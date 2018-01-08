2018 Golden Globes Tweets & Memes From An Unforgettable Night

Award season is an exciting time for many reasons. You get to enjoy a cavalcade of gorgeous gowns and stunning suits while rooting for your favorite project to get the acclaim it deserves. But the best part of any award show is when something truly unexpected happens: a shocking win, a hilarious gaffe, an incredible speech. Luckily, these 2018 Golden Globes tweets and memes capture all the most memorable moments from the night.

You never know just what will become a meme going into an event. Something that might seem utterly innocuous at first will take off like wildfire thanks to the comedy skills of countless Twitter users. But memes aren't the only way to immortalize key instances from the Golden Globes. Sometimes a solo tweet sums up something that happened during the show so well that you can't hit that little heart button fast enough. This year's ceremony struck a more somber note than years past due to the awareness being raised for survivors of sexual assault, but whether it was serious or lighthearted, there were plenty of moments that viewers chose to comment on.

There are more where these came from, but some of the most on-point tweets and notable memes from the 2018 Golden Globes are compiled here for your perusal.

Best Friends For Life

When Nicole Kidman took home the first award of the night, Reese Witherspoon spoke for everyone watching at home. Her rapt adoration in the audience was so sweet to see, and it's bound to lead to a meme or two.

TFW You're Not Impressed

Viola Davis' acting skills are legendary — no one needs to be told that twice. But in addition to killing every performance, her range of facial expressions perfectly sum up our sentiments, exactly.

You're Tearing Me Apart

When James Franco brought Tommy Wiseau on stage, viewers couldn't get enough of it. The Room jokes just write themselves.

More to come...