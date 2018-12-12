December can be a long month if you've got an 'Elf on the Shelf' to worry about moving around your house every night. Parents know the dread of realizing right before you fall asleep (or even worse, just after you wake up) that you forgot to move it. Since the elf is supposed to fly off to the North Pole every night to report on your kid's behavior, your little one will definitely start asking questions if it doesn't budge. Luckily, there are tons of fun and creative last minute 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas to save you from disaster.

People get incredibly creative when it comes to thinking up silly elf scenes every night. There are tons of 'Elf on the Shelf' printables to help, and even tutorials for making elf food. But of course, executing those amazing ideas can be super time consuming. For those nights you inevitably forget to move the elf until the last minute, you need some tricks up your sleeve that you can pull off super quickly and with things you can easily find around your house.

Here are 21 last minute 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas that are super simple to set up, but still totally fun for your kids.

1 Spa Day If your kid ever wonders what their elf does all day while they're at school, @rachelpaigeposh has got the answer: elf spa day, with a face mask borrowed from mom.

2 Joyriding @vee_fox sent her family's elves joyriding around the house. If you've got toy cars, you can make it happen.

3 Elf Pranks It seems @carlamartinezlandsberger's elf has been the victim of a prank. Just make sure the blender's unplugged before you stick your elf inside.

4 Nice And Toasty Who can resist a good pun? @x.kimstagram.x kept her elf "toasty" in a bread blanket.

5 Shaving Apparently @amanda_hansen's elf was getting a little stubbly and needed a quick shave.

6 Snow Angel If you don't mind the clean up, it's super quick to throw down some flour like @ungermannbrothers so your elf can make a faux snow angel.

7 Sprinkle Angel If you've got sprinkles on hand, your elf snow angel can be slightly less messy and a whole lot more colorful, like @circlevillenutrition's.

8 Cooking Breakfast It's the main food group in any elf's diet: candy. @50shadesofmom's elf thoughtfully whipped up a super sweet breakfast for the family.

9 Working On Their Fitness How do elves maintain their figures while eating all that candy? Yoga, of course. You can recreate this scene from @lorettasfitnesslife by using a washcloth as a yoga mat and pulling up a workout video on YouTube.

10 Thirsty Elf @casietea's elf has worked up a thirst while flying back and forth to the North Pole. A shot glass is a great size for elf hands.

11 Stuck So simple, yet so funny. @momofwildthings's elf got stuck in the blinds with a note explaining their predicament.

12 Elf Relaxation Sometimes an elf's just gotta kick back and relax. @realmomsweargrey's little guy is chilling out on a fluffy bed of cotton balls.

13 Sugar Binge An elf can never have too much sugar — @angeldexter's has gone head first into a kitchen cannister to get his fix.

14 Making Friends @emilystephx's elf has made himself some friends. These bananas turned into minions, but if you haven't got a bunch on hand, you can also use oranges.

15 Marker Surprise @sarah_merritt's elf has left a little surprise for her kiddo. Just make sure to use a washable marker.

16 Elf Stilts This elf is head and shoulders above the rest. @fitmamajeanna used wrapping papers rolls to make elf stilts.

17 Stuffed With Double Stuf No cookie is safe when an elf is in the house. @edgar_the_elf stuffed himself inside a bag of Double Stuf Oreos.

18 Sledding Got any candy canes on your tree? If you tape or glue them together, you've got a perfect elf-sized sled like this one from @elfontheselfadventures.

19 Roasting Marshmallows @thoughtfullyorganized's elves needed a little midnight snack, so they roasted some marshmallows over a votive candle. If you plan on stepping away from this setup, make sure you use use a faux candle.

20 Time For Bread @autumn_rose_above's elf is a little confused about the sleeping arrangements, and tucked himself "into bread."

21 Gamer Elf What do elves do in their down time? For @bridemcevoy's elf, the answer is video games.