If you’ve got a preschooler, then you most likely know all about PAW Patrol. The Nick Jr. show about the problem-solving pups in Adventure Bay is a huge hit among the 5-and-under set, so it probably won’t come as a surprise to you if your child is pining away for some pup-related toys this holiday season. These 22 gifts for kids who love PAW Patrol will definitely have little ones wagging their tails. (Not literally, but you know what we mean.)

PAW Patrol features an adorable cast of characters: There’s Chase (“Chase is on the case!”), Marshall (“I’m fired up!”), Rubble (“Rubble on the double!”), Rocky (“Green means go!”), Zuma, (“Let’s dive in!”), and Skye (“This pup’s gotta fly!”). They help the human team leader Ryder race to the rescue, and each pup brings his or her talents to the team to tackle any mission thrown at them. At the heart of the show, though, are important life lessons: how to work together as a team, and that everyone has something unique and special about them that’s worth celebrating.

Or your kid just might like PAW Patrol because the show has cute dogs that can talk and go on cool adventures.

So whether your kid is a Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, or Zuma fan, you won’t yelp for help when you need to find gifts for kids who love PAW Patrol. In fact, you’ll most definitely be on a roll.

1. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Cruiser Toy Vehicle PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Cruiser Toy Vehicle Target | $45 See on Target The PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Cruiser Toy Vehicle is great for the kiddo who likes to take his cars with him. The set has three mini vehicles featuring the Mighty Twins figures and an exclusive Robodog and vehicle that can go flying in the air with the built-in vehicle launcher. A press of the button plays cool sound effects.

2. PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Helicopter – Skye PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Helicopter – Skye Target | $40 See on Target Your own little pup will be flying high with the PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Helicopter. She can save the day at Adventure Bay by using the rescue hook, or press the button for realistic sounds and flashing lights. The set comes with both Skye and Marshall for action-packed adventures.

3. VTech PAW Patrol Treat Time Marshall VTech PAW Patrol Treat Time Marshall Amazon | $30 See on Amazon Reward Marshall for a job well done with the VTech PAW Patrol Treat Time Marshall. Each toy treat teaches Marshall (and your child) about letters, colors, phonics and more. Marshall’s eyes and ears move according to the game being played, and when your child is done feeding his pup, he can store the treats back inside the attached backpack.

4. PAW Patrol Mighty Twins Power Split Vehicle PAW Patrol Mighty Twins Power Split Vehicle Target | $30 See on Target The Mighty Twins are at it again with the PAW Patrol Mighty Twins Power Split Vehicle. By pulling the toy backwards, it goes from being a single vehicle into two twin motorcycles. Red lights and super charging sounds can be heard when the car splits in two.

5. Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free PAW Patrol Coloring Book Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free PAW Patrol Coloring Book Amazon | $8 See on Amazon The Crayola Color Wonder Mess Free PAW Patrol Coloring Book allows your cutie to color without the mess. The set includes 18 coloring pages and five Color Wonder markers that only work when used on the special included print outs, making it truly mess-free.

6. PAW Patrol Police Pups Action Pack Gift Set PAW Patrol Police Pups Action Pack Gift Set Target | $36 See on Target Now your child can join the ruff ruff rescuers when she plays with the PAW Patrol Police Pups Action Pack Gift Set. The 6-piece set features all the cute canines dressed in their police gear, and each one of the collectible figures has a transforming backpack that sports a rescue tool.

7. PAW Patrol I’m Ready to Read with Chase Sound Book PAW Patrol I’m Ready to Read with Chase Sound Book Amazon | $9 See on Amazon Encourage your child’s love for reading with the PAW Patrol I’m Ready to Read with Chase Sound Book. It has 10 sound buttons that your child can press to listen to Chase read aloud and follow along with the story.

8. PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower – Chase PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower – Chase Target | $70 See on Amazon With the PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower, your child can see everything that’s happening at Adventure Bay. Your child can use the toy’s real working telescope to spot trouble, and when help is needed, a press of a button calls the PAW Patrol team to join forces and save the day.

9. VTech Paw Patrol Chase Learning Watch VTech Paw Patrol Chase Learning Watch Amazon | $14 See on Amazon Not only does the interactive VTech Paw Patrol Chase Learning Watch watch feature Chase and the voice of Ryder, but it tells time, too. It also has four different interactive learning games to help your child discover animal tracks and patterns and figure out the right tools for each job.

10. PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Rubble Plush PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Rubble Plush Target | $10 See on Target If your child wants to cuddle up close with his canine, he’s going to love the PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Rubble Plush. The toy measures eight inches tall, which means he can stand on his own, especially when he's on the lookout for trouble.

11. PAW Patrol Ryder’s Pup Pad Paw Patrol Ryder's Pup Pad Amazon | $20 See on Amazon The PAW Patrol Ryder’s Pup Pad can definitely help your child have rufftastic adventures. The Pup Pad has over 15 phrases from the show, and features Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Zuma, Skye, and Rubble, who are coming along to offer their help.

12. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Gift Set 8 pc PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Gift Set 8 pc Target | $30 See on Target The pups can zoom right into action with the PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Gift Set. The vehicles look just like the ones from the show, and your child can zoom or race them against each other or launch them forward.

13. PAW Patrol Sea Patrol Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds Paw Patrol Sea Patrol Transforming Vehicle Walmart | $100 See on Walmart Your child can have amazing aquatic adventures with the PAW Patrol Sea Patrol Transforming Vehicle. The boat transforms into a land vehicle, which means your child can have a terrific time on any terrain. The vehicle has flashing lights, cool sounds, and a detachable anchor that will help Ryder tackle any tough situation. But as tempting as it might be to take it into the tub, the toy is only meant for use on dry land.

14. PAW Patrol Deluxe Kids Art Table PAW Patrol Deluxe Kids Art Table Walmart | $45 See on Walmart Let your child channel his inner Matisse with the PAW Patrol Deluxe Kids Art Table. It has a dry erase board that allows for mess-free drawings, or can be converted to a tabletop where your child can make crafty creations. Storage pockets offer ample space to put away art supplies at the end of the day.

15. PAW Patrol Phonics Box Set PAW Patrol Phonics Box Set Walmart | $8 See on Walmart Help your child discover her sight words with the PAW Patrol Phonics Box Set. With the 12-book set, your kid can learn a new phonics concept and give her the tools she’ll need to become kindergarten-ready.

16. PAW Patrol 6 Volt Plush Chase Ride-on Paw Patrol 6 Volt Plush Chase Ride-on Walmart | $149 See on Walmart The PAW Patrol 6 Volt Plush Chase Ride-on lets your child ride right into the action. A foot pedal moves your child forward along with Chase (at a 2.5 MPH max speed), as help those in need. It's also souped up with sound effects for a realistic rescue mission.

17. PAW Patrol Code Paw Fly Wheels Junior Cruiser Trike PAW Patrol Code Paw Fly Wheels Junior Cruiser Trike Walmart | $25 See on Walmart Your child can race to the rescue with the PAW Patrol 10” Fly Wheels Junior Cruiser Trike. Designed for kids ages 2-4, the toy has an extra wide front wheel with a strong grip tread to ensure that your child doesn’t take a tumble while riding the trike.

18. PAW Patrol Bath Squirter PAW Patrol Bath Squirter Amazon | $10 See on Amazon For the times when your kid wants to take his toys into the tub, the PAW Patrol Bath Squirter will be a watery blast. The 5-piece set features Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, and Zuma squirting water out of their mouths. If you’re bathing two kids at a time, they’ll love squirting each other — although you might not love the fights that will probably ensue when one kid squirts the water into the other’s eyes.

19. VTech PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue Driver VTech PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue Driver Amazon | $16 See on Amazon The VTech PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue Driver puts your child right in the driver’s seat. Your kid can honk his horn, use the turn signals, and even press buttons to hear Ryder introduce each member of the PAW Patrol team and why they’re all so important.

20. PAW Patrol Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile PAW Patrol Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Even though she’s an important part of the team, Everest doesn’t always get a lot of toy love — until now. The PAW Patrol Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile comes with both the vehicle and the figure for kids to plow through the snow with. The claws on the front of the car move to help clear the road for new adventures.

21. PAW Patrol Ryder’s Rescue ATV, Vehicle and Figure Paw Patrol Ryder's Rescue ATV, Vechicle and Figure Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Your child will love racing with Ryder with the PAW Patrol Ryder’s Rescue ATV, Vehicle and Figure set. She can push Ryder along on the floor and pose him next to his rescue ATV.