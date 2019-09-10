My kids have been trying to make a final decision about their Halloween costumes for several weeks now. Yes, we're that family who plans out our Halloween costumes way in advance, mostly to ensure there is plenty of time to order exactly what our kids want. Throughout the years, different hit movies and TV shows will rotate in and out as popular costume choices each fall. One classic theme that never goes out of style and has been a hit with families for generations are Star Wars halloween costumes.

As a fan of the movies and beloved characters since very early in my childhood — thanks to my amazing parents who rented all three of the original films for me to watch in a single day — I am living proof that the franchise appeals to a range of age groups. Because of this, you can almost guarantee that everyone in your family will find at least one Star Wars halloween costume that they will be happy roaming the galaxy in. (Or, you know, just the neighborhood.)

When you decide to go with a Star Wars halloween costume, the most basic decision that needs to be made is whether you are going to go for a classic character from the original movies, or choose a newer favorite from the current films. Either way you go, just make sure that at least one member of your trick-or-treating group is wielding a light saber to help guide the way on your Halloween candy gathering mission.

1. Toddler TIE Fighter Star Wars™ TIE Fighter™ 3D Costume Pottery Barn Kids | $99 $39 SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS It may seem traditional to dress up as an actual character, but for those of you wanting to go a little out of the box with costumes this year, this TIE Fighter costume is an ideal option. Bonus: It's currently on sale for more than half off!

2. Baby Ewok Ewok Costume for Baby Disney | $35 SEE ON DISNEY There is almost nothing more adorable than an Ewok — unless of course it's your baby dressed as an Ewok. The Ewok costume is perfect for taking advantage of the years before they develop their own ideas of what's cool as a Halloween costume and decide they would rather be Luke Skywalker.

3. Kids Poe Dameron Boys Poe Dameron Costume - Star Wars 7 The Force Awakens Party City | $40 SEE ON PARTY CITY If your kid wants to channel their inner fearlessness, dressing as resistance pilot Poe Dameron is one way to do just that. Complete with a flight helmet and mask, they can truly feel like they're flying high this Halloween.

4. Adult Princess Leia Adult Princess Leia Costume Spirit Halloween | $53 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN There are a few versions of Princess Leia to choose from when it comes to selecting a Halloween Costume, but this sultry version is perfect for moms who want to channel their inner princess.

5. Captain Phasma Adult Captain Phasma One Piece Costume Spirit Halloween | $80 SEE ON SPIRIT HALLOWEEN Darth Vader may be the obvious choice for those who want to venture to the dark side, but you can also connect with your inner darkness when you don this Captain Phasma suit for Halloween.

6. Kids Lando Boys Lando Calrissian Costume - Solo: A Star Wars Story Party City | $35 SEE ON PARTY CITY The success of Star Wars movies that venture outside of the main film cannon such as Solo: A Star Wars Story give us an in-depth look at the lives of characters such as the charming Lando Calrissian. Your kids can dress as Lando this Halloween in this costume from Party City.

7. Deluxe Kylo Ren Costume Mens Star Wars The Force Awakens Deluxe Kylo Ren Costume Costume Super Center | $38 SEE ON COSTUME SUPER CENTER Introduced in Episode 7 as the newest antagonist from the dark side with famously good parents, Kylo Ren is a menacing figure to be reckoned with that you can dress up as for Halloween if you want to inspire just a bit of fear in the neighborhood kids this year.

8. The Last Jedi The Last Jedi Deluxe Mens Luke Skywalker Costume Costume Super Center | $40 SEE ON COSTUME SUPER CENTER It might be hard to find a throwback Luke Skywalker costume these days, but that doesn't mean dressing like the Jedi master is out of reach. This costume will help you embody Luke Skywalker as he appears in The Last Jedi, but to get the full effect, you might also need to wear the beard and wig which are sold separately.

9. Darth Vader Costume With Sound Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids Disney | $55 SEE ON DISNEY If your kid wants to dress like the most powerful Sith Lord, investing in a Darth Vader costume that makes eight sound effects, like this one from Disney, is the only way to go.

10. Queen Amidala Queen Amidala Costume For Adults Costume Supercenter | $40 SEE ON COSTUME SUPERCENTER I'm an absolute sucker for the Star Wars movies that I got to see in theaters during my own childhood, so wearing this Queen Amidala costume from The Phantom Menace is something I would most definitely do with gusto if my family decides to go the Star Wars costume route for Halloween this year.

12. Han Solo In Carbonite Star Wars Classic Mens Inflatable Han Solo In Carbonite Costume Rubie's | $56 SEE ON AMAZON I'm not sure if this costume would feel like walking around in a giant inflatable mattress or not, but it seems like being able to dress like Han Solo in Carbonite would make it totally worth it if it did.

11. R2D2 Dress Classic Star Wars R2D2 Girls Dress Costume Costume Supercenter | $48 SEE ON COSTUME SUPERCENTER This costume could not be more perfect for little girls who are obsessed with Star Wars. This R2D2-inspired dress, complete with a fancy petticoat and shiny blue arm gauntlets, would only be better if it made those precious beep boop beep sounds the droid is known for.

13. Classic Han Solo Men's Han Solo Costume - Star Wars Classic Walmart | $52 SEE ON WALMART Thanks to Star Wars: A Solo Story, finding a classic Han Solo Halloween costume is not as difficult as it may have been a few years ago. This costume from Walmart includes Han's iconic shirt and vest, pants with attached boot tops, and a holster.

14. Kids Finn Costume Boys Finn Costume Party City | $30 $20 SEE ON PARTY CITY First known as FN-2187, Finn is a lovable and admirable character who escapes his lot in life as a First Order Stormtrooper to join the resistance. This year, your kid can dress like Finn for Halloween and show everyone why Finn is one of the absolute best Star Wars characters in the current movies.

15. Inflatable Jabba The Hut Star Wars Disney Inflatable Jabba The Hut Adult Costume Amazon | $54 SEE ON AMAZON Jabba the Hut may be a deplorable character in the Star Wars world, but you'll likely be the hilarious hit of every Halloween party you attend when you sport this inflatable costume.

16. Rey In 'The Last Jedi' Girls Rey Costume - Star Wars 8 The Last Jedi Party City | $30 SEE ON PARTY CITY Although there are multiple versions of the Star Wars heroine Rey to choose from, this The Last Jedi version from Party City is the brave version that ventured out to find Luke Skywalker and learn his Jedi ways, making it the perfect choice for your daring this Halloween.

17. Kids Throwback Luke Skywalker Boys Luke Skywalker Costume - Star Wars Party City | $30 SEE ON PARTY CITY An all-white outfit may not be something that most kids can handle without staining it or getting it dirty, but it is most certainly worth taking this risk to dress them in Luke Skywalker's most iconic look.

18. New Sith Trooper Sith Trooper Costume for Kids Disney | $55 SEE ON DISNEY The Sith Troopers from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appear ultra menacing as part of the First Order in their shiny red suits. Your kiddo can don one of these detailed dark side costumes this Halloween.

19. Kids BB-8 Costume Boys BB-8 Costume Party City | $30 $20 SEE ON PARTY CITY BB-8 is one of those characters that Star Wars just wouldn't be the same without. And the best part about this particular BB-8 costume is that it's currently on sale.