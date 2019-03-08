21 Genius Baby And Toddler Products With A Cult Following On Amazon

Every so often a genius baby and toddler product will blow up on Amazon, creating a domino effect where the more rave reviews it gets, the more of a cult following it builds. These products can be as different as night and day — a very popular nasal aspirator and a teether shaped like a banana have both racked up more than 6,000 reviews each. But they all share one thing in common: they tackle problems faced by many parents with a genius design concept, humor, or quality ingredients.

The majority of these 22 innovative baby and toddler products have at least 1,000 reviews on Amazon. Most are written by satisfied parents who have found these products helpful in reducing stress associated with everything from taking care of a sick child, to teaching a toddler how to eat independently (without constantly tipping bowls and cups onto the floor), to diapering sensitive skin.

Just as it takes a village to help raise a child, it's also pretty helpful to keep a toolbox of innovative and effective products on hand. And since other parents are probably the most reliable sources around, you can bet these super popular products dominating the baby and toddler market on Amazon live up to their hype.

1 A Medical And Grooming Kit That Takes The Stress Out Of Sick Days Summer Infant Complete Nursery Care Kit $16 Amazon See on Amazon This nursery care kit keeps everything you need in one place so that you can tend to fevers, colds, and basic grooming needs. It includes a medical syringe, pacifier medicine dispenser, nasal aspirator, forehead thermometer, digital thermometer, nail clippers and emery boards perfect for newborn fingers, and, last but not least, an emergency information card where you can record doctors' numbers. One reviewer even commented: "[...] the tote is pretty big for the amount of items, but I like that I can fit travel lotion/powder/wash/etc inside it so all the toiletry items I need for my baby are in one pouch."

2 Baby Wipes With Chamomile That Soothe Sensitive Skin Amazon Elements Baby Wipes (480 Count) $11 Amazon See on Amazon If most baby wipes prove too harsh for your baby's sensitive skin, you may find yourself joining more than 7,000 reviewers who agree that these baby wipes are much gentler. They're made from purified water and are infused with chamomile extract, which helps soothe and heal irritated skin. They're also free of toxic chemicals, dyes, and drying alcohol.

3 A Baby Food Making System That Lets You Whip Up Batches Of Food In No Time Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Baby Care System $60 Amazon See on Amazon This 20-piece baby food making system includes a blender that lets you whip up several batches of food, six cups with lids for storing, utensils, trays, and a cookbook with baby food recipes. If you've always wanted to make your own baby food, but find the process to be overwhelming, this system simplifies it and provides everything you need.

4 A Forehead And Ear Thermometer That Works In Seconds iProven Medical Ear Thermometer With Forehead Function $33 Amazon See on Amazon Toddlers and babies aren't exactly known for their ability to sit still while parents take their temperatures — which is probably why this digital thermometer is so popular. It has two buttons, one for ear temperature readings and one for forehead readings and in mere seconds it will tell you if your little one has a fever — and unlike so many other thermometers, there's no waiting around for it to turn on or self-test.

5 An Affordable Infant Carrier For Rear And Forward Facing Baby Wearing Infantino Swift Classic Carrier $17 Amazon See on Amazon Babies between 8 and 25 pounds will be safe, secure, and soothed in this highly-rated baby carrier, which has padded shoulder straps and head support. You can use it for both facing in and facing out baby wearing and it's designed with a one-touch adjustment in the back that ensures your baby's weight is evenly distributed for less back and shoulder pain. Reviewers say it's durable, long lasting, and cheaper than many competitors.

6 A 'Shush' Machine That Mimics The Womb And Calms Fussy And Upset Babies Baby Shusher $31 Amazon See on Amazon Based on The Happiest Baby On The Block "shushing" technique used to calm fussy babies and babies with colic, this white noise machine delivers a rhythmic shushing sound that — according to hundreds of Amazon reviewers— works like a charm. You can set it for 15 or 30 minutes during nap or bedtime (or anytime your child is upset). The sound mimics those your baby heard in the womb and is said to engage baby's natural calming reflexes, according to company's experts.

7 A Nail Clipper With Magnifier To Safely Trim Teeny Nails The First Years American Red Cross Nail Clipper With Magnifier $3 Amazon See on Amazon It's natural to be scared of clipping your newborn's tiny, frail nails — the last thing you want to do is accidentally hurt their fingers. This nail clipper is genius because it includes a magnifier that provides four times the magnification so you can safely trim your baby's nails. It features quality stainless steel blades and has an ergonomic shape that makes it more comfortable for you to hold.

8 An Infant Training Toothbrush And Teether That Looks Just Like A Banana Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush And Teether $8 Amazon See on Amazon Give babies a head start when it comes to their teeth brushing skills with this fun banana infant training toothbrush, which was developed by a dental hygienist and is ideal for ages 3 to 12 months old. Babies can easily maintain their grasp on the brush and it doubles as a soothing teether for inflamed gums. It's made from 100 percent food-grade silicone and is free of BPA, phthalate, and other potentially harmful chemicals. Toss it in the dishwasher when it needs to be cleaned and store it in the freezer for additional relief during teething.

