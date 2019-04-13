With Mother's Day approaching, now is the time to start thinking about the perfect presents for the moms in your life. If you're planning on going the custom route, you need to order a gift soon so they can be made and shipped in time for Mother's Day, which falls on May 10 this year. These 25 personalized gifts for Mother's Day 2020 really show you put some thought into the occasion. If you're looking for maximum emotional impact, you can't go wrong with any of these sweet options.

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, your mother-in-law, your stepmom, or friend or family member who recently became a mom, the gifts below feel modern and fresh. And, of course, they're extra special because they're personalized in ways that will bring a smile to mom's face. Just remember to pack some tissues because some of these custom creations are total tearjerkers. As a mom myself, I basically turn to mush over anything with my children's names or initials on it.

The 25 fabulous finds below will definitely show the special lady you're shopping for that she's a stellar mother. And hey, if you end up buying something for yourself, there's no harm in that either.

1. Personalized Book The Book of Mom The Book of Everyone | $35 See On The Book Of Everyone This is truly a one-of-a-kind gift, and can you imagine the look on her face when she opens up a book that's all about how amazing she is? A volume of gorgeous pages filled with "facts, curiosities, and nostalgia proving once and for all that your mom is, in fact, the best in the world." You can even get family and friends to record video messages for "online video gift box."

2. Custom Initial Infinity Bracelet Personalized Infinity Bracelet Etsy | $33 See on Etsy A mother's love is forever, which is why this elegant infinity bracelet makes the perfect Mother's Day present. Add up to seven custom initialed discs (though the price varies depending on the number you add) and select from rose gold-filled, gold-filled, or sterling silver.

3. Customized Photo Candle Elegantly Scripted Candle Shutterly | $20 See On Shutterfly A delicious-smelling candle is always a welcome Mother's Day present, but adding a custom photo makes it that much more special. Choose from four different scents (Fireside Spice, Grapefruit Blossom, Ocean Breeze, or Unscented), along with the photo and name of your choosing.

4. Cuff Bracelet Hammered Personalized Cuff Isabelle Grace | $75 see on isabelle grace From your children’s names to a special date that’s meaningful to you (like an anniversary or your kiddos’ birthdates), you can customize this cute cuff from Isabelle Grace in so many ways. It’s ideal for the days when you want to wear a bracelet but don’t have the time (or patience) to fiddle with closing a clasp. And since it’s made from a thick metal, you won’t have to worry about banging — or breaking — it as you go about your day.

5. Personalized Locket Best Mom Heirloom Locket Necklace Etsy | $44 See on Etsy This vintage-looking glass locket comes with so many ways to customize. Select a personalized message, like "We Love You" on one side, and "Best Mom," on the other. Or, skip the text message and fill the locket with a special memento.

6. 'Love You Forever' Candle As Long As I'm Living Candle Etsy | $12 See on Etsy Fans of the Robert Munsch children's classic, "Love You Forever," will melt over this hand-poured soy candle, featuring the famous verse from the book along with a note from you. Personalize it even more by selecting a scent your mom would love (there are tons of great options, like Amber Noir or Bamboo & Coconut) and even the color ribbon you want for the box.

7. Personalized Children's Book 'Oh, The Things My Mom Will Do' Personalized Book Put Me In The Story | $35 See On Put Me In The Story This personalized children's book is the perfect present for a mom with a young child(ren). The story is about a mother’s love. Add custom names to the front cover, and throughout the book. Plus, there's an option to include a personalized photo and message, so the book feels like it's from the child.

8. Stemless Wine Glass Personalized Wine Glass Etsy | $11 See on Etsy This personalized stemless wine glass is ideal for the wine-loving mamas out there. In addition to customizing the established date, you can select from a ton of different text colors.

9. Customizable Wrap Ring Hand-Stamped Hug Ring Etsy | $34 See on Etsy This delicate finger-hugging ring can be customized in so many ways to make it perfect for mom. First, choose the metal you want: gold, rose gold, or silver. Then select the size, and text style and symbols you want. I love how you can add either the names of the mother's children, just their initials, or even simply an infinity symbol.

10. Monogrammed Makeup Bag Vanity Case Set Cuyana | $110 See On Cuyana Made from the finest Argentinian pebbled leather, and co-designed with makeup artist Daniel Martin, this versatile toiletry bag can be used at home or on the go. For an extra $15, add monogramming. The set is available in several different colors as well.

