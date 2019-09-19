The Office is always a go-to in my household. Need to watch something comforting? The Office. Need a good laugh? The Office. Nothing else on TV? The Office. I have no idea how many times I've watched this wonderful show all the way through. I even watched it on my laptop in the hospital while I was getting induced to distract and comfort me. Little did I know there are actually The Office quotes about parenting that can help everyone get through what comes after labor and delivery.

There is definitely something comforting about this show, whether you're watching it for the first time or the 100th time. Maybe it's because all the characters are so relatable, or we know someone who acts exactly like each of the characters. In fact, the show is so popular and so many people watch it over and over again, there have been several articles written about this phenomenon. One Bustle article reported that people come back to the show time and time again for comfort more than anything else, and that's why it makes sense that we would find relatable quotes about parenting. Parenting is hard, y'all, to say the least. And we need comforting sometimes, even if it's by watching our favorite show and gathering words of wisdom on parenting — a place where we probably least expect it.

1. "I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." – Michael Scott No truer quote about being a brand new parent has ever been spoken. And even as a a seasoned parent this quote applies. We are all trying to figure it out one day at a time.

2. "Wikipedia is the best thing ever. Anyone in the world can write anything they want about any subject. So you know you are getting the best possible information." – Michael Scott This is how I feel whenever I Google something baby or medical related. It was worst the first few months with a newborn, and my husband and I had no clue what we were doing.

3. "An office is for not dying. An office is a place to live life to the fullest, to the max, to... An office is a place where dreams come true." — Michael Scott As a mom who works from home, I feel like this can be true sometimes. In fact, a lot of my friends who are working moms that go into an office say they sometimes appreciate the time away from their kid, even though they're working.

4. "Well, it's love at first sight. Actually, it was... No, it was when I heard her voice. It was love at first see with my ears." – Michael Scott For some of us, the first time we heard our baby cry was love at first see with our ears.

5. "Who is Justice Beaver?" – Dwight Schrute How many parents of tweens and teens feel about the latest boy band or pop singer.

6. "I guess I’ve been working so hard, I forgot what it’s like to be hardly working." – Michael Scott And I thought meeting deadlines could sometimes be hard before I had a toddler screaming at me and pulling on my leg while I try to write an article.

7. "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." – Michael Scott Brandon Bell on YouTube The conundrum I feel all the time when disciplining my child.

8. "Who says exactly what they’re thinking? What kind of a game is that?" – Kelly Kapoor How many moms feel when their toddlers say exactly what they're thinking — every thought — while in a the stall in a public bathroom.

9. "Tough day. Yes. But I feel good. I put the office in their place, took a bunch of painkillers, drank a bottle of wine, took my pants off. I just feel good." – Andy Bernard How I feel after a long day at the office (my house) with my toddler.

10. "You better learn your rules. If you don't, you'll be eaten in your sleep." – Dwight Schrute Leslie Nemeth on YouTube What I want to tell my child some nights.

11. "OK, too many different words from coming at me from too many different sentences." – Michael Scott How I feel when I'm trying to work, listen to my toddler, and then my cellphone rings.

12. "Sometimes I get so bored I just want to scream, and then sometimes I actually do scream. I just sort of feel out what the situation calls for." – Kelly Kapoor You've been there, admit it. Have you read the same book 20 times in 30 minutes? Watched Frozen over and over again? Yep, I thought so.

13. "There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kind of the point?" – Pam Halpert Sometimes just seeing your kid smile at you or having your kid come up to you out of the blue and give you a hug is so wonderful, especially after a hard day.

14. Jim: "Wow it's a little early for ice cream don't you think?" Michael: "It's never too early for ice cream, Jim. But we didn't have any ice cream, so this is mayonnaise and black olives. It's comfort food, alright?" The Office on YouTube Michael has toddler logic and sometimes enjoys weird toddler food combinations. Also we all have probably had this conversation with our kid at one point.

15. Michael Scott: "Why am I so sad? Am I doing the wrong thing?" Jim Halpert: "Absolutely not. It's just that sometimes goodbyes are a bitch." That first day of day care/preschool/kindergarten feeling.

16. "I feel God in this Chili's tonight." – Pam Beesly Maybe the wrath of god when your kid throws his food on the floor for the millionth time, but also there is beauty in the ordinary when you have kids.

17. "I talk a lot, so I learn to tune myself out." – Kelly Kapoor Every toddler ever.

18. "I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good." – Michael Scott Me, when I am heading out the door for a girls' night out.

19. Kelly: "Jim!!! Oh my god, I have so much to tell you. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had a baby, and they named it Suri! And Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also had a baby, and they named it Shiloh! And both babies are amazing! Jim: "Wow! So, uh, what's new with you?" Kelly: "I just told you." How I feel sometimes because I work from home and stay home with my kid. Listen to my baby talk!