The late '90s was a monumental time for pop culture — where would we be as a society without butterfly clips, Mudd jeans, or Blink-182, after all? The last year of the decade also brought with it a few movies as beloved today as they were when they were first released. My list of the 22 best movies from 1999 may not align with everyone's, but I stand by all of my choices.

Even if you haven’t seen all of these movies, chances are, you shared or at least internet "liked" a meme relating to one or more of them. Office Space lent so many of its scenes to memes that are still in constant circulation. And Cruel Intentions has aged so well, it's hard to believe the movie's stars are now actual adults with spouses and children.

Don’t get me wrong — I can totally appreciate modern movies that are less than 20 years old and I am guilty of spending too much money on babysitters and movie tickets to continue to get my cinematic fill every month. But when you look back at 1999 specifically, it's hard to deny the movies which made the year a golden time for film.