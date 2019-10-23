20 Halloween Treats For The Classroom To Impress All The Little Ghouls

It's the most spooktacular time of the year, which means that you're likely looking for the creepiest, crawliest Halloween treats for the classroom to take to your child's class party this year. Whether they call it a Fall festival party, monster bash, or stick to the traditional Halloween moniker, your kids will likely enjoy a few treats at school on Oct. 31 ahead of a night filled with trick-or-treating.

While I'm usually the first to admit to rushing to the store to grab a bag of Tootsie Roll Pops for my kids' party and call it a day, this list of 20 Halloween snacks features some pretty easy tricks for making treats that make even a typical store-bought mom like myself want to try them out. Most are sweet, some are salty, but they're all absolutely perfectly Halloween-themed for the little ghouls and goblins that will be ready to devour them as soon as you step foot into the classroom. From rice cereal treats covered in white chocolate cobwebs to adorable candy corn-themed cake pops, this list of Halloween snacks for the classroom will inspire you to get in the kitchen and create some treats for your kids and their friends to enjoy this year.

1. Spooky Chocolate Vanilla Oreo Fudge Inside Bru Crew Life This Chocolate Vanilla Oreo Fudge from Inside Bru Crew Life is easy to cut up into bite-sized blocks to distribute to your kids' classmates. With spooky sprinkles atop fudge with Halloween-themed Oreos throughout, this fudge has major Halloween appeal.

2. Monster Munch Halloween Snack Mix Meatloaf and Melodrama Snack mixes are a super simple way to make a treat that will feed plenty of kiddos. This Monster Munch Halloween Snack Mix by Meatloaf and Melodrama mixes popcorn and pretzels with fall favorites like candy corn with a drizzle of colorful candy melts to hold it all together.

3. Spider Web Cereal Treats Jelly Toast Blog Looking for a spooky snack for the classroom that is tasty and nut-free? Look no further than these Spider Web Cereal Treats from Jelly Toast Blog. This recipe calls for melting orange Halloween marshmallows to mix with the rice cereal, but you could always just add a few drops of orange food coloring to achieve the desired pumpkin color before topping with melted chocolate spider webs.

4. Chocolate Sprinkle Halloween Cookies Cookies and Cups These Chocolate Sprinkle Halloween Cookies from Cookies and Cups have an orange cream-filled Halloween-themed Oreo baked right inside of a chocolate cookie. The cookies are topped with colorful Halloween sprinkles that will certainly make your child's classroom party even more fun and festive.

5. Foolproof Candy Apples Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Candy apples are a traditional fall staple that are absolutely delicious, but they can be really tricky to make at home. Thanks to Confessions of a Cookbook Queen, you can make these Foolproof Candy Apples in your own kitchen quickly and efficiently so that every child in your kid's classroom can enjoy one this Halloween.

6. Candy Corn Cake Pops Candy Corn Cake Pops These Candy Corn Cake Pops from Bakerella are an amazingly adorable option for Halloween snacks for the classroom for younger kids. Their smiling faces and traditional candy corn shape are just too cute for words. Plus, you can customize the flavor of cake inside to your liking, or even make them gluten-free.

7. Decorated Halloween Sugar Cookies A Pretty Life In The Suburbs When all else fails, a traditional sugar cookie in the shape of ghoulish ghosts and spooky bats is an easy go-to Halloween snack for the classroom. These decorated Halloween sugar cookies from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs are ideal for messy bakers because the decorations don't have to be perfect at all. In fact, the imperfections in the ghost and bat faces are what make them so cute.

8. Halloween Swirled Cheesecake Bars Inside BruCrew Life These Halloween Swirled Cheesecake Bars from Inside BruCrew Life are almost too pretty to eat — almost. The trick to making the perfect swirls lies in not over-mixing the food-colored batter, but Inside BruCrew Life provides detailed instructions on how to get just the right look to impress your child's classmates this Halloween.

9. Spider Bites Bakerella Within these Spider Bites from Bakerella are bite-sized balls of chocolate brownies ready to give the kids in your child's classroom a deliciously spooky Halloween treat. The creepy crawly licorice legs and raspberry gumdrop bug eyes make these chocolate-covered brownie bites an extra fun snack for kids.

