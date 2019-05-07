21 Mother's Day Fails Guaranteed To Make You Feel Better About Your Own Family
It shouldn't be difficult for your fam to give you a pleasant Mother's Day. They spend all their time with you so they theoretically know what you like better than anyone, and most moms I know would be eternally grateful for the simple gift of a 45-minute-long uninterrupted nap. And yet, Mother's Day fails happen every year, proving some kids and partners just can't get it together for the matriarchs in their lives.
Considering the plethora of ways you can celebrate Mother's Day, it's truly mind boggling that so many moms end up disappointed by their families every year when the holiday rolls around. Obviously, not everyone can give their mom a five-star spa treatment and it's totally understandable if the holiday sneaks up on you, but it's pretty low-effort to put together a handwritten card or make breakfast. Moms are the ones who go to work for their families every day of the year, so dedicating one day to them really isn't difficult. But the fails come anyway, whether it be because of a bumbling partner or because someone didn't think to check the five-year-old's handmade card before they handed it to mom.
However, Mother's Day mix-ups can be pretty humorous, and seeing that other moms experience the same antics from their partners and children is a good reminder that this is a universal phenomenon. So read on for some hilarious and horrifying Mother's Day fails, and know you're not alone.
1. Procrastination Party
This is a familiar sight on Mother's Day Eve, as well as the night before Valentine's Day. At least they're getting cards at all. Bare minimum for the win.
4. Halfway There
Who's gonna tell them it's the making the cake part that's a sweet Mother's Day gift? I give your permission to throw a full-blown temper tantrum if your family does this to you.
5. Called Out
It's a little embarrassing that the teacher probably saw this card before the mom did. But if your kid can't be honest with you, who will be?
7. Playing Favorites
8. My Presence Is A Present
9. A For Effort
10. Who Taught You To Write
Unless the card comes with a bottle of wine, it's not going on the fridge.
11. Sweet AND Sour
The card said "I picked it because that show is for old people who still like cartoons, like you" according to the original Imgur post. So, like, thanks for being thoughtful but also ouch.
12. The Most Important Meal Of The Day
13. When Your Gift Literally Sucks
In case anyone was wondering, cleaning supplies are not what you should get your partner/mom/grandma/any other woman in your life for Mother's Day unless she specifically asks for it.
14. One Question: Why?
Adding the bow to the gift makes it somehow extra insulting. *Removes Michael from family tree.*
15. Squeaky Clean
16. Technically Right
17. Is It Too Late To Return Them?
18. Brutally Honest
Maybe she'll like him more if he pulls through on a Mother's Day present. *Flips hair.*
19. Mother Of Dragons
Even if doesn't look perfect, it's still really thoughtful this dad went to all the trouble to make that cake. Take note, GOT fans.