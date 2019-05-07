21 Kids Shows On Hulu That Can Help Make The Start Of Summer Break A Little More Interesting
Being able to Netflix or Hulu and chill is my idea of a perfect Friday night. Not surprisingly, kids have adopted our habits of unwinding at the end of the day with the streaming platform of their choice, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, or something in between. And right now, there are enough kids shows on Hulu for kids of all ages to find something they want to marathon watch. I’m not saying that all kids should be glued to a screen, but it’s inevitable, so you might as well get a little familiar with some of the best kids content available on Hulu right now.
If you’re hoping to introduce your younger kids to something classic like Sesame Street, you can stream 25 seasons of the long running educational show. Or, if you have older kids who are kind of past the whole education TV thing, Hulu has the rights to Cartoon Network hits like Teen Titans Go! and Clarence, both of which are also funny enough for parents to enjoy too, FYI.
Hulu also has some of the newer YouTube shows that have branched to television, so in case your kid hasn't gotten his or her fill of Ryan’s Toy Review on YouTube, they can now watch Ryan's Toy Review Ultimate Mishmash. Because apparently there is a market for watching other kids play with toys instead of playing with them yourself.
Whether or not Hulu is your go-to place for streaming content daily, there are a ton of kids TV shows to satisfy all ages and as the summer begins and the school year ends, this is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with some of the best options.
Sesame Street
Sesame Street has been on for literal decades. Whether you watched it as a kid or only caught a few episodes here and there, chances are, you know how relevant is still is today. With celebrity guests dropping by and Game of Thrones-themed skits, how could you not introduce your kid to such quality educational content?
Unikitty
Cartoon Network’s Unikitty is an animated series based on the character who kids met in the first Lego Movie. In the show, they can get to know all of her sparkly friends in their magical kingdom while also seeing Unikitty break out into random fits of rage, as per usual.
Rugrats
Rugrats is one of those classic cartoons that holds up fairly well today. It might look and sound a little different compared to some other kids shows your child is familiar with, but it’s still adorable. And if you can watch it together, that makes it even better.
School Of Rock
School of Rock follows a similar story of the Jack Black movie. It's about a group of over-achieving music class students who form a band with their musician teacher. Only with the show, you get a lot more music and drama than the hour and a half movie allowed.
Extreme Ghostbusters
Extreme Ghostbusters is the 1997 animated series based on the movies and there’s only one season available on Hulu. If your kid is totally into the movies, however, like mine has been since he was three, they will appreciate the cartoon versions of their favorite ghost-hunting heroes.
HobbyKidsTV Mishmash
If your kid already loves to watch HobbyKidsTV on YouTube, then chances are, he or she will enjoy the TV series that has pretty much the same content. Except when they review toys and play together on the show, there aren't 30 second pop-up ads to interrupt the best parts.
Doug
Doug is another '90s throwback that will help bring you and your kids together to bond over a TV show. It’s not one of the many educational cartoons out there, but it’s still fun to watch as an adult and now you can introduce your kids to the classic '90s cartoon.
Polly Pocket
It’s a relatively new animated series on Hulu, so there is only one season currently available, but Polly Pocket is inspired by the little figurine toys of your childhood. Only now they are on TV, as the show follows Polly, a girl with a magical locket that allows her to shrink down and go on pint-sized adventures with her friends.
Teen Titans Go!
There is probably no better time to catch up on Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! The series follows the same characters from the recent movie, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, and the adventures that Robin, Cyborg, and the other young superheroes get into are legitimately funny. There have also been some great '80s callbacks in the series, including a clear homage to The Goonies at one point.
Drake & Josh
Drake & Josh is another kids show that you might have enjoyed as a kid yourself. Now, you can introduce your kids to the silly humor of the step-brothers-turned-BFFs on the Nickelodeon show.
Doozers
This Jim Henson preschool series is a Hulu Original and features a group of adventurous and innovative construction workers called The Pod Squad.
Ryan's Toy Review Ultimate Mishmash
Ryan’s Toy Review began as another YouTube toy review channel and has catapulted into an entire franchise of toys, characters, and now, a TV show. The show follows a similar format of the YouTube series and also features some kid-friendly science experiments to entertain your little ones.
Holly Hobbie
Holly Hobbie is a Hulu Original about the ever helpful and hopeful Holly, who makes it her mission to help others and sometimes even save the day. It’s a live action series, so kids a little older than preschool age can definitely enjoy it.
Molang
Molang is a silly animated series about an outgoing and adventurous rabbit and a shy chick who have fun together. Toddlers will be totally transfixed by Molang and Piu Piu and there are currently two seasons available on Hulu.
Every Witch Way
If you watched Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a kid, you’ll probably love Every Witch Way, which is about a teenage girl who moves to a new town and discovers that she has magical powers. It might not be the same thing, but it’s a lighter version for your own kids to watch.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack is another Cartoon Network series that is available on Hulu in its entirety. There probably won't be new episodes anytime soon, but your kid will still have fun watching wacky Flapjack and his pirate friends on their adventures.
Clarence
I’m not going to lie. Clarence isn't educational in any way and is more silly and nonsensical than anything. However, it’s also fun to watch and I have seen every episode at least twice thanks to my son’s obsession with the animated series.
Doc McStuffins
Six-year-old Doc McStuffins has been a hero for preschoolers for years and she can continue to be one for yours if your kid chooses to marathon watch all four available seasons on Hulu.
Make It Pop
Make it Pop has everything to engage kids of varying ages. There are bright colors, tons of music, and a little behind-the-music drama as a group of high school kids try to band together and create a successful music group.
Sid The Science Kid
Jim Henson’s Sid the Science Kid is another educational PBS series that teaches kids the answers to random but important scientific questions. Plus, it includes a combination of puppets and animation.
Little Baby Bum
Little Baby Bum is also a YouTube series, but one season is currently available on Hulu. It’s an engaging toddler-targeted show that includes songs, colorful images, and educational content.
I know I’m not *supposed* to let my kid watch as much Netflix and Hulu as he does, but sometimes it is exactly what kids need after being active all day. Personally, I don't think there is any harm in kids getting as much entertainment out of shows on Hulu as we do. And luckily, there is no shortage of options for kids of literally any age and interest level. In other words, Hulu has officially made it impossible not to find something to watch on TV.