20 Instagram Captions For The First Day Of Fall To Cozy Up Your Feed

This Saturday, Sept. 22, is the first day of fall. This is the day of the autumnal equinox which, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, is the moment in September "when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length." Let's be real, though — fall doesn't officially start until you've Instagrammed your first annual pumpkin spice latte, your coziest sweaters (#SweaterWeather), or some particularly beautiful autumn leaves. Luckily, I'm here to help you out with your 'grams with these 20 Instagram captions for the first day of fall. After all, what is a great fall photo without a perfect caption?

It's sad saying goodbye to your summer Instagram feed, with all of its sunny, bronzed skin goodness. However, it's a lot easier when you're heading into what is quite easily the most aesthetically-pleasing season. (That's not an opinion, that's just a fact.) Between the falling leaves, bonfires, flattering clothing, hayrides, pumpkin patches, decadent baked goods, and holiday family fun, there is so much to look forward to – and, of course, so much Instagrammable fun to be had. The first day of fall is something to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than with an IG tribute?

1 "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde Giphy This quote is fitting, because it really seems like you blink once and suddenly it's fall. Where did summer even go?

2 "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall scented candles." Giphy Full-disclosure: I've been lighting my cinnamon rum raisin candle since June. At least now it finally seems appropriate!

3 "And God said, 'Let there be pumpkin spice.'" Giphy I mean, you can't prove he didn't say that.

4 "FALLing in love with this brand new season." Giphy Get it?

5 "The first day of fall means sweating in my favorite sweater." Giphy Guilty as charged. It's not cold here yet, but you better believe I'm whipping out my favorite oversized sweaters.

6 "Stay cozy." Giphy Everything about the fall is cozy and inviting. This caption is perfect for a shot of your favorite scarf, a hot drink, or fireplace. Yum.

7 "My favorite color is autumn." Giphy If you look best in a warm color palette, the fall is your time to shine.

8 "If a year was tucked inside a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson Giphy How can you look outside and see those fiery leaves and not believe in some sort of magic?

9 "It's fall, y'all." Giphy Short and sweet. Maybe someone missed the memo!

10 "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald Giphy There is something refreshing about fall. It always feels like a fresh start.

11 "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice." Giphy This is for anyone addicted to their PSLs. Don't feel ashamed.

12 "I'm here for the boos." Giphy Is Halloween your favorite aspect of fall? This caption has your name all over it.

13 "Fall so hard, mother pumpkins wanna spice me." Giphy I saw this caption idea on Pinterest and I have to admit it... I laughed.

14 "The trees show us how beautiful it is to let things go." Giphy Are you ready for a fresh start? This new season is the perfect opportunity.

15 "Sweater weather is better weather." Giphy Fact: sweaters are the coziest pieces of clothing. At least, they're the coziest pieces of clothing you can wear in public.

16 "There is always something to be thankful for." Giphy This season is all about being grateful for what we have. Use this caption for a photo of something you're happy to have in your life.

17 "There are two seasons in the year: fall, and waiting for fall." Giphy I see you, fall fanatics. It's your time to shine!

18 "Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — William Cullen Bryant Giphy Have you ever heard a better description for fall? Because I haven't.

19 "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." Giphy Yes, the pumpkin spice references are overused. No, that doesn't mean I'm going to stop. It's good, OK?