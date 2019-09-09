When I was growing up, fall and Halloween were celebrated by reading scary stories, watching all the Halloween TV specials, going trick-or-treating, and obviously watching Hocus Pocus at least once per day. Now, I listen to podcasts. Whether you’re in the mood for unsolved mysterious medical issues in a drama, stories of haunted places and things, campfire folklore, or private investigations of murders, you’ll find something to enjoy in these 20 creepy podcasts to listen to this fall.

Things really do come full circle, don’t they? Our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents all used to listen to stories on the radio for entertainment (before there was TV), and they were very much like a podcast. There were voice actors, music, sound effects, and a great story to tell. Some of these spooky podcasts are fictional and tell a story like back in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s, while others are true life (which makes them even scarier) and are told through interviews and investigative reporting. All are creepy, spooky, and will make you think. So grab your pumpkin-flavored coffee and snuggle up on the couch to tune into these creepy podcasts if you dare. You won’t be disappointed. (But you might need a nightlight at bed time.)