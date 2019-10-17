When I have my period, if there’s anything that will make me run down the stairs in my pajamas holding onto my aching boobs, it’s the promise of a movie waiting in the living room for me. Not just any flick either, one that I've chosen (without anyone else's input, sorry person who lives with me) to make me cry, laugh, or to distract me from the fact that I can for the time being only fit into elastic waist pants. These movies to watch while on your period will make you feel better, at least for a little bit.

Random pimples scatter your jawline, you have a little (okay, a lot) less patience than usual, and you're tearing up (full-blown crying) because you dropped your phone. I've been there, friends, but trust when I say an entertaining, distracting flick can help.

Find the weighted blanket, grab the chocolate, grab the pretzels, oh and also the chocolate-covered pretzels (options are key) because these movies will help you forget about the stabbing pain between your stomach and pelvis. Without further ado, read on for the 22 best movies to watch when you're on your period (and are actually great to queue up even when you're not).

1. 10 Things I Hate About You I just rewatched this movie (which, I can't believe came out 28 years ago!) and I can stay it still holds up. Loosely following the plot of Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew, outgoing and popular younger sister, Bianca, isn't allowed to date until her misfit older sister, Katrina, does first. It's filled with tons of early '90s nostalgia, plus a young Heath Ledger.

2. Manchester By The Sea Amazon Studios/ YouTube If you need a good cry, this movie should do the trick. Set in New England, it's a story about grief and what happens when someone unexpectedly becomes a legal guardian. Plus anything Michelle Williams' touches turns to gold.

3 How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days I know you've probably seen this one, but that's what makes it so nostalgic and easy to watch. For the uninitiated, Kate Hudson plays a journalist, Andie, who pitches a story called, you guessed it, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. What follows is a classic romcom, and plenty of Matthew McConaughey charm.

4. Babe If there's one thing cuter than animals, it's animals forging unlikely friendships, which just so happens to be the plot of Babe. I loved this movie when it came out in 1995, and I still love it. If you feel like having a viewing marathon, you can follow this one up with another classic, Babe: Pig In The City.

5. Sex And The City HBO Films/ Amazon There's something so comforting about seeing Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte reuniting on the big screen (aka your TV). It's like seeing old friends — friends with amazing Manolo Blahniks and over-the-top wedding dresses, that is. Nevertheless, mix yourself a Cosmo or two to chase down those popcorn kernels and you're good to go.

6. Love Actually It's almost the holiday season when this movie becomes mandatory viewing. It's a familiar, sweet movie that you've likely seen before, so it doesn't even matter if you take a nap while it plays in the background. This one demands cozy socks and hot chocolate while watching.

7. Ocean's 8 Who can resist watching Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett (and more) attempt the ultimate heist at the Met Gala. I'm a big fan of all the Ocean's movies (if you haven't seen the original, it's so good) but this spinoff is great when you need a little dose of girl power.

8. Love And Basketball Two childhood friends with a shared love of basketball slowly fall in love in this 2000 movie. This one will give you all the feels. Plus Omar Epps is a dream.

9. A Star Is Born Warner Bros. Pictures/ YouTube I balled in the theatre watching this one (so did pretty much everyone else) so it's safe to say I'll probably cry again at home. A famous musician falls in love with a struggling artist and the rest is history. I am so intrigued by the chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, plus this singing is amazing (and the songs will be in your head for weeks).

10. Little Women Is anyone else as excited as I am for the new Little Women movie that comes out on Christmas day? To re-familiarize myself with the story, I'll be watching the 1994 adaptation soon. It stars an amazing cast including Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, and Claire Danes. #teamJo.

11. Baby Mama It's Tina Fey and Amy Poehler here to save the day once again. Kate (Fey) wants to conceive, but when she learns she won't be able to, she turns to Angie (Poehler) to be her surrogate. That's just the jumping off point from what proves to be a hilarious and surprising ride. Buckle up.

12. The Breakfast Club This classic 1985 film earned the five main characters the title of "The Brat Pack." If you haven't seen this yet (I will be stunned if that's the case) then the basic premise is that an unlikely crew of high schoolers end up in detention together on Saturday morning. I'll let you watch to find out what happens next.

13. Jawbreaker I used to watch this movie (which stars Rose McGowan) constantly when it first came out. Critics panned it, but this one still has a special spot in my heart. It's actually pretty scary with the premise being that three friends accidentally kill their other friend when they kidnap her as a birthday prank, and she chokes on the jawbreaker they put in her mouth. Perfect if you want to be a little spooked, but also still immersed in a heavy dose of teenage drama.

14. Booksmart United Artists Releasing/ IMDB Two high school overachievers decide that the night before their graduation, they are going to party. Except neither one of them ever has before, and they have no idea what they're doing or where they're going. This movie is ridiculous and funny; plus the two main characters Beanie Feldstein (sister of Jonah Hill) and Kaitlyn Denver are so fun to watch.

15. The Parent Trap You could watch the 1961 version, but I'm partial to the 1998 movie with Lindsay Lohan. Watching this always makes me wish I could go back to summer camp. Oh, and also that I was a twin.

16. The Shape Of Water This movie is whimsical, strange, and beautiful. If you've ever wondered what would happen when a woman who is non-speaking falls in love with a merman-esque creature, now you have your answer. While dark at times, the story is beautifully shot and ultimately uplifting.

17. Eighth Grade Eighth Grade perfectly captures what it means to feel awkward, out of place, desperate to fit in, but also like you want to disappear. Basically exactly how (almost) everyone feels, at least at some point, in middle school. This is one of those movies that really does live up to the cliche: it'll make you laugh and cry.

18. Bridget Jones's Diary Miramax Films/ Amazon I can't resist a British romcom really any time of the month. I always relate to Bridget, however, when I'm feeling less than my best. Plus it's impossible not to laugh out loud.

19. My Girl I didn't know movies could make you cry until I saw this one when I was 6 years old. It still has the same effect on me (so many tissues needed) and while sad, it's also sweet and true to life. It's about two kids who don't quite fit in, and what happens to them over the course of one summer in Pennsylvania.

20. Romeo and Juliet The Baz Luhrmann version of this classic story is an amazingly clever adaptation. The story takes place in Verona Beach, a fictional town in California. You have young Leonardo DiCaprio, young Claire Danes, and the best movie soundtrack I've ever heard.

21. Pulp Fiction This Quentin Tarantino movie is filled with some of the most classic one-liners. Between John Travolta's hair, Samuel L. Jackson's delivery, and Uma Thurman's constant stream of cigarette smoke, you will be hooked on the plot (which does not move chronologically) instantly, even if you've seen this one countless times before.