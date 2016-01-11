20 Gender Neutral Baby Names Inspired By Disney Movies

Baby name inspiration can come from a variety of places, with plenty of parents drawing from their favorite characters in movies, books, and television. Whether you’re a Mickey fan from way back or just happen to love one particular part of the franchise, gender neutral Disney baby names may be at the top of your list. You may be waiting until birth to find out if you’ve got a Donald or a Daisy on your hands, or you may just want a name that is gender-fluid, but either way, Disney has plenty of names to turn to.

Even if Disney isn’t your first thought when considering a name for your new bundle of joy, you may still find that many of the characters over the years have some pretty bad*ss names that work for girls and boys alike. You don't necessarily have to go the princess and prince route either. Memorable heroes and villains alike have fantastic names that can be considered gender neutral. And keep in mind, the spelling or pronunciation of many of these names can be modified to suit your tastes.

Whether or not you're a fan of classics like Pinnochio or modern-day favorites like Frozen, this list has a little bit of everything when it comes to baby name ideas. If you're wondering what to name your precious baby, take a page out of Disney's book and use one of these 20 gender neutral names inspired by Disney films.

1. Willow Grandmother Willow was the wise caregiver in Pocahontas, and the name, which is inspired by the willow tree, sounds as whimsical and lovely as Mother Nature herself. Any free spirited, outdoors-loving child could totally embody the name Willow. The name can also be shortened to Will or Willie if desired.

2. Jessie If you want a name full of spunk and confidence, Jessie is a great pick. This fearless character from the Toy Story franchise never backs down from a challenge. You can use the same spelling used in the movie — Jessie — or a variation like Jesse, which is more commonly used for boys.

3. Koda For a name that embodies a carefree spirit, think of the lovable cub named Koda from Brother Bear and Brother Bear 2. This particular name has a fun and playful nature that would be great for an energetic little soul. If your new babe is adopted, choosing the name Koda could also be a cute way to pay homage to your baby’s roots, as the character in the movie is an adopted brother.

4. Remy If you're planning on raising an adventurous foodie with plenty of spunk, using the name Remy from Ratatouille is a perfect fit. Characteristics of the name Remy are wise, imaginative, and philosophical, according to Oh Baby Names, making it perfect for a child who marches to the beat of their own drum.

5. Fagin Although the Oliver & Company character Fagin doesn't have many redeeming qualities, you can look beyond that for a cool sounding name that works for both boys and girls. The name also has a deep literary history since Fagin appears as one of the characters in the timeless classic tale Oliver Twist.

6. Robin The hero of the movie Robin Hood, Robin is a fearless and charismatic leader. A long-time gender neutral favorite, the name Robin means bright fame and has been the moniker for many stars such as Robin Williams and Robin Wright. Plus, just imagine how adorable a baby nursery with nods to the classic Disney film would be.

7. Taran The brave and heroic protagonist from The Black Cauldron, Taran is a name that will fit any adventurous little one, regardless of their gender. The name Taran also lends itself to the great qualities of this character — always seeking to do good deeds and learn new things — and are things your child could also eventually embody.

8. Andy The playful and imaginative Andy from the Toy Story franchise has a classic name that has been used for both boys and girls for many years. The name Andy captures the youthful spirit that the character portrays in the films, and it can also be modified to Andi or Andie if desired.

9. Kaa If you want to choose a baby name that evokes feelings of an independent influencer, the name Kaa from the Disney classic Jungle Book might be exactly what you’ve been searching for. With a persuasive charm, Kaa lulls others into a dreamy state of mind, and the name gives off plenty of chill vibes.

10. Mickey Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? M-I-C-K-E-Y… I’m sure you know the rest. If you want your baby’s name to scream leadership, as the most recognizable of the Disney crew, Mickey is a top-notch choice that works well for both boys and girls alike.

11. Arlo The name of the adorable green dinosaur from Disney’s The Good Dinosaur, Arlo is a cute gender neutral name choice. The character himself is quite inquisitive, brave, and courageous on his journey in the movie — all admirable characteristics that could help your little one handle whatever life throws at them.

12. Ariel Although Ariel in The Little Mermaid is most definitely a princess, the name itself is actually used for males in many cultures, making it a great gender neutral choice for a Disney-inspired baby name. Plus, Ari is an easy nickname that could be used to shorten the name and make it a little spunkier.

13. Cody Cody, the name of the young boy from The Rescuers Down Under, the sequel to The Rescuers, could totally work as a name for a baby girl or a baby boy. Just like the character in the movie, your little one could wind up being a brave, noble, and kind individual.

14. Copper Arguably one of the most lovable characters in the Disney universe, Copper is the name of the curious hound dog in The Fox and the Hound. It’s definitely a unique name for a child, so you’re almost guaranteed not to have any kids in their Kindergarten class who will share the name.

15. Max Although his full name is Maximillian Goof, the son of Goofy is best known by his nickname Max. If you’re a fan of the floppy-eared teen with the silliest dad around, you might consider moving the name Max to the top of your list of gender neutral Disney-inspired baby names.

16. Nakoma You might recognize this name as the moniker of Pocahontas’ best friend. The name itself means great warrior or great spirit, and although it is often thought of as a girls' name thanks to the movie, the name Nakoma has Native American origins, according to Nameberry, and is a unisex name.

17. Ray The name of the sparky Cajun firefly sidekick from The Princess and the Frog, Ray could work well for either a baby boy or a baby girl. If used for a girl’s name, you could always choose the alternate spelling Rey, which would also be a nod to the Star Wars franchise.

18. Elliot If you’ve ever wished that you could befriend a giant green dragon like the one in Pete’s Dragon, the gender neutral name Elliot might already be on your list of potential baby names. The silly dragon is fun-loving and kind, with a sweet and selfless demeanor — all qualities that would be incredible for a child to eventually possess.

19. Kirby The name of the fuzzy, three-eyed, tagalong alien from the film Chicken Little is a fantastic gender neutral baby name choice. The name itself has Germanic roots, according to The Bump, and means “church settlement.” Kirby could also be spelled Kirbie to give the name more of a feminine flair.