Romper readers, brace yourselves. Extremely cute baby content coming in hot. Each year for the past nine years, Gerber, the baby food and baby care company that’s been keeping little ones tummies full since 1927, announces a Gerber Spokesbaby to represent the brand and pay homage to Gerber’s iconic baby logo featuring the original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook. Today, Gerber celebrates the winner of their 10th annual photo search and she’s a beauty of epic proportions. That's right, Gerber Baby 2020 is California’s Magnolia Earl, the first adopted baby ever chosen for the campaign.

As the company says, the “photo Search celebrates babies and families from all backgrounds, highlighting the belief that every baby is a Gerber Baby.” Selected from more than 327,000 entries, Magnolia “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.” Well, that and Magnolia’s family’s story, which is a story about how a family will do anything for baby.

On May 9th, 2019, the Earls received a call from the adoption agency they were working with about an expectant mom who was in labor and wanted to talk to them. Magnolia’s mom Courtney said the family immediately pulled off the highway, “got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born.”

Gerber

Sweet baby girl is an understatement! Just look at that beaming, beautiful face. The world absolutely needs to see more of that face!

When the Earls adopted Magnolia, she joined sisters Charlotte (8), who is also adopted, and Whitney (12). (Both of whom also have beautiful smiles!)

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” said Whitney.

Bill Partyka, President and CEO of Gerber echoes those sentiments. “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” he said.

As the winner of this year’s photo search Magnolia will be showered with gifts, including an brand new Gerber wardrobe, a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon, plus the opportunity to be poster girl for the company on their social media channels and in marketing campaigns throughout the year.

But the real win for the Earls is the chance to show how families come in all different forms.