Preparing for New Year's Eve hasn't changed much over the generations: We get dressed up, go to parties or restaurants, count down the final seconds of December, blow noisemakers, and (hopefully) kiss a loved one as the calendar turns. But one tradition is definitely an invention special to this decade: posting New Year's Eve and day quotes on social media.

Along with the mandatory pics of buffet spreads and friends making goofy faces while wearing cardboard hats, it's become de rigueur to include wise or witty sayings about NYE or new beginnings on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. What's behind the trend? Smart Bird Social suggested that it's a way to connect to your audience and generate loads of likes and engagement. But it can also be a way of motivating yourself to reach your goals, explained Fast Company. Looking up and posting the inspirational quotes that speak to you personally is like having a coach at your side, encouraging you to do your best.

So whether you want to give a social media thumbs-up to your family and friends, or give yourself a virtual prod to stick to your resolutions, there are tons of great quotes out there that will get the message across. Here are some to get you started — or are you inspired enough to create your own New Year's Eve quote that will become the next hot meme?

"Hope Smiles From The Threshold Of The Year To Come, Whispering, ‘It Will Be Happier' " - Alfred, Lord Tennyson Giphy Victorian writer Alfred, Lord Tennyson certainly knew about the aura of optimism that surrounds this one magical night.

"Take A Leap Of Faith And Begin This Wondrous New Year By Believing" - Sarah ban Breathnach The motivational writer Sarah ban Breathnach encourages us to keep the holiday spirit of belief going right on through December 31.

"Cheers To A New Year And Another Chance To Get It Right" - Oprah Winfrey This optimistic thought comes courtesy of the queen of optimism herself.

"We'll Take A Cup Of Kindness Yet, For Auld Lang Syne" - Robert Burns Giphy The Scottish poet may be best known for the poem that was turned into the New Year's lyric we all know and love. Certainly, kindness is something we could all stand to fill our cups with in the new year — and fill them to overflowing.

"What A Wonderful Thought It Is That Some Of The Best Days Of Our Lives Haven't Even Happened Yet" - Anne Frank If anyone can inspire us for the new year, it's Anne Frank, who wrote this in her famous diary while in hiding from the Nazis, not knowing if she'd ever have a "best day" again.

"Each New Year, We Have Before Us A Brand New Book Containing 365 Blank Pages. Let Us Fill Them With All The Forgotten Things From Last Year — The Words We Forgot To Say, The Love We Forgot To Show, And The Charity We Forgot To Offer" - Peggy Toney Horton Wouldn't it be magnificent if we all followed her advice?

"Be At War With Your Vices, At Peace With Your Neighbors, And Let Every New Year Find You A Better Man" - Benjamin Franklin Giphy These words of wisdom come courtesy of our highly quotable Founding Father.

"Let Our New Year's Resolution Be This: We Will Be There For One Another As Fellow Members Of Humanity, In The Finest Sense Of The Word" - Goran Persson This quote comes from a Swedish politician. Sounds like a better resolution than vowing to go to the gym every day or cutting chocolate from our diet, yes?

"The Beginning Of Every New Year Is Always The Best Time To Give Another Chance To Your Neglected Talents!" - Mehmet Murat ildan Turkish playwright ildan reminds us of the importance of exploring our gifts and talents. And what better time than the new year to break out the paints, dance shoes, writer's notebook, knitting needles, or whatever you've put aside in favor of more mundane matters?

"Well, We Have A Whole New Year Ahead Of Us. And Wouldn't It Be Wonderful If We Could All Be A Little More Gentle With Each Other, A Little More Loving, And Have A Little More Empathy, And Maybe, Next Year At This Time, We'd Like Each Other A Little More" - Judy Garland Giphy When you consider that this quote came from the late, great Judy Garland, you might have a lump in your throat as you post it.

"New Year's Resolution: To Tolerate Fools More Gladly, Provided This Does Not Encourage Them To Take Up More Of My Time" - James Agate A good one to keep in mind when you're scrolling through your FB feed.

"“Most People Will Passively Do Exactly What They Did Last Year. Whatever You Do, Don’t Let That Person Be You.” - Richie Norton If you've come to the end of the year wondering why things didn't change for you, maybe it's time to shake up your life a bit.

"Every Once In A While Someone Barks At Me. My New Year's Resolution Is Not To Bark Back" - Tucker Carlson Giphy This might be a tough one to post if you live in New York City, but worth a try, right?

"What I Like To Drink Most Is Wine That Belongs To Others" - Diogenes The ancient Greeks were so very wise, weren't they? This quote could just as easily have come from a 2018 writer as from 322 BC.

"If You Asked Me For My New Year's Resolution, It Would Be To Find Out Who I Am" - Cyril Cusack This is a good one to post if you plan to spend the coming year doing some major soul-searching.

"Character Is The Ability To Carry Out A Good Resolution Long After The Excitement Of The Moment Has Passed" - Cavett Robert Will you sustain this kind of character in 2019 after the confetti has been swept up and the champagne drunk? Only time will tell.

"Make New Year's Goals... It Is An Affirmation That You're Interested In Fully Living Life In The Year To Come" - Melody Beattie Giphy Think it's pointless to make annual resolutions? Not so, argues inspirational writer Melody Beattie. Soul-searching to find out what you want out of life is a first step toward making it happen.

"And Now We Welcome The New Year. Full Of Things That Have Never Been" - Rainer Maria Rilke This Rilke quote sums up the freshness and promise of the season perfectly.

"Write It On Your Heart That Every Day Is The Best Day In The Year" - Ralph Waldo Emerson This optimistic view is one we hope lasts until next December.

"I've Had Some Lovely, Extraordinary Experiences On New Year's Eve" - Debbie Harry Here's hoping you do, too!