20 Summer Dip Recipes To Try When You're Tired Of Cooking Hot Meals

The days are longer, warm breezes are blowing, and the sun is scorching. Summer is officially here. Whether you're lounging poolside with the kiddos or enjoying a day at the beach, having a tasty snack on hand helps keep everyone happy. And a list of summer dip recipes is the perfect way to keep cool when it's hot out.

When the temperature outside reaches into the mid-90s, standing over a hot stove is the absolute last thing I want to do. I'm all for spooning soups and stews into big, hearty bowls to keep my hands warm in the winter, but about the time June rolls around, I'm completely over it. A cool, refreshing dip that I can shovel into my mouth with fresh veggies or a crunchy chip is much more my summer snacking speed.

Dip might seem like more of a party food, but I promise your kids absolutely won't mind if you make up a batch to enjoy at home. Some of these summer dip recipes could even be the centerpiece for a light meal that your family can graze on over those perfectly long, lazy summer days that stretch well into the evening. So, break out that food processor and get ready to whip up these 20 summer dip recipes.

1. Strawberry Fluff Fruit Dip A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Is there anything more refreshing than biting into a cool piece of fruit on a hot summer day? Actually, yes. You can take your summer fruit game to the next level with this Strawberry Fluff Fruit Dip from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. Using only three ingredients, you can whip this dip up in no time.

2. The Best Homemade Salsa Recipe A Spicy Perspective This homemade salsa recipe from A Spicy Perspective dares to call itself "the best" and judging by the plethora of fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions included, it makes total sense. All of the zesty ingredients blend together in your food processor to give you a summer dip ripe for snacking with crispy tortilla chips right alongside a frozen margarita.

3. Caramelized Onion Dip Wholefully Move over store-bought french onion dip, this recipe for Caramelized Onion Dip from Wholefully will ensure you never purchase another carton of onion dip again. Now, you will have to do a tiny bit of stovetop cooking to caramelize the onions, but I promise that this creamy dip is totally worth it.

4. Strawberry Pineapple Fruit Salsa Baked By Rachel This recipe for strawberry pineapple fruit salsa from Baked by Rachel just screams summer. Not only does this recipe give you step-by-step instructions for creating a delectable fruit salsa, but it also includes a recipe for scrumptious cinnamon tortilla chips to serve right alongside the refreshing dip. Bonus points if you serve this summer dip in an adorable hollowed-out pineapple.

5. Roasted Eggplant Dip A Beautiful Plate This recipe for Roasted Eggplant Dip from A Beautiful Plate is a creamy concoction just begging to be spread on a cracker and demolished. Don't let the word "roasted" in this recipe's title fool you — it requires the bare minimum of cooking skills (eggplant cut in half and baked) and is served chilled.

6. Dill Pickle Dip Brown Eyed Baker It seems like pretty much anything you want can be pickle-flavored these days, which is great news for everyone in my pickle-loving household. This recipe for Dill Pickle Dip from Brown Eyed Baker is going to be your new summer staple. You can dip salty pretzels or crackers in it, or even try it smeared onto your favorite sandwich.

7. Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip A Spicy Perspective This Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip from A Spicy Perspective promises to be a party full of flavor right in your mouth. If your mom ever poured a jar of jalapeño-flavored jelly over the top of a block of cold cream cheese, this might sound vaguely familiar to you, but the elevated ingredients in this recipe truly take the classic combo up a notch.

8. Honey Vanilla Cottage Cheese Fruit Dip Budget Bytes You seriously can't go wrong with a cool, refreshing fruit dip on a hot summer day. This recipe for Honey Vanilla Cottage Cheese Fruit Dip from Budget Bytes combines sweet honey and vanilla with rich and creamy cottage cheese for a fantastic fruit dip that your entire family can enjoy.

9. Smoked Salmon Dip A Spicy Perspective If you love the delicious flavor of smoked salmon, you have to try this tangy dip recipe from A Spicy Perspective. It's low-carb and uses just 10 ingredients that all blend together right in your food processor to create this zesty, refreshing dip.

10. Mexican Corn Dip Foodie Crush Fresh corn, roasted peppers, sour cream, cilantro, and a healthy serving of cotija cheese makes this recipe for Mexican Corn Dip from Foodie Crush one to try this summer. This tasty dip can be served hot or cold, so it's perfect for serving right away after you make it, but can also be refrigerated and snacked on straight from the fridge.

11. Mango Guacamole Wholefully This Texas gal loves a good batch of guacamole, but the addition of fresh fruit to this recipe for mango guacamole from Wholefully takes an already delicious dip to the next level. Red onions and finely-diced jalapeño give this sweet and savory dip an extra kick. It's just perfect for munching on all summer long.

12. Hearts Of Palm Dip A Beautiful Plate This recipe for Hearts Of Palm Dip from A Beautiful Plate may not sound like your typical go-to dip, but judging by inclusion of flavorful ingredients like cilantro, lime juice, and garlic, this dip promises to be a new zesty staple in your summer dip recipe rotation. You can serve this recipe at room temperature right after you make it, or refrigerate and serve cold.

13. Neiman Marcus-Inspired Dip Brown Eyed Baker If you've never had a Neiman Marcus-Inspired Dip before, this recipe from Brown Eyed Baker is definitely one to try. Bacon, cheese, mayo, scallions, slivered almonds, and hot sauce may not sound like they mesh well, but trust me, they do. My family makes a version of this dip for pretty much any get-together we have and it is without fail the very first thing we always run out of.

14. Dilly Vegetable Dip Budget Bytes Sometimes you just want to whip up a batch of veggie dip that is simple and refreshing, but full of flavor. This recipe for Dilly Vegetable Dip from Budget Bytes hits every single mark. It's easy to make and features few ingredients, but it will liven up your simple veggie tray in a heartbeat.

15. Creamy Greek Feta Dip Damn Delicious I could eat feta cheese on pretty much anything, but this recipe for Creamy Greek Feta Dip from Damn Delicious takes the luxurious cheese to the next level. Between the fresh dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, and minced pepperoncinis, this dip packs a zesty punch that is perfect for dipping pita bread or crackers into.

16. The Best Clam Dip Recipe Ever Foodie Crush Foodie Crush calls this The Best Clam Dip Recipe Ever, which makes total sense when you think about all of the fresh ingredients that come together oh so easily to make this irresistible summer dip staple. Traveling to the East Coast for a clam bake may not be on your agenda this summer, but this clam dip can easily transport you seaside for a few blissful moments.

17. 7 Layer Dip Gimme Some oven If you've never had a 7 Layer Dip before, it's basically a bunch of taco ingredients stacked up into one scrumptious snack dip. This recipe from Gimme Some Oven features guacamole, refried beans, cheese, black olives, onions, sour cream, and more perfectly piled into a shallow dish to serve with crunchy tortilla chips.

18. Garlic Herb Whipped Cottage Cheese Dip Budget Bytes Cottage cheese can be turned into a fantastic dip base when you use a food processor to whip it into shape. This recipe for Garlic Herb Whipped Cottage Cheese Dip from Budget Bytes features plenty of tasty herbs to satisfy your tastebuds.

19. Snickers Dip Averie Cooks Just because it's summer doesn't mean you can't serve tasty desserts in dip form. In fact, summer is the ideal time to enjoy this Snickers Dip recipe from Averie Cooks. It's basically like eating s'mores out of a bowl when you use graham crackers to scoop the dip.