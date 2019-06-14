Chances are, you probably already know what a time-saving gift Amazon Prime is to the world. I use it all the time, and the way some women feel about Target is how I how I feel about Prime because it allows me to shop without having to actually deal with other human beings. But what you may not know is that Amazon Prime is also a treasure trove of entertainment in their Prime Video section. And today, I am gifting you with a list of the sexiest, steamiest movies you can stream on Amazon Prime. Think of me like a concierge, one that wants you to get all hot and bothered, in the best way possible.

Let's be clear, this list is not about pornography. I was a Cinema Studies major in college (yes, that's a thing), so I take film recommendations very seriously. Also, I share a Prime account with my mom so I didn't want a bunch of cheesy pornos popping up in her account (sorry, Mom!). But I did want this list to be more than just my personal favorites, so I crowdsourced. And let me tell you, people have a lot of opinions about sexy movies. Aside from the birth of my own children, this was just about the most commented on Facebook post I've ever written.

So let's get to it already (that's what she said). Below are 20 of the sexiest, steamiest crowd favorites that you can stream right now for $4 or less with an Amazon Prime membership. Don't ever say I never gave you anything.

1. 9 1/2 Weeks This film was made in 1986, well before many of you reading this were even born. But trust me, there's a reason why 9 1/2 Weeks appears on just about every list there is regarding sexy films. This is not a cinematic masterpiece to be sure, but Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke are hot together, and you can see the much-talked-about "food scene" for $4 when you stream this one on Prime. Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube

2. Indecent Proposal The proposal is for sure indecent, but the sex is oh-so-steamy. Sex and money go hand-in-hand in Indecent Proposal, but you can stream it for free on Prime. Indecent Proposal - Trailer on YouTube

3. Disobedience I hadn't heard of Disobedience before it was (passionately) recommend by one of my friends. It stars Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in a story about forbidden love, and though it takes a while to get to the sexy parts, holy moly does it deliver once it gets there. Bleecker Street on YouTube

4. The Notebook Speaking of Rachel McAdams, if you can withstand the flow of tears you'll no doubt experience at the end of the film, her chemistry with Ryan Gosling in The Notebook is off.the.charts. You can stream it for $4 on Prime Video and see for yourself. A99 Studios on YouTube

5. Sex And Lucia (English Subtitled) Ranked number 2 on the "Top 40 Sexiest Films" by IMDB, Sex and Lucia is a Spanish film starring Paz Vega, who is steamy in any language. You can stream it for $3 on Prime. Music Box Films on YouTube

6. Unfaithful This was one of the most-named responses I got regarding sexy films. Unfaithful stars Diane Lane as Richard Gere's wife who has an affair with the oh-my-god-how-is-he-so-hot Olivier Martinez. Let's just say, it doesn't end well, but it's definitely worth streaming for $4. TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube

7. Original Sin Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas together in their prime hotness: Enough said. Original Sin is available to stream for free on Prime. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

8. Love Jones The trailer doesn't do this film justice, but once you see Love Jones you'll know why it was, and still is, a fan-favorite. Stream it for $3 on Prime. Warner Bros. on YouTube

9. Dirty Dancing I mean, Dirty Dancing is really on all of my top movie lists, but the steamy scenes between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey definitely earn it a spot on this one as well. Streaming on Amazon for $4. Side note: I refuse to watch any of the re-makes. The original version is perfection. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

10. Secretary I need you to know that I do not find James Spader sexy at all, and I also think there are some real HR issues at play here, but many people listed Secretary as one of their top sexy films, and since I am a woman of the people, I'm including it on the list. Democracy at its finest. You can stream it for $4 and let me know what you think. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

11. 50 Shades of Grey If I'm being honest, I never saw 50 Shades of Grey. But lots of you have, and seem to file this under "guilty pleasure." In the name of research, I'm going to stream this (it's $4), and then we can all come back together and discuss. Universal Pictures UK on YouTube

12. Basic Instinct If you don't already know about Basic Instinct, I'm not really sure what to tell you other than you'll never see someone crossing their legs without thinking about Sharon Stone again. Available to stream for free when you sign up for a free seven-day trial of Starz. Just don't forget to cancel the trial once you're done watching! YouTube

13. Atonement I remember seeing Atonement when it came out, and I remember enjoying it, but apparently there's a library scene I can't recall that several of my friends passionately defended as a reason for the film to be on this list. I'll be re-watching, and you can too, for $4 on Prime. SceneScreen on YouTube

14. Wild Things Wild Things is one of those "so bad it's good" movies, and if you've seen the PEN15 episode where they secretly watch it, you'll understand why. It's on this list mainly because Denise Richards is the epitome of sexy. Streaming on Amazon Prime for $4. N.B. on YouTube

15. Eyes Wide Shut I did my final college paper on this film and its director, Stanley Kubrick. Though I have very mixed feelings on both, there's no denying Eyes Wide Shut is filled with some hot S-E-X. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

16. Blue Is The Warmest Color (English Subtitled) This award-winning French film caused lots of controversy when it was released in 2013, but that doesn't mean it isn't sexy. Blue is the Warmest Color can be streamed for $4 on Prime. Sundance Now on YouTube

17. Y Tu Mama Tambien (English Subtitled) Listed as the number 1 "Top 40 Sexiest Films" by IMDB, I somehow haven't seen this. For shame! It's described as a film about two teenage boys in Mexico, " ... and an attractive older woman who embark on a road trip and learn a thing or two about life, friendship, sex, and each other." I'm intrigued. Y Tu Mama Tambien is available for $4 on Amazon Prime. Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

18. A Walk On The Moon A Walk on the Moon is another film starring Diane Lane (what can I say, she's sexy) who is experiencing a "personal sexual revolution" in 1969. Viggo Mortensen can have that effect on a person. Available to stream for $4. Movieclips on YouTube

19. Good Dick This film makes the list on title alone, but also because the trailer makes me want to watch it even more. Good Dick is the story of a video clerk (the adorable Jason Ritter) and a customer who rents erotic films from him. Pegged as an "unexpected romantic comedy," you can stream it for free on Prime. Good Dick - Trailer on YouTube