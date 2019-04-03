Getting my kids in the mood for Easter always involves plenty of talk about hiding eggs and candy, but one of the best ways to enjoy this time of year with them is to read some of our favorite children's books about bunnies. Charming stories of fluffy white rabbits hopping to and fro throughout their forest homes seems to set the tone for joyous springtime celebrations. Whether we read some of our favorite classics like The Runaway Bunny or Pat The Bunny, or more recent favorites like Bunny's Book Club, a book about a bunny or two is always a hit.

This list features children's books about bunnies that will warm your heart with tales of rabbits whose love stretches far and wide. Some will have children learning how to count, rhyme, or explore the changing seasons right along with the bunny characters. It is truly amazing how educational a book featuring a fluffy little bunny can be. Other bunny books on this list will have children giggling aloud as you read with them about the silly adventures of hopping and bopping rabbits that play with their forest friends.

No matter which books about bunnies you choose to read with your little ones, these rabbit reads are sure to put a smile on your face and ring in the spring season.

1. 'The Tale Of Peter Rabbit' by Beatrix Potter Barnes & Noble Arguably one of the most popular children's books about bunnies, The Tale of Peter Rabbit tells the tale of a curious bunny and his friends as they live and play in the garden of Mr. McGregor. First published in 1902, the book was made into an adorable major motion picture in 2018.

2. 'The Runaway Bunny' by Margaret Wise Brown Barnes & Noble With beautiful illustrations and a heartwarming story about a mother's love for her bunny son, The Runaway Bunny has been delighting children for more than 75 years. As a child, I loved reading this book about a bunny who wants to run away from his mother, but she continues to reassure him that wherever he goes, she will find him because she loves him so much.

3. 'Pat The Bunny' by Dorothy Kunhardt Barnes & Noble This touch-and-feel book about a bunny is a beloved classic that encourages parents to bond with their young children through interactive components. In Pat the Bunny, children can touch and feel a variety of textures throughout the book as they read.

4. 'The Country Bunny' by DuBose Heyward Barnes & Noble The perfect combination of motherhood and Easter, The Country Bunny is a delightful children's book about a mother bunny who balances her responsibilities as the Easter bunny and caring for her 21 bunny children.

5. 'It's Not Easy Being A Bunny' by Marilyn Sadler Amazon In It's Not Easy Being A Bunny, P.J. Funnybunny sets out on a quest to determine if he is better off being something other than a bunny. Throughout the book, he learns the value of being himself after trying to be like other animals.

6. 'Little White Rabbit' by Kevin Henkes Barnes & Noble With charming illustrations, Little White Rabbit tells the story of a bunny and his adventures as he enjoys a bright, spring day. As the rabbit explores, he ponders what it might be like to be different elements of nature around him — the green grass, a tall tree, a still rock.

7. 'Bunny's Book Club' by Annie Silvestro Barnes & Noble Intrigued by watching children from outside of a library, Bunny sneaks into the library's book drop to borrow books for he and his friends to enjoy. Young book lovers will delight at the charming tale of Bunny and his friends sharing books that they love in Bunny's Book Club.

8. 'That's Not My Bunny' by Fiona Watt Barnes & Noble This adorable book was a staple in our house when my kids were toddlers. That's Not My Bunny features page after page of adorable bunnies with different touch-and-feel attributes like furry ears or a rough nose that keep young kids actively involved in the book as adults read.

9. 'Guess How Much I Love You' by Sam McBratney Amazon In this classic children's book about a bunny parent and their bunny child, Little and Big Nutbrown Hare express their love for each other through bold comparisons of their love to things such as how far their arms can stretch or how far they can see. Guess How Much I Love You also features sweet illustrations that depict each scene with tenderness.

10. 'I Love You, Funny Bunny' by Zondervan Barnes & Noble In I Love You, Funny Bunny, a mother bunny tells her baby bunny all of the ways that she loves her "funny bunny" child with a sweet, jovial tone. The rhyming nature of the book will have kids wanting to read right along with their parents.

11. 'So Many Bunnies' by Rick Walton and Paige Miglio Barnes & Noble To encourage children to learn to count and learn their ABCs, So Many Bunnies follows a mother bunny as she tucks her bunny children into bed, counting and calling each one by their names that correspond with the letters of the alphabet in order from A to Z.

12. 'If You Were My Bunny' by Kate McMullan Barnes & Noble A mother bunny sings her baby bunny a lullaby at bedtime, substituting bunny-related words into the song "Hush, Little Baby." If You Were My Bunny also features other mother animals as they sing familiar lullabies to their animal children throughout the story.

13. 'Snuggle Bunnies' by L.C. Falken Barnes & Noble This adorable story follows three little bunnies as they prepare to end their day and get ready for bed. Snuggle Bunnies features not only a charming story, but beautiful illustrations by Lisa McCue as well.

14. 'Bunny's Noisy Book' by Margaret Wise Brown Barnes & Noble Bunny's Noisy Book follows a bunny who wants to learn about the world around him and asks questions about everything he hears. Children will love reading along with this question-and-answer book about a bunny's day and all of the sounds that fill it.

15. 'I Am A Bunny' by Richard Scarry Barnes & Noble In this classic book, Nicholas the bunny describes how he sees the seasons change from his home in a hollow tree. I Am a Bunny is a timeless tale that children can relate to as they see the differences in the changing seasons — from snow falling to rain drops and leaves.

16. 'Marshmallow; by Clare Turlay Newberry Barnes & Noble Winner of the 1943 Caldecott Honor, Marshmallow tells the timeless story of a baby rabbit named Marshmallow who moves into the home of an old Tabby cat named Oliver. Oliver isn't accepting of Marshmallow in the beginning of the story, but their friendship grows throughout this book that chronicles the journey to love and acceptance.

17. 'The Itsy Bitsy Bunny' by Jeffrey Burton Barnes & Noble The Itsy Bitsy Bunny puts a bunny-related spin on the nursery rhyme lyrics of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" to help children follow along as the book tells the story of a bunny family preparing for Easter.

18. 'One Little Bunny' by Seb Braun Barnes & Noble Kids can count along as the story of One Little Bunny follows a bunny and other springtime animals in a counting journey through nature. Beautiful illustrations by author Seb Brown make the story come to life for little learners as they read and count.

19. 'Bunny Roo, I Love You' by Melissa Marr Barnes & Noble In this touching story of how mothers and other caregivers keep their babies safe, Bunny Roo, I Love You chronicles not only a mother bunny and all of the ways she keeps her baby safe, but other animals and how they do the same for their young children.