20 Incredible Photos Of Mothers Around The World That Evoke Love & Strength

Fearless, protective, nurturing, exhausted, and limitless love are just some of the emotions you might see and feel while looking through this selection of incredible photos of mothers from all around the world. From a rainy day in India, bath time in Laos, and a mother hiking on the Everest Base Camp trek with her baby strapped to her back, these photos celebrate the ordinary and extraordinary things moms do, all while caring for the little people they love.

From the United States to Bhutan to France, a mother's love and ultimate badassery is universal. In fact, as The Week reported in 2013, the word "mama" is universally known and used by babies all across the globe to refer to their mothers. There's also the universal truth that motherhood is hard, overwhelming, and trying as heck.

Each mother's experience, however, is also uniquely different, of course. That's what this photo collection of mothers from all around the world aims to explore, while also highlighting the collective strength, resilience, and deep love recognized in mothers everywhere.

A portrait of a mother in Bhutan carrying her baby on her back. (double_p/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images)

This beautiful portrait features a mother in Bhutan with her baby snoozing away, without a worry in the world, on her back.

A mother with cancer holds her son on her back. (Alan Rubio/Moment/Getty Images)

This photo captures the protective nature of a mother who is going through cancer treatments, smiling while she carries her little boy on her back.

A mother in Mumbia, India carries his son in the rain. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Above, a mother walks through the rain in India, protecting her little boy in her arms as he rests his head on her shoulder.

In 1935, a mother tows her children to school in England during severe flooding. (Martin/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This vintage photo from 1935 captures a mother getting her kids to school, no matter what. Wet shoes, skirt, and pantyhose be damned.

A Hmong woman in Laos washes her baby in a metal cooking pot (Tessa Bunney/Corbis News/Getty Images)

Above, a mother from the Hmong ethnic group in Laos is photographed bathing her baby in cooking pot and taking care of his booger business.

A young tourist mother carries her little child in a carrier rucksack on her back, trekking above Namche Bazar in Nepal (Frank Bienewald/LightRocket/ Getty Images)

A young mother posed for this badass photo of her carrying her baby in a backpack up a portion of Namche Bazar, a stopping point for trekkers on their way up to Mount Everest.

A cheerful little boy and his firefighter mother play with her safety helmet (Petko Ninov/E+/Getty Images)

Every mom is a badass in her own way, like this firefighter mom photographed above.

A mother says goodbye to her son as she reports to duty. (Anchiy/E+/Getty Images)

This little baby squeezing his soldier mom's face in the photo above is the epitome of love.

A mother and daughter protest against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse in Manchester. (Steven Speed/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

While climate change activist Greta Thunberg might have been the galvanizing force behind the Fridays for Future protest, the Engligh mom photographed is teaching her daughter to fight the good fight at a young age.

A mother climbs up a sand dune in the desert while holding her son on back during sunset. (Martin Novak/Moment/Getty Images)

Imagine climbing a sand dune. Now imagine doing it with a toddler on your back.

A mother in Mongolia uses a centrifuge to make butter (Christoph/ullstein bild/Getty Images)

This Mongolian mother is a master at multitasking as she churns butter, chats with a friend, and holds her baby on her knee.

A pediatric nurse in France gives a newborn to his mother after she gave birth. (Philippe HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Even before babies come home, a mother's strength is put to the test. Like this French mother photographed above, reaching out to hold her newborn moments after giving birth.

A mother in New York prepares a sign for the Women's March with her 8-year-old son (CATHERINE TRIOMPHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The mother photographed above, Dr. Sharon Lin of New York, worked on a sign for the 2018 Women's March with her 8-year old son Hudson. Young feminists are cultivated exactly this way.

A Filipina mother holds her baby boy after giving birth in Manila. (JAY DIRECTO/AFP/ Getty Images)

A mother's touch, or skin-to-skin contact, has been proven to benefit babies. So this mother from the Philippines resting with her newborn baby on her chest isn't just beautiful, it shows some important work being done.

Mother holds her baby with a sign saying "Missing my Nap to Smash the Patriarchy" at the Women's March in downtown Toronto. (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/ Getty Images)

A mother and her baby girl braved cold temperatures at the 2018 Women's March in Toronto, Canada to "smash the patriarchy."

A mother working in the fields in Bangladesh carries her child on her back. (Majority World/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Not only does this mother from Bangladesh photographed above have a small baby to care for, but she's also getting some farm work done.

A mother holds her premature twins in the hospital (BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

A long road ahead awaits a mom of premature twins, but as this mother holding her babies in the photo above proves, she's got it covered.

A mother prepares to breastfeed her child on the subway platform in New York while participating in the annual "Breastfeeding Subway Caravan" (TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Breastfeeding while waiting to hop on the New York City subway, a classic badass mom move.

A mother in Tanzania feeds her children. (Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

This photo of a mom in Tanzania feeding her children before herself is a beautiful depiction of a mother's caring nature.