When it comes to holidays, planning ahead is always an excellent idea, and Mother's Day is no different. Luckily, there are plenty of thoughtful and sweet Mother's Day 2020 gifts to order now, which should give your present more than enough time to arrive. The mom on the receiving end of your well-timed generosity will be so impressed.

Although Mother's Day 2020 isn't until Sunday, May 10, there's always shipping time to consider. Not everything is available on Prime at the very last minute, after all. If you're someone who likes to support smaller sellers or discover cool indie businesses, you'll definitely need to do your online shopping ahead of time. That's the best way to find the most unique, interesting gifts out there. Whether she's into cooking or pets or puzzles, you'll find something on this list that appeals to the mom on your list. And if you're not sure what she's into at the moment, there are plenty of gifts that would make just about any mom happy (especially if she's in need of a little rest and relaxation).

Because nobody likes paying extra for express shipping, however, the time to start shopping is now. (Speaking of mothers, didn't yours always tell you not to procrastinate?)

1. For The Culinary Mom Thyme Bomb Seedles | $11 See On Seedles Give the gift of fresh herbs. The Seedles Thyme Bombs are colorful, easy-to-grow herbs your mom can use to start an indoor or outdoor herb garden. Each set of seven seed balls includes organic French Thyme, Italian Oregano, Bouquet Dill, Moss Curled Parsley, Peppermint, Chives and Genovese Basil. Soon, your mom will be able to enjoy fresh herbs with each meal, which is one of the best little luxuries imaginable.

2. For The Mom Who Loves Tea Gourmet Sips Adagio Teas | $10 See On Adagio Teas Treat a mom to a fresh selection of tea. The Gourmet Sips Teabag selection from Adagio Teas contains three bags of Green Popcorn, Silver Needle, Golden Yunnan, and Dragonwell, as well as two bags of of Wuyi Oolong and Oolong Goddess. The site has a huge selection of loose-leaf and bagged teas, as well as cool teaware.

3. For The Mom Who Deserves A Spa Day Natural Skin Care Sampler Gift Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company | $36 See On Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company Give a mom an at-home spa day with some super unique scents. The natural skin care sampler gift set includes bar soap in sage herbal mist, adzuki bean, chocolate honey, and lavender rosemary scents. Plus, there's a Coconut Smoothie Lotion Bar, Doublemint Lip Balm, and Mini Mocha Java Body Polish Sugar Scrub. Everything is organic. Even the gift box is even made from 100% recycled material.

4. For The Dog-Obsessed Mom Golden Retriever Umbrella Bella Umbrella | $40 See On Bella Umbrella For the mother who's also a dedicated dog mom, then this is a thoughtful gift. The golden retriever umbrella is perfect for braving those necessary dog walks in the rain. In addition to the goldens, there are also umbrellas for a whole host of other breeds, including French bulldogs and Dachshunds.

5. For The Mom Who Needs A Pop Of Color Double Date Lip & Cheek Wander Beauty | $22 See On Wander Beauty Moms deserve products that multitask as hard as they do, and this lightweight gel duo does just that: In a double-tiered compact with a built-in mirror, she'll find both a sheer tint and a balm that can be used alone or layered on lips, cheeks and eyes. Sunflower and safflower seed oils help to hydrate and soften.

6. For The Mom On The Go 18 oz Standard Mouth Hydro Flask | $30 See On Hydro Flask Help a mom stay hydrated whenever she's out and about. The Hydro Flask 18 ounce comes with a standard mouth size for easy sipping (i.e., no water spills down your shirt). Plus, the BPA-free, pro-grade stainless steel construction is built to last for quite a while.

7. For The Puzzler Mom Mirror Of The Rockies Puzzle Jigsaw Jungle | $18 See On Jigsaw Jungle For some people, there's nothing more relaxing than taking on a cool jigsaw puzzle. The Mirror of the Rockies puzzle looks equal parts fun and challenging. Check out Jigsaw Jungle's enormous selection, though, because they have puzzles of featuring just about every theme imaginable. Some of the tougher ones have 4,000 + pieces, in case a mom is in need of a super challenge.