10. Candy Coated Halloween Pretzels Meatloaf and Melodrama You can pretty much make candy coated pretzels work for any holiday if you add the right color combinations and toppings, and these Candy Coated Halloween Pretzels from Meatloaf and Melodrama hit the nail squarely on the spooky head for Halloween season. Using orange, yellow, green, and black candy melts and candy eyeball sprinkles, you can create this Halloween snack for the classroom in a snap.

11. Halloween Gumdrop Nougat Candy A Pretty Life In The Suburbs What do you get when you combine marshmallows and white chocolate chips with butter? Creamy, delicious nougat candy is the answer, and A Pretty Life In The Suburbs has taken this candy recipe to the next level by adding orange and black gumdrops. The result is this Halloween Gumdrop Nougat Candy that you can cut up into bite-sized pieces for a tasty Halloween snack for the classroom.

12. Chocolate Pumpkin Spider Donuts Inside BruCrew Life If you're feeling ambitious, baking homemade donuts as a classroom Halloween snack may just win you a gold medal for mom of the year in your child's eyes. This recipe for Chocolate Pumpkin Spider Donuts from Inside BruCrew Life will take you step by step to help you create a deliciously creepy Halloween treat for the classroom.

13. Pumpkin Popcorn Balls Mom on Timeout If you never had a pumpkin-shaped popcorn ball at a classroom Halloween party as a kid, boy did you miss out. These iconic treats are super easy to make and your kids and their friends will absolutely devour them. Simply follow this recipe for Pumpkin Popcorn Balls from Mom on Timeout and watch the Halloween classroom snack magic unfold.

14. Peanut Butter Zombie Eyeballs Inside BruCrew Life For a scary cool snack that really delivers a spooky appeal, these Peanut Butter Zombie Eyeballs from Inside BruCrew Life surely deliver. This no-bake treat is perfect for classrooms without allergy restrictions, but because it does contain peanut butter, be sure to double check with your child's teacher before taking this one to school.

15. Monster Cookies A Pretty Life In The Suburbs There are a ton of variations of Monster Cookies out there, but this particular recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs will give you major Halloween vibes. The combination of candy corns and Reeces Pieces (or M&M's if your child's classroom is nut-free) creates a deliciously festive Halloween snack for the classroom.

16. Halloween Spiral Slice & Bake Cookies Mom on Timeout Grabbing a roll of cookie dough at the grocery store is a simple way to make something semi-homemade to take to your child's classroom party, but this recipe for Halloween Spiral Slice and Bake Cookies from Mom on Timeout is almost as easy. Plus, the addition of purple, orange, and black sugar sprinkles within the dough just makes them look so pretty it's scary.

17. Jack O' Lantern Halloween Fruit Tray & Dip No. 2 Pencil Not every single Halloween party food has to be a sweet treat. For a no-muss, no-fuss Halloween snack for the classroom, simply arrange a fruit tray with oranges, grapes, and blueberries in the shape of a pumpkin like this Jack O' Lantern Halloween Fruit Tray from the blog No. 2 Pencil. You can even make their recipe for sweet and creamy fruit dip to go along with the Halloween-themed fruit tray.

18. Halloween Chocolate Truffles Princess Pinky Girl With only three ingredients needed, these Halloween Chocolate Truffles from Princess Pinky Girl are an easy way to make sweet treats for your child's classroom Halloween celebration. The truffles are rolled in Halloween-themed sprinkles of purple, orange, black, and green to give them an extra ghoulish appeal.

19. Halloween Candy Bark Simply Delicious One of the most simple treats you can make for a Halloween snack for the classroom is this Halloween Candy Bark from Simply Delicious. Simply melt chocolate, spread over a lined sheet pan, and top with candy worms, candy eyes, sprinkles, or anything else you have on hand. Refrigerate the bark and break into chunks once hardened. This recipe is also great for using up any leftover Halloween candy you might have if you want to re-make it for your family after the holiday.