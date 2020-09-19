Working on puzzles is a fun, challenging activity for little kids, but for parents, the meltdowns that occur when they realize they're short a few pieces are unpleasant (to put it lightly). Thankfully, it's the age of technology and there are some really great puzzle apps you can download for toddlers. Nothing can replace the hands-on experience of tactile pieces, of course, but there's something to be said for a puzzle that will always have all of its pieces, guaranteed.

Puzzles aren't just fun for kids, they're also a great way for them to work on critical thinking, learn spatial awareness, match colors and shapes, and can even help them relax a little. Having a few options in their playroom is always great, but over time your child may get to know them really well and eventually not be challenged by them. With a good app, though, your curious tot can get access to dozens of puzzles (or more) at once so they don't get bored.

With so many kids apps available, it can be time consuming to filter down to the ones that are age appropriate, in the category you want, and have good reviews. To help you save some time, here are 20 toddler puzzle apps that check all of those boxes.

1. Super Puzzles Kids Jigsaw Game Apple App Store Super Puzzle Kids Jigsaw Game has several settings options that allows you to choose how many pieces you want, ranging from 6 to 72 pieces. If your child puts a piece in the wrong spot, it stays on the board and they can move it around until it "snaps" into its correct spot. You get 18 puzzles in the app for free (so there are ads), and can purchase 60+ more (meaning there are in-app purchases).

2. Toddler Zoo You can download Toddler Zoo onto your phone or tablet for around $3 and watch your kiddo sort through puzzles with different animals. While they play, they'll learn the names of different animals and the sounds they make, or they can get imaginative and mix up parts of various animals to create a totally unique one.

3. Highlights Puzzle Town For Toddlers With the Highlights Puzzle Town for Toddlers app, your child gets 50 puzzles divided into five categories: hidden pictures, look and look again, mazes, match maker, and picture mix-ups. Through the app, kids work on their math, reading, and problem solving skills. The app is free to download, however it's a 30 day trial before starting a $2.99/month subscription. With the subscription, you'll get access to newly added puzzles every week and mini bonus games.

4. Baby Puzzles If your toddler is on the younger side, Baby Puzzles is a great app that will help them learn shapes, colors, animals, fruits, and more. It is designed to be easily navigated by kids and has fun sound effects to keep them excited as they work. The app is free to download, but does contain ads and in-app purchases.

5. Thinkrolls Space Apple App Store With more than 200 mazes, Thinkrolls Space is sure to keep your older toddler's attention. There are two difficulty levels, each of which has kids journeying through the game, collecting hearts and stars and unlocking new aliens along the way. The app costs $3.99 to download, but there are no ads or in-app purchases.

6. Shapes And Colors Kids Game For Toddlers Your toddler can work on learning their shapes and colors through puzzles and critical thinking with Shapes and Colors Kids Game for Toddlers. When you download the free app, you get access to 15 different puzzle games which help strengthen a variety of skills. There is something for every kid between 2 and 5 years old, and there are in-app purchase options where you can get more puzzles.

7. Toddler Puzzle Games For Kids Toddlers between 2 and 5 years old can enjoy the many puzzle options in Toddler Puzzle Games for Kids. The app is free to download, and has in-app purchase options to give you access to more activities ($7.99 for the full library of 96 puzzles). In addition to puzzles, there are also options for your kids to color and play connect the dots.

8. Pango One Road Pango One Road has toddlers using problem solving skills to avoid mole holes while building paths to get across little islands. There are more than 70 challenges and as the game progresses, it gets increasingly harder so your toddler won't get bored. This app is free to download, but does have in-app purchases.

9. Pinkfong Puzzle Fun From the same company that gave the world Baby Shark, Pinkfong Puzzle Fun is full of fun, colorful puzzles for tots. Depending on your kid's skill level, they can choose puzzles with as few as 4 pieces or as many as 16. The app is free to download, but does contain ads.

10. Tozzle Apple App Store For $3.99 your kid gets 40 puzzles through Tozzle. The puzzles are easy for little kids to navigate, each piece just needs to be dragged and dropped into place. Once the puzzle is complete, it allows your toddler to play around with different sounds and animations. Since this is a paid app, there are no ads or in-app purchases.

11. Relation Shapes Relation Shapes lets kids work on spatial awareness and learn how different shapes can work together to create something totally new. The game has 8 different levels, each one getting progressively more challenging, and has collaborative play options so multiple people can play at once. The app is free to download and does not contain any third-party ads.

12. Puzzle Shapes Great for kids between 2 and 5 years old, Puzzle Shapes helps toddlers work on patterns, colors, shapes, and counting. It has 2D and 3D levels, which will help kids learn the difference between shapes like a circle and a sphere or a square and a cube. The app is free to download, however, there is an in-app option to purchase the full version.

13. Action Puzzle Action Puzzle takes your kid's love of puzzles to the next level, because instead of a stationary picture, these puzzles are animated! You can choose between 12, 20, 30, or 48 piece puzzles, all of which have realistic sounds and 3D pictures that come to life. The app costs $2.99 to download, doesn't contain any ads, but does have in-app purchases.

14. Animals Puzzle For Kids: Preschool Animals Puzzle for Kids: Preschool is designed for kids between one and six years old to work on fine motor skills, spatial awareness, and critical thinking. There are 90 different puzzles across eight categories like safari, sea, farm, forest, and more. It's free to download, and has in-app purchase options.

15. 384 Puzzles For Preschool Kids Google Play App Store With 384 Puzzles for Kids, you get puzzles great for kids across a variety of age and skill levels. If you download the free app, you get instant access to 35 puzzles, but for $3.99 your kid can choose from more than 500 puzzles and activities (plus, it will be ad-free). There are eight different categories to choose from, 30 language options, and a kid-friendly interface for easy navigation.

16. Thinkrolls 2 - Logic Puzzles If your tot loved Thinktrolls, they'll definitely be into the follow up, Thinktrolls 2. It has 270 levels of mazes (135 for kids 3-5 and 135 for kids 5-9) which get increasingly more difficult to keep them on their toes and working hard on their logic skills. The app costs $3.99 to download, but there are no other in-app purchases or ads to manage.

17. Monkey Preschool Lunchbox In addition to puzzles, Monkey Preschool Lunchbox will have your kid playing games that help them learn letters, shapes, colors, and work on their memory. It costs $1.99 to download and has 7 games that are designed for toddlers between 2 and 5 years old. It's designed for easy navigation and offers unlimited play, meaning when one game ends it moves right on to the next so your kids won't need to ask for help to switch activities.

18. First Words Kids Learn To Read Little ones as young as 18 months can enjoy First Words Kids Learn To Read which has 10 mini game boards to help kids learn their first reading words. The puzzles help strengthen hand-eye coordination skills as well as spatial awareness and problem solving. The app is free to download, but it's a lite version of the full game, which is $4.99.

19. Toddler Kids Puzzles Puzzingo Puzzingo is a free app that offers 10 puzzles for toddlers and preschoolers. In addition to all the typical benefits of puzzles, the pieces in this app each have their own name to also help kids further develop their vocabulary. If you love the free version, there are in-app purchase options to expand and get access to more of the 1,000+ puzzle library.