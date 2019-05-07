Being able to Netflix or Hulu and chill is my idea of a perfect Friday night. Not surprisingly, kids have adopted our habits of unwinding at the end of the day with the streaming platform of their choice, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, or something in between. And right now, there are enough kids shows on Hulu for kids of all ages to find something they want to marathon watch. I’m not saying that all kids should be glued to a screen, but it’s inevitable, so you might as well get a little familiar with some of the best kids content available on Hulu right now.

If you’re hoping to introduce your younger kids to something classic like Sesame Street, you can stream 25 seasons of the long running educational show. Or, if you have older kids who are kind of past the whole education TV thing, Hulu has the rights to Cartoon Network hits like Teen Titans Go! and Clarence, both of which are also funny enough for parents to enjoy too, FYI.

Hulu also has some of the newer YouTube shows that have branched to television, so in case your kid hasn't gotten his or her fill of Ryan’s Toy Review on YouTube, they can now watch Ryan's Toy Review Ultimate Mishmash. Because apparently there is a market for watching other kids play with toys instead of playing with them yourself.

Whether or not Hulu is your go-to place for streaming content daily, there are a ton of kids TV shows to satisfy all ages and as the summer begins and the school year ends, this is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with some of the best options.

Sesame Street Sesame Street on YouTube Sesame Street has been on for literal decades. Whether you watched it as a kid or only caught a few episodes here and there, chances are, you know how relevant is still is today. With celebrity guests dropping by and Game of Thrones-themed skits, how could you not introduce your kid to such quality educational content?

Unikitty Cartoon Network on YouTube Cartoon Network’s Unikitty is an animated series based on the character who kids met in the first Lego Movie. In the show, they can get to know all of her sparkly friends in their magical kingdom while also seeing Unikitty break out into random fits of rage, as per usual.

Rugrats Nick Animation on YouTube Rugrats is one of those classic cartoons that holds up fairly well today. It might look and sound a little different compared to some other kids shows your child is familiar with, but it’s still adorable. And if you can watch it together, that makes it even better.

School Of Rock Nickelodeon UK on YouTube School of Rock follows a similar story of the Jack Black movie. It's about a group of over-achieving music class students who form a band with their musician teacher. Only with the show, you get a lot more music and drama than the hour and a half movie allowed.

Extreme Ghostbusters Teroseth on YouTube Extreme Ghostbusters is the 1997 animated series based on the movies and there’s only one season available on Hulu. If your kid is totally into the movies, however, like mine has been since he was three, they will appreciate the cartoon versions of their favorite ghost-hunting heroes.

HobbyKidsTV Mishmash HobbyKidsTV on YouTube If your kid already loves to watch HobbyKidsTV on YouTube, then chances are, he or she will enjoy the TV series that has pretty much the same content. Except when they review toys and play together on the show, there aren't 30 second pop-up ads to interrupt the best parts.

Doug Derrick Lee on YouTube Doug is another '90s throwback that will help bring you and your kids together to bond over a TV show. It’s not one of the many educational cartoons out there, but it’s still fun to watch as an adult and now you can introduce your kids to the classic '90s cartoon.

Polly Pocket Polly Pocket on YouTube It’s a relatively new animated series on Hulu, so there is only one season currently available, but Polly Pocket is inspired by the little figurine toys of your childhood. Only now they are on TV, as the show follows Polly, a girl with a magical locket that allows her to shrink down and go on pint-sized adventures with her friends.

Teen Titans Go! Cartoon Network on YouTube There is probably no better time to catch up on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! The series follows the same characters from the recent movie, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, and the adventures that Robin, Cyborg, and the other young superheroes get into are legitimately funny. There have also been some great '80s callbacks in the series, including a clear homage to The Goonies at one point.

Drake & Josh Next of Ken on YouTube Drake & Josh is another kids show that you might have enjoyed as a kid yourself. Now, you can introduce your kids to the silly humor of the step-brothers-turned-BFFs on the Nickelodeon show.

Doozers Hulu on YouTube This Jim Henson preschool series is a Hulu Original and features a group of adventurous and innovative construction workers called The Pod Squad.

Ryan's Toy Review Ultimate Mishmash Ryan ToysReview on YouTube Ryan’s Toy Review began as another YouTube toy review channel and has catapulted into an entire franchise of toys, characters, and now, a TV show. The show follows a similar format of the YouTube series and also features some kid-friendly science experiments to entertain your little ones.

Holly Hobbie Hulu on YouTube Holly Hobbie is a Hulu Original about the ever helpful and hopeful Holly, who makes it her mission to help others and sometimes even save the day. It’s a live action series, so kids a little older than preschool age can definitely enjoy it.

Molang Molang on YouTube Molang is a silly animated series about an outgoing and adventurous rabbit and a shy chick who have fun together. Toddlers will be totally transfixed by Molang and Piu Piu and there are currently two seasons available on Hulu.

Every Witch Way Nickelodeon on YouTube If you watched Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a kid, you’ll probably love Every Witch Way, which is about a teenage girl who moves to a new town and discovers that she has magical powers. It might not be the same thing, but it’s a lighter version for your own kids to watch.

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack Cartoon Network India on YouTube The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack is another Cartoon Network series that is available on Hulu in its entirety. There probably won't be new episodes anytime soon, but your kid will still have fun watching wacky Flapjack and his pirate friends on their adventures.

Clarence Cartoon Network on YouTube I’m not going to lie. Clarence isn't educational in any way and is more silly and nonsensical than anything. However, it’s also fun to watch and I have seen every episode at least twice thanks to my son’s obsession with the animated series.

Doc McStuffins YouTube Six-year-old Doc McStuffins has been a hero for preschoolers for years and she can continue to be one for yours if your kid chooses to marathon watch all four available seasons on Hulu.

Make It Pop Nickelodeon on YouTube Make it Pop has everything to engage kids of varying ages. There are bright colors, tons of music, and a little behind-the-music drama as a group of high school kids try to band together and create a successful music group.

Sid The Science Kid The Jim Henson Company on YouTube Jim Henson’s Sid the Science Kid is another educational PBS series that teaches kids the answers to random but important scientific questions. Plus, it includes a combination of puppets and animation.