baby name is perfect for feisty little ones. It makes a great name for a leader-to-be, and could even be a suitable choice for a baby girl who's headed for a confident life.

3. Aila This short and sweet name is as unique as it is inspiring. Aila is of Scottish origin and means “from the strong place” in Gaelic, according to Nameberry. Aila gives parents a strong alternative to the more popular, but similar-sounding baby name Isla, which ranked 82nd in the country for girls’ names in 2018, according to the United States Social Security Administration.

4. Isa This gender neutral baby name option means "strong-willed" and certainly packs a big meaning in a short, powerful name. Isa is a great choice for parents who love longer, more feminine names like Isabella or Isadora, but want something short and powerful instead. Alternatively, the name Isa could be short for the biblical name Ishmael, meaning “the lord listens.”

5. Vera Although the name Vera comes from the Latin word for true, the Russian origin of the name means “faith.” This name exudes confidence, and whether you look to the Latin or Russian origins, either meaning points to a virtue. As a less common "V" name, as your baby grows, she’ll automatically stand out from the crowd.

6. Audrey Meaning "noble strength," this name has a lot going for it. Actress Audrey Hepburn is perhaps the most well known bearer of the name and was famous for her humanitarian acts and her encouragement to girls. The name has held steady in popularity over the years, ranked 46th among baby girls born in 2018, per the U.S. Social Security Administration.

7. Andrew This classic boy name is as strong as it gets. It literally means "strong and manly.” From presidents to actors and kings to artists, leaders of all kinds have done the name Andrew justice for centuries. It is the perfect choice for fans of timeless names that still wield a powerful punch.

8. Griffin Though the name has ancient Celtic roots, according to Nameberry, Griffin has gained popularity in recent years with modern-day parents. The name means "strong lord" and would make a great choice for any child whose parents want them to saunter through life with confidence. It also gives off major Gryffindor vibes if you happen to be a Harry Potter fan.

9. Denzel The name Denzel has a meaning — from the high stronghold — to match its impressive sound and appearance. How can you not be confident with a name that has a “Z” right in the middle of it? Plus, your child might wind up following in the footsteps of award-winning actor, director, and producer Denzel Washington, and who wouldn’t be happy about that?

10. Valerie Originally the name of a martyred saint, Valerie stems from the word for valor meaning "strength and health," according to Nameberry, and is a more modern French variation of the Latin name Valeria. The name Valerie exudes femininity and strength — two things that should definitely always go hand in hand.

11. Duke This boy's name is a high rank of English nobility and sounds as confident as a Duke should be. The name Duke was ranked 531st for baby boys born in 2018, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration, so if you’re looking for a name choice that is powerful without being overly popular, Duke is an exceptional choice.

12. Amelia mapodile/E+/Getty Images This gorgeous-sounding name is forever linked to the famous American aviatrix Amelia Earhart — but what better namesake to inspire confidence in your baby girl? Amelia is of German origin and means “work,” according to Nameberry. Although the name is rather popular, nicknames like Milly or Amy could be utilized if your child winds up in a classroom with multiple Amelias.

13. Leonardo Whether you think of Da Vinci or Di Caprio, the baby name Leonardo definitely has the odds stacked in its favor. The name itself means brave lion, and with that type of ferocious, roaring beast backing up the name, it doesn't get much more confident than that. Plus, the nickname Leo sounds just as strong.

14. Alice If you seek a name that exudes a more gentle type of confidence, Alice is of English origin meaning both “noble” and “kind” according to Baby Center. Although the name Alice was once considered rather old-fashioned, it has recently seen a rise in popularity and was ranked 71st among baby girls born in 2018, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration.

15. Mitchell The name Mitchell is the English variation of the name Michael and means “who is like God,” according to Nameberry. Although Mitchell exudes confidence, this strong-sounding name could also be shortened to Mitch if you happen to prefer a single-syllable baby name that still provides a similar flair of fearlessness.

16. Bridget The Irish name Bridget means “resolute strength,” according to Baby Center. The name saw a spike in popularity in the 1970s and has since declined, currently ranked 718th most popular in 2018, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. The name is a great throwback to a simpler time, but is still totally empowering.

17. Archie The name Archie is of German origin and means “truly brave” according to Nameberry, making it a fantastic choice for parents who want to instill that particular trait within their child. If it is good enough for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — two of the most confident individuals in the public spotlight today — to use for their first-born child, it must certainly evoke plenty of confidence.

18. Gabrielle The French name Gabrielle is derived from the Hebrew name Gabriel, both meaning “God is my strength." It is a feminine name choice that can be shortened to Gabby if desired, which is the name the ultra-confident and incredibly talented Olympian Gabby Douglas uses publicly, although her given name is actually Gabrielle.

19. Kenneth Although the baby name Kenneth is commonly known to mean handsome, the Scottish origins of the name also means “born of fire” according to Nameberry. Not only does the name sound bold and strong, when you back it up with a meaning that talks about literal fire, the name yields even more confidence.