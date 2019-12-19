Dog names go through trends like anything else, and this year revealed some really great ones. In fact, the most popular dog names of 2019 are fascinating looks into the world of dog owners. It's fun to guess the cultural trends that helped inspire these names.

This report of the top pet names for 2019 was developed by pet sitter and dog walker site Rover between September and October 2019. It was based on data from millions of pet names provided by owners on Rover.com, as well as a survey of 1,500 U.S. pet owners. The findings reveal some interesting info about people.

"The names we give our pets provide a peek into our passions, aspirations, happy places, and guilty pleasures, reinforcing what we at Rover know to be true: our pets are as unique as the names we lovingly bestow upon them," said Kate Jaffe, trend expert for Rover. To have fun with the data, you can also use Rover's dog name generator. When I tried to find a name for a female Pomeranian, it provided the most popular choice as well as some more unexpected options (including Carmen Sandiego, which I adore).

ShutterStock

Overall, this year's name batch features some really cool names for all kinds of dogs. Read on to see where your own dog's name ranks, or to find inspiration for your next pooch's moniker.

Top Female Dog Names

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lily Zoe Lola Molly Sadie Bailey

Dogs in 2019 got all sorts of gorgeous names. First up is Bella, which was also the most popular name for female dogs in 2018. Related to the word for beautiful in many languages, it's a name you're almost guaranteed to hear at the local dog park.

Top Male Dog Names

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Rocky Milo Jack Bear Duke Teddy

The fact that most of these would also work as people names is no accident. Human-sounding pet names was another big trend in 2019, as noted in the Rover survey. Whether your best pal is called Max, Milo, or Daisy, dogs definitely received some cool and charming names in 2019.