20 National Sons Day Quotes That Capture The Pure Joy Of Raising Boys

Ask anyone who knows me and they will tell you that I am a loud and proud #boymom. Yes, they're quite noisy and smelly, but I love pretty much everything else there is about raising boys. Turns out there's a whole holiday for parents of boys, and these quotes for National Sons Day perfectly capture what it is to parent them.

Held on March 4, according to National Day Calendar, National Sons Day aims to honor sons and the people who raise them. From personal experience, I can say that raising a son is no easy feat. Parents want to ensure that their boys grow up to be well-rounded, kind, caring, strong, smart, and humble. With rampant toxic masculinity and less-than-stellar male figures prominently placed in public focus, society today makes that task harder than ever. Fortunately, I'm up for the challenge and my boys are absolutely worth it.

National Sons Day is the perfect excuse to shower your boy with as much love and adoration as possible. I know the precious moments my sons and I share will grow few and far between the older that they get, so I plan to soak up every single moment of their childhood while it lasts — every stinky little bit of it.

1. "Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged." — Louisa May Alcott I literally want to paint this on the wall of my boys' room. Just a big, beautiful quote about the importance of listening to their mother. Author Louisa May Alcott was way ahead of her time with this quote about sons.

2. "A boy’s best friend is his mother." — Joe Stefano Amen. I'm crossing all of my fingers and toes that this quote about sons is still true in 20 or 30 years.

3. "One of the greatest gifts you can give your teenage boy is the gift of letting him know you get it. You’ve been there." — Sebastian R. Jones fabio camandona/Moment/Getty Images My boys aren't yet teens, but I can only imagine what a rough road we will walk when the time comes. I will try as hard as I can to make sure they know that I "get it"... Or, I might just hand all parenting duties over to dad at that point. Only time will tell.

4. "You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes." — Wally Schirra This quote from former NASA astronaut Wally Schirra proves that any son can grow up to be someone amazing.

5. "Mothers all want their sons to grow up to be president, but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process." — John F. Kennedy Oh, JFK. If he could only see the world today, he would know just how true this statement still is.

6. "A mother’s love doesn’t make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent." — Cheri Fuller I will love my sons with a fierceness like no other and just pray they grow up to be strong and independent. The hope is that at a minimum they'll be able to do their own laundry.

7. "Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy These words are so sweet and so true — and so perfect for celebrating National Sons Day. Even when they're not so little anymore, I will always feel a sense of immense joy looking at my sons.

8. "To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind." — Shannon L. Alder Yes, yes, and yes! Every single attribute in this quote is what mothers of sons strive for. Moms of boys can change the world, one son at a time.

9. "The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." — Sarah Shahi This sweet quote about sons perfectly captures just how meaningful being the parent of a son is.

10. "Son, you will outgrow my lap, but never my heart." — Unknown SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images If you plan to post on social media for National Sons Day, this sweet quote is the perfect choice to accompany a photo of you and your little (or big) boy.

11. "There is an enduring tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart." — Washington Irving My sons literally make my heart skip a beat on a daily basis. It may sound mushy or exaggerated, but this quote truly encompasses just how deep a mother's love for her son runs.

12. "And she loved a little boy very, very much — even more than she loved herself." — Shel Silverstein If you're a mom of boys, you probably have this incredible quote from The Giving Tree printed on a coffee mug or cross-stitched onto a pillow. That's how true it is — it is quotable-on-home-decor true.

13. "So there’s this boy. He kind of stole my heart. He calls me mom." — Unknown It's true. A son will steal the heart of his mom the instant their eyes meet for the first time. And the first time his tiny little voice calls out "mama" is a moment unmatched by any other.

14. "Sons are the anchors of a mother’s life." — Sophocles Even in ancient Greece, Sophocles knew how crucial a son is to his mother's life. This quote captures that sentiment beautifully.

15. "Let your boys test their wings. They may not be eagles, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t soar free." — C.J. Milbrandt skynesher/E+/Getty Images Obviously, don't let them soar straight off over the side of a cliff or anything, but you get the idea. In honor of National Sons Day, give your sons some space, let them make mistakes, and then guide them back onto their rightful path.

16. "Giving your son a skill is better than giving him one thousand pieces of gold." — Chinese Proverb I love watching my sons learn something new. Their eyes light up with wonder as the lightbulb in their mind switches on. In that moment, I feel so much pride as a mother of sons.

17. "He who can be a good son will be a good father." — Unknown In my humble opinion, this is the ultimate goal in raising boys. I cannot wait to see what incredible fathers my sons grow up to be.

18. "Of all the animals, the boy is the most unmanageable." — Plato The truth of this quote cannot be overstated. Plato definitely had some stellar insight into what it is to attempt to wrangle a little boy. They're completely lovable, but can be oh so relentless.

19. "Boys are beyond the range of anyone's sure understanding, at least when they are between the ages of 18 months and 90 years." — James Thurber This tongue-in-cheek quote is an apt description of what it is like to parent sons. I may not understand much of anything about why they are the way that they are, but I love my sons nonetheless.