11. Birthstone Bracelet Personalized Family Birthstone Bracelet Etsy | $29 see on etsy Emerald and amethyst and aquamarine, oh my! You can choose all of your babies’ birthstones for this personalized family bracelet. It comes in either silver or gold, and can range in length from five inches up to nine and a half inches, depending on how big your brood is. You can even opt for the order the stones appear in, too. That way, there won’t be any fighting about whose birthstone gets which spot.

12. Personalized Cutting Board Mothers Cutting Board Etsy | $35 See on Etsy This high-quality cutting board features the playful message, "Cool Moms Let You Lick The Batter (Thank You)" and it's hard not to smile reading it. Select from three different wood options (bamboo, mahogany, or walnut), and from two different sizes (medium or large). You also get to add your personalized engraving details.

13. Custom Star Map A Custom Star Map The Night Sky | $60 see on the night sky Some things are just written in the stars. That’s why she’ll love this custom map which shows exactly how the night sky looked on a special occasion, whether it’s your wedding day or the birth of a baby. Printed on high-quality, Art Matte paper, maps are available in eight different styles and three different sizes, and you can choose any place or time in the world.

14. Personalized Phone Holder Marbled Mom Phone Card Holder Shutterfly | $6 See On Shutterfly This nifty leather pocket adheres to your smartphone, so you always have your license, credit card and house key. For the on-the-go mama, it's a thoughtful — and practical — gift.

15. Children's Artwork Blanket Children's Artwork Blanket American Blanket Company | $60 see on american blanket company Sure, some of your child’s artwork is definitely adorable. So instead of sticking it into a storage box, bring it to life (almost) with an artwork blanket. All you need to do is send in a high-res photo, and your child’s drawing of your house and stick figure family will be immortalized forever.

16. Custom Embroidered Art Child's Handwriting Gift Etsy | $48 See on Etsy There's nothing more heart-melting than seeing a young child's handwriting, and now it can be made into an extra special Mother's Day gift. The handwriting sample is embroidered onto the rainbow panel, so it can be appreciated for years to come.

17. Custom Block Art "Voice" Necklace Julio Designs | $44 see on julio designs A trio of hammered bars on a delicate 16" chain, this necklace comes hand-stamped with your choice of phrases ("Love is all you need," etc.) or custom words (children's names, meaningful quotes or dates). Allow 10 business days for production and delivery; custom stamping is $5 extra.

18. Custom Modern Family Tree Art Custom Family Tree Etsy | $73 See on Etsy If you're looking for a unique Mother's Day gift with maximum sentimental impact, this modern take on the traditional family tree is it. Family names are carefully woven into the detailed rings of a tree.

19. Heat-Activated Photo Mug Pattern Gallery of One Color Changing Mug Shutterfly | $13 See On Shutterfly This sweet, donut-printed mug looks cute in its own right, but just wait until your mom pours hot coffee into it: The heat-activated technology reveals a special photo when warm liquid is poured in.

20. Personalized Charm Necklace Rose Gold Katy Necklace Shutterfly | $23 See On Shutterfly This delicate photo necklace is a special way for the mom in your life to keep her loves close to her heart. Personalize it by adding a variety of additional charms, from birthstones and stamped initials to extra photo charms.

21. Initial Necklace Sideways Initial Necklace Silveristic | $32 See on Etsy If you're looking for an understated, but still personalized, piece of jewelry for Mother's Day, this simple initial necklace is a great choice. Add up to 5 letters, and choose from silver, gold, or rose gold.

22. Custom M&M's Personalized M&M'S® Round Acrylic (8-oz) My M&Ms | $27 See On M&Ms For the mom with a sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with customized chocolate bites. This acrylic container is pre-packed with half a pound of M&M’s that you can customize by color, text, or even photo.

23. Monogrammed Robe Monogrammed Robe Pottery Barn | $103 Available in sizes S-XL see on pottery barn Create a spa-like experience in your bathroom with this super soft robe from Pottery Barn. It’s made from organic cotton and even has a collar for additional comfort. You can personalize it with either your name or a monogram. Best part: the robe has pockets to store just-for-Mommy snacks in.

24. Personalized Doormat This Is Us Doormat Personal Creations | $25 See On Personal Creations Make your mom smile with this customized doormat, featuring the names of your clan.