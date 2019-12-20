Ever wonder how many other felines share your cat's name? The most popular cat names of 2019 reveal some interesting trends in the world of cats and their caretakers. Some of the names are simply classic, while others are influenced by current trends in movies and other pop culture. (Yes, it looks like plenty of new cat owners were pretty inspired by the 2019 release of The Lion King.)

This top pet name report was assembled by pet sitter and dog walker site Rover, based on findings from September to October 2019. The site pulled data from its millions of pet names on Rover.com, as well as a survey that polled 1,500 U.S. pet owners. Although the site has provided info about dog names for years, this was its first look into the world of cat names.

Top 10 Male Cat Names

Oliver Leo Milo Charlie Max Jack Simba Loki Oscar Jasper

The top male cat name for 2019 was Oliver, perhaps in reference to the lead cat in 1988's Oliver & Company? (Or not?) Whatever the inspiration, it's super popular. Then there are Simba and Loki, which are almost certainly inspired by recent big-budget movies. When your cat's a star, it's only fitting to give them a name from the movies.

Top 10 Female Cat Names

Luna Bella Lucy Kitty Lily Nala Chloe Sophie Daisy Stella

For female cats, the top choices are Luna and Bella, which is a popular pet name overall. (On an interesting note, the most popular female dog names for 2019 were Bella and Luna, respectively.) Pet owners across the board love these names, which reference the moon and beauty.

It's fun to guess the origins of these monikers. Nature-inspired names are common among cat caretakers. For instance, there are some floral references on the list with Lily and Daisy, as well as a nod to the stars with Stella. Pop culture also plays a role in these name trends; another one that made the list is Nala, a character from The Lion King. Whatever the source of inspiration, these cat names reveal some interesting insight into the interests and inspirations of their owners.