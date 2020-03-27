20 Inspirational #ChalkYourWalk Sayings To Decorate Your Community & Neighborhood

Since the only thing we are allowed to do these days is go for walks around our neighborhoods thanks to the COVID-19 quarantine, the #ChalkYourWalk movement has been all over the news. If you’re feeling a bit down lately from feeling isolated, these inspirational #ChalkYourWalk sayings for you to write on your own driveway or sidewalk could provide a smile, happiness, and maybe even hope to other folks who probably feel just like you: bored, kinda depressed, and probably a little bit anxious.

From what I’ve gathered from various news articles about the movement, a #ChalkYourWalk piece can include not only inspirational sayings, but uplifting “art,” as well. This can be your kids’ beautiful artwork or your own. (A giant hopscotch game right in the middle of the sidewalk would be so fun.) But if you’re not super into drawing things, these inspirational messages may do the trick. Honestly, actually participating in the movement by getting outside in the sunshine and coloring with happy colored chalk may just brighten your mood, too. So it’s a win-win all around. Take a look at this list and get outside for some fresh air and sidewalk chalking. Don't forget to look for your community's chalk designs on your own fresh air trek.

1. "We will get through this." – Seen on my own walk

2. “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” – Theodore Roosevelt

3. “It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.” – Lewis Carroll

4. "Hang in there!" – Seen on my own walk

5. “If there’s life, there is hope.” – Stephen Hawking

6. “A smile doesn’t cost a cent, but draws a lot of interest.” – Unknown

7. "I like your strut!" – Seen on my own walk

8. "A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset." – John Geiger, 'The Angel Affect'

9. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

10. “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” – Oscar Wilde, 'Lady Windermere's Fan'

11. “Don't give up!" – Seen on my own walk

12. "You are loved!" – Seen on my own walk

13. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible!'” – Audrey Hepburn

14. “Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” – Dalai Lama XIV

15. “Peace begins with a smile.” – Mother Teresa

16. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead

17. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

18. “May you live every day of your life.” – Jonathan Swift