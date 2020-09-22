20 Fall Equinox Recipes To Celebrate The First Day Of Fall

Whether you're celebrating the Fall Equinox on Sept. 22 or celebrating Mabon — which is the Pagan celebration of the equinox — food is a tasty, fun, and important part of this day. You definitely have to have a menu of fall equinox recipes to celebrate the first day of fall, and the one time a year where the sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are equal lengths. It also means that summer is just about over, and the cooler temps and coziness of fall are on their way, so why not go for it with the food?

These recipes are the epitome of cozy, comforting, and delicious. Y'all, I am so excited it's the first day of fall, and I'm even more excited to try some of these recipes — it is soup season after all. And crockpot season, and casserole season, and the season of root vegetables, and cinnamon and nutmeg, and of course, pumpkin.

For Mabon, the significant and meaningful foods related to this holiday include apples, berries, grapes, grains, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, potatoes, carrots, onions, and of course pumpkins, for all of those hearty harvest vibes. And you'll find these ingredients and more in this list.

1. Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup Cooks with Soul Nothing says fall like a delicious bowl of hot comforting soup. And this Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup recipe from Cooks with Soul is not only beautiful, but contains super nourishing ingredients like wild rice, onions, carrots, celery, chicken, and more.

2. Mabon Gingerbread Pancakes With Fried Apples Moody Moons Like I said, Mabon is the Pagan celebration of the Fall Equinox, so if you really want to get into the spirit or try Paganism on for size in a delicious way, check out this Mabon Gingerbread Pancakes with Fried Apples recipe from Moody Moons. The apple is found on many Mabon altars this time of year, and its symbolic of Mabon and fall, per Moody Moons.

3. Caramel Apple Pie With Cheddar A Classic Twist Cheddar and apple pie is a southern tradition, and one that my mom's side of the family has passed down. But I have to admit ours is definitely not as good as this Caramel Apple Pie with Cheddar recipe from A Classic Twist. "Yankees" may think this combo sounds odd, but trust me. You'll love it.

4. Mabon Herb Roasted Chicken Otherworldly Oracle says that herb roasted chicken is a traditional Mabon meal, especially if you pair it with lemons, herbs, and onion from your garden and baste it in herb butter. Um, yes please. This Mabon Herb Roasted Chicken recipe is delicious no matter if you celebrate Mabon or not, and it needs to be on your menu this fall.

5. Chicken & Corn Chowder All the Healthy Things Soup with potatoes, bacon, and chicken sounds like a perfect fall meal to me, and this dairy-free Chicken and Corn Chowder recipe from All the Healthy Things just looks incredible. It's like cozy in a bowl.

6. Caramel Apple Cider Cookies Gimme Some Oven I can just smell these delicious looking Caramel Apple Cider Cookies from Gimme Some Oven now. It's got all of your fall staples — apples, cinnamon, caramel. Just yum. And look at that ooey gooey caramel center. I can't.

7. Mini Sweet Potato Pies Dude that Cookz This Mini Sweet Potato Pies recipe from Dude That Cookz is quintessential fall eating. You've got your sweet potatoes, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar covered in this recipe.

8. Cinderella Latte Recipe With White Pumpkin Moody Moons This creamier and decadent version of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is perfectly magical, and it's a great treat for Mabon. Why a white pumpkin? Well, when the fairy godmother in Cinderella enchanted the pumpkin, it turned white, according to Moody Moons. So obviously, it's just magical. You have to try this Cinderella Latte Recipe with White Pumpkin this year. I believe you just might feel enchanted.

9. Crock-Pot Slow Cooker Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Ev's Eats This Crock-Pot Slow Cooker Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread recipe from Ev's Eats would be just perfect for a special fall equinox breakfast, or midnight snack. Can't you just smell the brown sugar and cinnamon now?

10. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup Mabon and the Fall Equinox is all about celebrating with foods that honor the hearth and harvest, according to learnreligions.com. Foods like "bread, grains, squash, and onions" come to mind, and this Roasted Butternut Squash Soup would be just perfect for any Mabon or Fall Equinox celebration.

11. Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Cake A Classic Twist Get your PSL fix with this delicious Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Cake recipe from A Classic Twist. There's even coffee in this cake, y'all.

12. Healthy Slow Cooker Chili All the Healthy Things Chili is another ultimate fall food, whether you're preparing it for the big game or just enjoying a cozy dinner at home with family. This Healthy Slow Cooker Chili recipe from All the Healthy Things simmers for eight hours in your slow cooker. And oh, the combination of flavors are incredible. The use of ground turkey and nonfat plain greek yogurt in lieu of sour cream in this recipe lightens it up a bit from traditional chili.

13. Buckeye Candies "The Buckeye is associated with prosperity and abundance" and the nuts "have been used in folk magic for many years," according to learnreligions.com. And since the nuts from the actual Buckeye tree are quite poisonous to humans, try this Buckeye Candies recipe to get that nutty flavor, and to celebrate Mabon and the fall equinox.

14. Loaded Beer Cheese Skillet Brown Sugar You had me at beer and cheese. But seriously, this Loaded Beer and Cheese Skillet recipe from Brown Sugar would be perfect for watching the game and enjoying some delicious snacks, or it would be awesome to snack on while reading a good book by the fire. Pick your adventure.

15. Beef Shepherd’s Pie Dinner then Dessert There's nothing like enjoying a homemade shepherd's pie while the wind blows cold outside on a crisp fall evening. This Beef Shepherd's Pie recipe from Dinner then Dessert does not disappoint, and everyone will love those creamy mashed potatoes, veggies, and beef.

16. Baked Apple Chips Apples again. Seeing a theme here? A delicious theme, that is. This Baked Apple Chips recipe from learningreligions.com is the perfect healthy fall snack to enjoy with your tea while sitting by the fire.

17. Okra Curry Recipe Healthier Steps I know okra can be a divisive food, but if you're from the south, I think it's the law that you enjoy okra. But this Okra Curry recipe from Healthier Steps will make a believer out of you for sure, or maybe take you out of that fried okra comfort zone. This dish is cozy and will surely warm you up on a fall evening.

18. Apple Cider Baked Chicken Gimme Some Oven Since apples are quintessential fall, as well as being an official food of Mabon, you can't go wrong with having this Apple Cider Baked Chicken recipe from Gimme Some Oven on your menu, no matter how you celebrate the day or what you're celebrating.

19. Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes Steamy Kitchen I already love mashed potatoes, and I love pumpkin. My two fall favorites are combined into one with this incredible Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes recipe from Steamy Kitchen. Talk about fall in a bowl.