There is almost nothing like biting into a cool slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. But, once you cut one open, you've got several pounds of fruit on your hands that's going to go bad if you don't consume it. Which is why these recipes to use up your watermelon are perfect for enjoying summer's quintessential fruit without wasting a single bit.

Summertime is prime time for enjoying the sticky sweetness of a watermelon in any form. Even if your favorite way to eat one is to cut it open right on the ground on your front porch and dole it out piece by piece while your kiddos spit the seeds at each other, you're still going to have some left over. I mean, how many times can you pass watermelon out during a pool day or pawn it off on your neighbors before everyone's sick of the fruit? (No one gets sick of watermelon, it's a fact.)

But you can absolutely turn your watermelon leftovers into a refreshing cocktail, toss it up in a summer salad, or create a tasty dessert with the right recipe. These recipes will help you savor your favorite summer fruit right up until the sun sets on the season.

1. Spicy Watermelon Granita A Cozy Kitchen If you want to give your leftover watermelon a bit of a kick, this recipe for Spicy Watermelon Granita from A Cozy Kitchen is exactly where you should turn. It's basically chopped up watermelon that's been mixed with cayenne pepper and lime juice, frozen, and is then served in slushie form, topped with whipped cream. Sounds to me like a glass full of spiced sweetness just waiting to be devoured.

2. Restaurant-Style Watermelon Margaritas Ari's Menu One of the greatest mysteries of my own kitchen is that the cocktails I make hardly ever taste as good as they do at my favorite restaurants despite the fact that I need them to. The next time you have some melon on hand, follow this recipe for Restaurant-Style Watermelon Margaritas from Ari's Menu, and I bet your drink turns out better than my many failed attempts with at-home bartending.

3. Watermelon Gazpacho A Spicy Perspective If you haven't yet fallen in love with the cool, creamy deliciousness that is gazpacho, this recipe from A Spicy Perspective is the perfect thing to convince you to try cold soup. Watermelon, cucumber, red onions, poblano peppers, and mint combine to create a refreshing soup blend that is the perfect cure for summertime heat.

4. Watermelon Sponge Cake Adventures In Cooking This recipe for Watermelon Sponge Cake from Adventures In Cooking is basically like summer in cake form. Fresh, light, and airy sponge cake is soaked in a watermelon simple syrup and paired with spoonfuls of watermelon curd and watermelon whipped cream to create layer upon layer of sweet watermelon flavor.

5. Grilled Chicken With Watermelon Mint Salsa Averie Cooks There is absolutely no good reason why watermelon can't make an appearance on your dinner plate. Grilled Chicken with Watermelon Mango Mint Salsa from Averie Cooks is perfect to try the next time you want to fire up your grill. The chicken is basted in both barbecue sauce and Sriracha, so the cool watermelon salsa balances out the spice.

6. Watermelon Mojito Coolers Maybe the only thing more refreshing than a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day is an ice cold watermelon-flavored drink, so a recipe like this one for Watermelon Mojito Coolers from A Classic Twist is basically the perfect summertime treat. Bonus: it makes the sweetest pink ombré.

7. Watermelon Fruit Leather Baked By Rachel If your kids love fruit roll-ups, but you'd rather them enjoy a healthy, homemade alternative, Baked By Rachel's recipe for Watermelon Fruit Leather is the perfect one to try when you have leftover watermelon you want to use up this summer. These even make great lunchbox treats to help your kids savor a bit of summertime once school starts.

8. Grilled Watermelon Love & Lemons Sometimes the simplest recipes are the tastiest ones. Case in point, Love & Lemon's recipe for Grilled Watermelon. Grilling the sticky sweet melon caramelizes it in the best way. The blog recommends topping this delicious confection with corn salsa, avocado, diced red onions, and fresh mint to serve as the ideal summer side dish.

9. Watermelon Burrata Salad I Am A Food Blog I Am A Food Blog's recipe for Watermelon Burrata Salad is one that you're going to want to make every day this summer. Simply dollop mild, creamy burrata cheese onto watermelon chunks, sprinkle with blueberries and mint leaves, and top off with a drizzle of honey to create this refreshing salad.

10. Watermelon Feta Arugula Pizza Lick My Spoon A piping hot pizza is usually always a welcomed treat, but when it's 100 degrees outside in the middle of summer, a more refreshing take on the dish with lighter toppings is definitely where it's at. This recipe for Watermelon Feta Arugula Pizza from Lick My Spoon satisfies your pizza cravings and uses up your leftover watermelon in one fell swoop.

11. Agua Fresca A Cozy Kitchen My kids love to chug fruity Agua Fresca when it's hot out. They think it's a sweet treat, but I know that secretly it's just fruit and water that's been blended up and strained. This tutorial from A Cozy Kitchen gives you the step-by-step instructions you need to turn your leftover melon into refreshing Watermelon Agua Fresca.

12. Watermelon Feta Salad A Spicy Perspective I'm pretty much on board with any recipe that includes feta and allows me to use up some of the watermelon wasting away in my fridge, like this one from A Spicy Perspective. This recipe for Watermelon Feta Salad includes golden tomatoes, tarragon, red onions, and a tangy sherry vinaigrette.

13. Watermelon Ice Cream Floats My grandpa used to end every summer day by eating a huge bowl of ice cream "to cool off," although I know it was actually just because he loved enjoying a sweet treat. I can only imagine that he would have gone bananas for this Watermelon Ice Cream Floats recipe from Grandbaby Cakes.

14. Summertime Watermelon Skewers Food Nasty It doesn't get more simple and delicious than this recipe for Summertime Watermelon Skewers from Food Nasty. Simply cube up your leftover melon and stack them on bamboo skewers with sliced prosciutto and chunks of goat cheese feta for an easy snack that you can prep ahead of time and grab whenever you want a something tasty to nosh on.

15. Healthy Watermelon Smoothie With Coconut Water Hello Glow If you have some watermelon on hand that needs to be polished off, this refreshing smoothie recipe from Hello Glow is definitely one to try. It combines watermelon with the tropical flavors of mango and pineapple, blended together with coconut water to create a healthy, hydrating blended treat your whole family will love.

16. Watermelon Wedge Salad Simply Scratch When you think of a wedge salad, you likely picture a whole chunk of lettuce topped with tasty salad toppings, right? Well, this recipe from Simply Scratch turns that idea on its head by making a watermelon wedge the base for toppings of arugula, feta, and pistachios. It's all tossed in a champagne vinaigrette that just makes the entire salad taste and feel way fancier.

17. Watermelon Ice Cube Lemonade Pint Sized Baker One easy way to use up your watermelon this summer is to transform the pureed pulp into fruity ice cubes. This recipe from Pint Sized Baker shows you exactly how to do just that and recommends dropping those flavorful squares into a tall glass of your favorite lemonade to create a refreshing summertime drink.

18. Vegan Poke Bowls Love & Lemons If you're looking for an easy, breezy summer recipe that will help transform your leftover watermelon into a meal, look no further than this recipe for Vegan Poke Bowls from Love & Lemons. You don't have to cook one single part of this dish. It literally just calls for assembling the fresh and tasty ingredients — including your watermelon — right in a bowl.

19. Jalapeno Margarita Watermelon Slices Climbing Grier Mountain This is definitely an adults-only side dish, but if you want a spicy, tasty treat that also doubles as a cocktail, this recipe for Jalapeno Margarita Watermelon Slices from Climbing Grier Mountain fits the bill. Watermelon slices soaked in spicy tequila and dipped in salt and lime zest? Sign me up.