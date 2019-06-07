Romper

20 Cute Slip-On Sneakers For Moms To Rock At School Drop-Off

By Jennifer Parris
When I get my daughter Claire ready for preschool in the morning, it’s a fairly streamlined process. I get her fed, dressed, and brush her teeth and hair. And when it comes time for her sneakers, it's: slip one foot in, strap, slip the other foot in, strap, and done. But when it comes time to getting my own shoes on, I always curse myself. Why don’t I own cute slip-on sneakers? Every pair of casual footwear I own comes loaded with laces or other bells and whistles that makes slipping them on and off an absolute impossibility — trying to shove my 7 wide foot into already-laced shoes is a total exercise in futility. That might explain why I’ve shown up to Claire's preschool in flip flops on one more than one occasion — in February.

Luckily, slip-on sneaker options for women have come a long way, baby. (Think less orthopedic and more glam.) So bypass the traditional sneakers that have laces you’ve come to loathe and put your best foot forward in these cute options. They'll get you out the door in a pinch, you won't find yourself hiding in the car during school drop-off, and you'll never look at a lace-up sneaker the same way again.

1. The All-Star

Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Slip-On Sneaker – Women’s

$50

Chuck Taylor

With their horizontal red and blue stripes, these slip-on sneaks are a classic, but designed to slip on and off: The part that your heel has to slip through is elastic. Genius.

2. The One That Always Rises To The Occasion

Beale Platform Slip-On Sneaker

$60

Steve Madden

Sneakers don’t have to leave you feeling flat. These slip-ons from Steve Madden have a platform to help you stand taller.

3. The Logo

Keaton Slip-On Sneaker

$100

Michael Kors

It's all about the logo, isn't it? You’ll be the most stylish mama on the playground with these Michael Kors sneakers that rock his branding in a subtle way.

4. Something Blue

Lounge Wharf Slip-On Sneaker

$50

Sperry

These blue sneakers from Sperry will get into a weekend state of mind.

5. Something Vegan

Pebble Grey Heritage Women’s Clemente Slip-Ons Topanga Collection

$50

Tom's

Featuring an OrthoLite cushioned insole for additional comfort, the canvas slip-on from Tom’s Topanga Collection is also vegan.

6. The All-Purpose Slip-On

Full Circle Women’s Sneakers

$55

Skechers

Pair these Skechers sneaks with your fave yoga pants for an easy drop-off outfit.

7. A Not-So-Subtle Pop

Nike Court Royale Women’s Sneakers Slip-On

$45

Nike

These Nike sneaks will put a little pink in your step.

8. Something Classic

Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics

$50

Vans

You might get checked out when you don the classic Vans sneaks in this classic print.

9. Something To Match With Your Kids

Native Shoes Jefferson

$45

Native Shoes

For the days when putting on socks isn't an option, the Native Shoes Jeffersons give your tootsies some breathing space with its open-air design. They're also available for toddlers and kids, so you can match with the little ones if they'll let you.

10. Simply White

Keds Women’s Clipper Washed Solids

$45

Keds

From running errands to taking the pooch for a quick jog around your neighborhood, Keds can be your go-to sneaker for the summer.

11. Subtle Shimmer

Women’s Double Decker Mini Sequin

$45

Keds

For the times when you need your sneakers to help you go from day to night, the bling on these sneakers from Keds should do the trick.

12. Floral & Casual

Women’s Roxy Shaka Elastic Slip On Casual Shoe

$50

Roxy

Don’t let the laces fool you. This sneaker from Roxy is easy to slip on and boasts flirty florals, too.

13. All About The Brand

Anni Slip-On Sneaker

$30

Tommy Hilfiger

You’ll never miss the laces which are replaced with the Tommy Hilfiger branding in this super cute sneaker design.

14. Gingham Power

Red Gingham Slip-On

$60

Vans

Gingham is the pattern of summer, so dress to the occasion in these comfy gingham-print Vans.

15. Simply Navy

Grand Crosscourt Slip-On Sneaker

$80

Cole Haan

With its almond toe-shaped design, slipping on a pair of sneakers has never been so sleekly stylish.

16. Something Cozy

Cas Slip-On Sneaker

$60

UGG

These sneaks offer a cushioned footbed which means the comfort that you crave in your UGG boots can now be found in its slip-on sneaker, too.

17. A Wild One

Fay Slip-On Sneaker

$30

MIA

The leopard spots on this sneaker will remind everyone around who’s queen of the carpool.

18. Athleisure At Its Finest

Melissa Sneakers, Created for Macy’s

$45

DKNY

A zipper replaces laces in this fashion-forward slip-on that sports the DKNY logo on its platform sole.

19. Not-Crocs Crocs

Women’s Literide Pacer Sneaker

$60

Crocs

A pop of pink peeks out from inside these Crocs sneakers that also offer extra breathability and cushioning.

20. A Velvety Touch

Slip On Plimsolls

$40

ASOS Design

Yes, dressy sneakers do exist. Case in point: This affordable velvet option from ASOS.