9 Silicone Bibs With Pockets For Mess-Free Meals Waterproof Silicone Bib (2 Bibs) $19 Amazon See on Amazon Unless you want to wash 100 onesies a day (and constantly clean your tablecloth and floor), bibs are a necessity. But cloth bibs just give you one more thing you have to throw in the washing machine. Enter: these medical-grade silicone bibs which actually make your life and mealtimes easier. Food and drink messes wipe right off with a paper towel and water, and the deep pocket catches stray crumbs and drips before they hit the table or ground. They fit children ages 6 months to 6 years old and come in four vivid color combination.

10 A Travel-Friendly 2-In-1 Feeding Seat For Infants And Toddlers Summer Infant Deluxe Comfort Folding Booster Seat $16 Amazon See on Amazon Why spend money on two feeding seats when you can get everything you need in this travel-friendly two-in-one infant feeding seat? It turns into a booster for toddlers! You can easily fold it and transport it anywhere, and it features a dishwasher-safe tray that can be adjusted to three positions as your baby grows. Secure this chair right to your own kitchen or dining room table chair using the three-point restraint system with chair straps.

11 Natural Cleansers For Babies With Very Sensitive Skin Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Baby Wash $20 Amazon See on Amazon Developed by a team of doctors, this natural baby shampoo and baby wash nourish the most sensitive skin types without adding chemicals, dyes, and artificial preservatives. Using gentle pink grapefruit essential oils and botanical extracts, these vegan and gluten-free cleansers are suitable for babies with eczema, cradle cap, and skin allergies. Their tear-free formulas have been deemed safe by EWG.org.

13 A Toddler Pillow That Supports Your Child's Neck Dreamtown Kids Toddler Pillow $15 Amazon See on Amazon Your toddler may be ready for a pillow, but many pillows aren't ideal for toddlers because they don't provide proper neck support. This toddler pillow is different. It's the perfect size and density for children ages 2 years old and up, and uses less filling than other pillows, which is better for a young child's neck and back. It's made from 100 percent hypoallergenic fabric that is resistant to mold and mildew and is a soft blend of polyester and cotton, which ensures it won't shrink in the wash.

14 A 360-Degree Sippy Cup That Never, Ever Spills Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup (2 Cups) $11 Amazon See on Amazon These sippy cups are a stroke of genius — instead of a spout, the cup features a 360-degree drinking edge that miraculously seals up when your child stops drinking so that spills become a thing of the past. These BPA-free cups come in a two-pack and are ideal for children 12 months and older.

15 A Comfy Portable Cot For Travel And Daycare Naps Regalo My Cot Portable Bed $24 Amazon See on Amazon With a lightweight design that makes it a snap to fold up and unfold, this portable cot bed can follow toddlers on trips and even to daycare. It has a sturdy steel frame and washable cover and reviewers say it's a durable, better alternative to a blowup mattress. This cot is recommended as safe for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

16 Suction Cup Toddler Bowls That Prevent Spills Munchkin Stay Put Suction Bowl $8 Amazon See on Amazon Imagine a reality where your toddler never again spills a bowl of cereal or soup onto the floor. Welcome to the future — these suction bowls stick to dining surfaces, but feature quick-release tabs on the suction bases for parents to easily lift them. They're BPA-free, dishwasher safe (top rack only), and come in three bright, fun colors.

17 Disposable Nasal Aspirators That Gently Remove Mucus FridaBaby Nasal Aspirator $20 Amazon See on Amazon This nasal aspirator is quickly becoming a classic among parents who love how it turns an otherwise unpleasant parental duty into a simple, gentle, and effective one. This Swedish, doctor-recommended aspirator comes with 20 extra disposable filters. Hold one side of the filter in your mouth and, using your own suction, gently, painlessly remove mucus from baby's nose, relieving them of discomfort and helping them breathe easily again.

18 A Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar That Keeps Food Warm For 5 Hours Thermos Foogo Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel 10-Ounce Food Jar $14 Amazon See on Amazon Never worry again about your toddler's food at daycare — this vacuum insulated food jar keeps food cold for seven hours or warm for five hours and prevents bacteria growth. It has a double-wall design that feels cool to your child's touch, no matter what type of soup or hot food is inside. The opening of this BPA-free jar is wide enough to pack with a variety of foods and snacks and it can hold up to 10 ounces of food, which makes it perfect for little ones on the go.

19 A Device That Warms Bottles In Just Minutes The First Years Quick Serve Bottle Warmer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to feed a famished, screaming baby and not having to wait 10 minutes for a bottle to warm — that's the kind of magic that happens when you own this bottle warmer. It warms everything from breast milk to food jars in minutes, is compatible with most wide, narrow, angled, and disposable bottles, and has an auto shut-off (because it's easy to forget things at 2 a.m. feedings).

20 A Simple Potty With A Splash Guard That Is Super Easy To Clean Summer Infant Lil' Loo Potty $10 Amazon See on Amazon Potty training often involves a lot more cleanup time for parents. This portable potty is designed to eliminate some of this stress, with a removable pot that's super easy to clean and a splash guard for boys. It has a high back to provide extra support for toddlers and reviewers say it's sturdy, made from quality materials, and has a simple, but effective, design.