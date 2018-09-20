20 Cheap Halloween Decorations Under $20, Because You're Not Exactly The Pumpkin King

I've been trying to be good this year and not "extra" by waiting until the official first day of fall to put up my fall and Halloween decor. Y'all, it's so hard, but it does help that the temperature is still in the 90s here in Georgia (unfortunately). But the first day of fall is on Sept. 22 (so close), and I noticed my Halloween-specific stock of decor is lacking. So of course I started looking up cheap Halloween decorations, because now that I have a kid, I feel like I need to step up my Halloween game and really make it a tradition of getting into the spirit. For him of course. (Even though he's 4 months old.) So if you're on a budget but want to step up your Halloween decorating game like me, it turns out Target and Walmart are the places to go.

Target and Walmart have creeptacular and scary, as well as cutesy and fun, cheap Halloween decor selections this year. And a lot of it is under $20. So happy Halloween to all of us, am I right? Now if only the temperature outside could match my awesome and inexpensive Halloween decor. But for now, I'll just enjoy these 20 cheap Halloween decorations and will it to cool off outside.

1 Dog Skeleton Halloween French Bulldog Skeleton - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $15 Target Buy Now Part of me is bothered by this particular piece, and the other part of me thinks it's perfect for Halloween. For just $15, you too can have a French Bulldog Skeleton to freak out your neighbors and your own pets as they come across it.

4 Spooky Wreath Halloween Shatterproof Wreath - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $20 Target Buy Now Everyone needs a fall or Halloween wreath on their door, and this "shatterproof" wreath at Target is cute and festive without being gruesome. So if a zombie or other gory door covering isn't in your wheelhouse, this may be a cute alternative.

5 Hanging Ghosts Ghost Halloween Hanging Decorations, 35-inch, 3-count $2 Walmart Buy Now I feel like I had these in the 80s when I was a kid. Have they not changed since then and that's why they're only $2? I'm not complaining as this was my favorite Halloween decor item from childhood. But when you walked by mine, it would shake and light up and make "ghost" noises, which simultaneously thrilled me and scared the crap out of me when I was just trying to walk to the bathroom at 2 a.m.

6 Halloween Wheel of Fate Halloween Animated Wheel of Fortune - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $20 Target Buy Now Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren't included with this wheel of fortune, but take a spin and see what lies ahead for your fate. I think this would be cool for a kids' room and they'd have fun playing with it in addition to your house looking festive.

8 Ghost Projection Halloween Lightshow Projection Whirl-A-Motion Ghost $15 Walmart Buy Now Even though this is right up there with obnoxious inflatables in your yard, I have a special place in my heart for these projections. There's just something so cool about seeing ghosts flying on the walls of your house. And I can't believe it's only $15.

9 Plasma Skull Halloween Plasma Skull Black - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $15 Target Buy Now This decoration is pretty sweet and looks like it would be fun for kids to play with as well as admire. It reminds me of something you'd see in a children's museum, but way creepier. This would look awesome in your living room or on your front porch, scaring all of your trick-or-treaters.

10 Scary AF Pig Butcher Pig 36-inch Hanging Prop Halloween Decoration $17 Walmart Buy Now This pig is scary AF, and it reminds me of the mask in the movie Saw, which is one of the most horrifying movies I've ever seen, and we watch it every year to celebrate Halloween. Gruesome and a mind twister — what more could you want for Halloween? This hanging version of the pig of course. Give your guests nightmares for days and offer to "play a little game," with them when they arrive.

12 Hanging "Boo" Sign Boo Hanging Sign Halloween Decoration $2 Walmart Buy Now This super cute "Boo" hanging decoration is only $2. And for that price, you could buy a few of them and hang them all over your house, inside and out.

13 Zombie Door Cover Zombie Door Cover Halloween Decoration $5 Walmart Buy Now Scare all the neighborhood children away with this on your front door. They'll be too scared to knock — meaning more candy for you. Muahahaha.