8. For The Artsy Mom Herstory of Art Tote MoMA Design Store | $30 See On MoMA Look closer at these whimsical smiley faces, and you'll notice each one has a distinct style. This cool tote celebrates female artists including Frida Kahlo, Yayoi Kusama, and Georgia O’Keeffe with a design honoring each one's particular approach to art. This mom can celebrate these incredible creators anywhere she goes.

9. For The Mom Who Loves Dresses Smocked-Waist Knit Dress Garnet Hill | $99 Available in sizes XS through XL See On Garnet Hill If she's the type who trades pants for comfy dresses pretty much the minute winter is over, she'll love this soft, jersey-knit number from Garnet Hill. With a split neckline and smocked waist, it's super versatile and just a little bit romantic (which is exactly what you want when spring arrives at last). Also available in a deep teal color.

10. For The Outdoorsy Mom Women's Crusher Packable Sun Hat Duluth Trading Company | $30 $24 See On Duluth Trading Company If sunny days are in the forecast, then give her this handy hat. Available in three colors and four different sizes, the packable sun hat pops back into shape after getting stuffed in a bag or glove box. It even has UPF 50+ protection to help a mom protect her skin.

11. For Your Gem Of A Mom The Light You Shed Token Catbird Jewelry | $48 See On Catbird Jewelry Made from mother of pearl, this shining pendant is sure to light up your mom's face. Proceeds from the sale also go to support the Women’s Prison Association. It's a sweet, sentimental token that benefits a great cause.

12. For The Meditative Mom Relax Restorative Eye Pillow Gaiam | $15 See On Gaiam Help make a mom's meditation habit even more relaxing. This restorative eye pillow is made from satin, and its lavender fill offers a bit of bonus aromatherapy. Your mom can enjoy an awesome chill session any time with this cool pillow.

13. For The Practical Mom Women's Merino Originals Calf Socks Bombas | $18 See On Bombas When it comes to practical, everyday luxury, there's nothing quite like a pair of cozy wool socks. And this pair from Bombas has a cushioned footbed and seamless toe, making them ultra-comfy. This mom will pleasantly reminded of you every time she puts on shoes.

14. For The Mom With A Colorful Spirit A Red For All Seasons Hand-Made Silk Scarf FlutterbySilkStudio on Etsy | $20 See On FlutterbySilkStudio Available in a whole range of sizes, the multicolored scarves at FlutterbySilkStudio are stunning. From cool blues to vibrant yellows, there's a scarf for every taste. But the bright, floral ones would be especially fitting for a Mother's Day gift.

16. For The Mom Who Journals Ranunculus Laser Cut Wood Journal Etsy | $29 See On HereafterLA If your mom keeps a bullet journal or sketchbook, then this is a beautiful gift. The hand-bound journal features 160 blank, unlined pages (80 sheets) for all her ideas. It's the perfect notebook for springtime.

17. For The Candle Collector Mom Oakmoss & Amber 4 oz Rosmarino Candles | $12 See On Rosmarino Candles Elevate a mom's candle game. This soy wax candle will last approximately 25 hours, filling the room with its earthy scent. As a bonus, each candle is hand-poured and shipped in recyclable, compostable, and plastic free packaging.

18. For The Maker Mom Dremel 3000-2/28 1.2 Amp Variable Dynamite Tool Co. | $79 See on Dynamite Tool Co. It's something of an unusual Mother's Day gift, sure, but anyone who's a maker, fixer, or DIY-er will love this thing forever. Whether you're doing projects around the house, crafting, or woodworking, a rotary tool is indispensable. (It's even a great tool for pumpkin carving, for the mom who's super into Halloween decorating.)

19. For The Eco-Conscious Mom Empower Powder 2-In-1 For The Biome | $90 see on for the biome She might not splurge on an artisanal mask/cleanser duo like this one for herself, but spoiling mom is what Mother's Day is all about. Made with ashwaghanda, turmeric, probiotics, reishi, and clinically studied aloe vera, this mask is getting a lot of buzz for its intense hydrating effects.