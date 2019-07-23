Watching your first horror movie is a rite of passage. For some of us, it might have been something as iconic as Scream. Others got their first taste of scary movies in the form of something a little tamer like Gremlins or Beetlejuice. In those cases, it was easier to watch scary movies as a kid and slowly ease into the Nightmare on Elm Street of it all. As a parent, I couldn’t wait to force my son to be as obsessed with horror movies as I am. And these 22 scary movies to watch with your kids will give you a new scary movie partner to watch movies through your fingers with.

First, it's important to note what constitutes an appropriate scary movie for kids. The way I see it, as long as it is rated G or PG and it won't give my kid nightmares, then it's good to go. There are a few exceptions to this rule, like the Ghostbusters reboot, which is rated PG-13 but it is still mild enough for my little one to enjoy. The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values are both also rated PG-13 but are what I would consider great jumping off points for young horror movie fans.

At the end of the day, it all depends on what your kid can handle, even with you next to them having the feeling squeezed out of your hand. But if you want to introduce your kids to scary movies, these are the ones to start with.