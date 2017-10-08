21 Amazing Books That Are Perfect When You Want To Stay In All Weekend And Read

If you need a little break from real life, but can't swing a vacation at the moment, consider escaping into some great reads. There are so many amazing books that are perfect when you want to stay in all weekend and read to recharge. It's like taking a vacation without ever leaving your comfy bed.

Trying to keep up with the dizzying array of great new books can be time-consuming, even if you're already a devoted weekend reader. Brilliant new nonfiction, thoughtful essay collections, gripping thrillers, contemporary poetry, and so much more have debuted in the past few years. Readers are spoiled for choice.

So whether you want to read for comfort, education, or simple escapism, there's a book sure to suit your taste. Let a beloved astrophysicist explain the cosmos in a conversational way, or dive into an intricate murder mystery story. Check out the wildly talented essayists who take on intense political and social topics, or spend time with the words of a fresh poet. Learn more about the arts, or just laugh at some silly pictures of birds for a while. The options are yours. With books like these, staying in can be every bit as refreshing and fun as a weekend getaway.

1 'Astrophysics For People In A Hurry' by Neil deGrasse Tyson If you feel like pondering the big questions, then this book will blow your mind. Astrophysics For People In A Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down everything from black holes to quarks in a readable, humorous way. Who wouldn't want to learn more from the awesome astrophysicist?

2 'We Are Never Meeting In Real Life' by Samantha Irby The cover alone is reason enough to pick up this book. Moving and hilarious, We Are Never Meeting In Real Life by Samantha Irby features fresh essays by the talented blogger. Few people can turn difficult real-life situations into humor as well as Irby.

3 'Swimming Lessons' by Claire Fuller Do all marriages have secrets? Smart and intense, Swimming Lessons by Claire Fuller involves a wife who secretly writes letters to her husband and hides them in the pages of their vast library. Years later, these letters might hold the answer to her mysterious disappearance.

4 'Uncaged Wallflower' by Jennae Cecelia If you need a hit of positive thinking, then this poetry collection is perfect. Uncaged Wallflower by Jennae Cecelia covers topics such as fear and criticism in a constructive, beneficial way. Many readers have found the poems relatable and uplifting.

5 'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman It's easy to forget that Loki and Thor were characters long before Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth hit the scene. Neil Gaiman gets back to the origins of these characters and more in Norse Mythology, the author's own telling of classic mythological stories. Tricksters and heroes alike will appreciate these stories of stolen hammers, giants, and magical mead.

6 'The Couple Next Door' by Shari Lapena This fast-paced thriller can be read in one sitting, and you'll probably be too engrossed in the story to do anything else, anyway. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena involves a seemingly perfect young couple, a heartbreaking crime, and the secrets that can tear families apart. Brace yourself for some serious plot twists ahead.

7 'Atlas Obscura' by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, and Ella Morton Let this book guide you through the strangest places on Earth. Atlas Obscura by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, and Ella Morton covers everything from the poison garden in Northumberland to the Esperanto Museum in Austria. Even dedicated travelers will learn something new about these curiosities across the globe.

8 'The Little Book of Mindfulness' by Patricia Collard For newcomers to mindfulness, this book is a friendly, simple introduction to the practice. The Little Book of Mindfulness by Patricia Collard offers easy practices you can start right away to bring more mindfulness to your life. It's a peaceful read that encourages you to slow down.

9 'Magpie Murders' by Anthony Horowitz This novel offers several mysteries in one story, so it's perfect for readers who enjoy intricate, puzzling plots. Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz follows an editor who has suspicions about her bestselling mystery writer's latest manuscript. Does the author's newest murder mystery contain more truth than fiction?

10 'Hummingbird' by Sophia Elaine Hanson Sometimes deep emotions can be expressed in just a few words. This is the case with Hummingbird by Sophia Elaine Hanson, a poetry collection which covers topics of love and loss in beautiful, carefully chosen language. It's a healing, powerful read full of emotion and strength.

11 'Guide to Troubled Birds' by Matt Adrian What if birding guides took on a much darker (and hilarious) tone? The Mincing Mockingbird Guide to Troubled Birds by Matt Adrian features gorgeous illustrations of many birds, along with their most problematic inner thoughts. These birds would "sell you Satan for one corn chip."

12 'Down Bohicket Road' by Mary Whyte This books brings light to little-known part of America. In Down Bohicket Road, artist Mary Whyte captures beautiful images of the Gullah women on Johns Island, South Carolina. Their daily lives are captured in stunning watercolor images that will stay with you forever.

13 'You Can't Touch My Hair' by Phoebe Robinson Who knew a book about race and gender in modern America could be so freaking funny? You Can't Touch My Hair by Phoebe Robinson examines serious social issues in a hilarious, relatable way. The 2 Dope Queens podcaster uses plenty of pop culture references and humor to make deep observations.

14 'Dancing Through The Flames' by Rebecca Bardelli A healing, inspiring read, this book delivers a lot of self love in just a few words. Dancing Through The Flames by Rebecca Bardelli is a poetry collection that encourages readers to persevere through tough experiences. It's a fantastic read filled with lovely dance imagery.

15 'Beaches' by Gray Malin Need a getaway? Beaches by Gray Malin features stunning aerial photographs of beaches the world over, from Cancun to Cape Town. It's a summery escape you can enjoy any time of year.

16 'Manresa: An Edible Reflection' by David Kinch & Christine Muhlke This is a supercharged cookbook. Manresa: An Edible Reflection by David Kinch & Christine Muhlke is a meditation on professional cooking, fresh ingredients, and West Coast cuisine. Plenty of recipes are provided, and the gorgeous close-up photos of dishes are sure to please any palate.

17 'The Heart Goes Last' by Margaret Atwood The author of The Handmaid's Tale has a huge catalogue of excellent novels. In one of her newest works, The Heart Goes Last, Margaret Atwood profiles a young couple living from their car and struggling to survive in a world ruined by economic collapse. Should they sign on to live part-time as inmates in the Positron prison system, or is that a deal with the devil?

18 'My Dog, My Guru' by Gilles Moutounet Maybe the most enlightened people on earth aren't even people at all. My Dog, My Guru by Gilles Moutounet shares the author's humorous observations about his dog's ability to live in the moment and have patience. For readers who love dogs, Skottï's lessons will ring true.

19 'Self-Love' by Laura Platten The self-love idea gets a lot of attention now, but what does it mean exactly? Self-Love by Laura Platten explains the concept, then gives the reader simple ways to implement self-love practices. It's an easy step toward making your life a little more positive.