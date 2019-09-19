20 Fall Sheet Pan Recipes That Are *Easy* Comfort Food

Nothing says fall like a house filled with the scent of something scrumptious cooking in the oven. On cool, crisp days, a hot meal out of the oven is the epitome of comfort, especially a fall sheet pan recipe. Since the only drawback to home cooked fall goodness is the time it can take to create delectable fall dishes, having some sheet pan recipes on hand is key. Between running carpool to and from school, all of your kids' extracurriculars that gear up as they head back to school, and your own work schedule, quick and easy fall meals are a necessity.

We're right on the cusp of the Thanksgiving season, which means that turkey, harvest vegetables, and cranberries play a starring role in many fall-inspired dishes, and these sheet pan recipes are no exception. From vegetable roasts filled with sweet potatoes and squash to fabulous fall desserts with warming spices and pumpkin puree galore, this list has plenty of options for busy families to enjoy this fall.

Whether you're making sheet pan dinners on busy weeknights, sheet pan appetizers on the weekends while you watch the big game, or sheet pan desserts to take to your family's Thanksgiving get together, these 20 fall sheet pan recipes are sure to please your entire crew.