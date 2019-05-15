Romper

23 Beach Toys From Amazon To Keep Your Kids Entertained All Summer

Digging my toes into a sandy beach and feeling the sun on my face and the ocean wind in my hair sounds like one of the most relaxing ways I can think of to spend a summer day. However, in order for this mom of four to relax on the beach, I need my kids to be occupied. Lucky for me, Amazon Prime can have fun beach toys delivered to my door in two days or less — these 23 beach toys from Amazon will keep kids entertained all summer.

Living on the Texas gulf coast, we take frequent beach trips each summer, so I know exactly which toys my kids will tire of playing with in 15 minutes versus the ones that will keep them entertained for hours on end for trip after trip to the beach. Shoveling sand and filling up water pails are definitely incredible ways to keep kids busy at the beach, but sometimes you need to up your beach toy game to keep kids occupied.

From simple and classic, to new and inventive, these 23 beach toys from Amazon are all great for making sure that your kids stay out of your hair so that you can get in some peaceful moments on the beach this summer.

1. Classic Sand Toy Set

Click N' Play 18 Piece Beach Sand Toy Set

$17

Click N' Play

Let's start with a classic beach toy set, shall we? This set of 18 brightly-colored beach toys on Amazon includes shovels, rakes, buckets, a watering can, and sand molds so that kids can build intricate sand castles. The best part? It includes a mesh bag that measures just over a foot tall to store all of the toys in. Easy storage and clean-up puts this beach toy set above the rest.

2. Sand Baking Tool Set

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Seaside Sidekicks Sand Baking Set

$15

Melissa & Doug

Kids can whip up sandy confections with this Melissa & Doug sand toy set from Amazon that features adorable measuring cups, a whisk, crab-shaped spatula, and sea turtle mixing bowl. When a plain old sand toy set just won't do, let your kids cook up seaside desserts with this set.

3. Beach Wagon

Beach Wagon Toys Set for Kids

$21

Fun Little Toys

What better way is there to keep your kid in charge of toting all of their beach toys down to the water than with this beach toy wagon from Amazon? The wagon weighs less than 2 pounds and measures about 14 inches long, making it the perfect choice for little hands to pull the seven included beach toys from car to beach to lighten your load.

4. Sand Brick Building Set

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Sand Brick-Building Set With Mold and Trowel

$5

Melissa & Doug

Your kids can build brick after brick out of sand at the beach with this fun Melissa & Doug brick building set on Amazon. The brick mold features an adorable frog design and includes a delightfully cheery crab trowel for digging and shaping the bricks.

5. Toss & Catch Game

Liberty Imports Classic Toss & Catch Sports Game Set for Kids with Bean Bag Ball

$7

Liberty Imports

Please tell me all of you children of the '90s remember playing with these classic catch and stick plates? Now, you can play with your own kids beachside with toss and catch game set from Amazon.

6. Paddle Ball Game

Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game with Carry Bag

$15

Funsparks

Another easy way to keep kids entertained is with a game of paddle ball at the beach. This paddle ball set from Amazon includes two wooden paddle racquets, one ball, and four birdie balls for beachside game play, as well as a convenient carrying case for easy transporting to and from the beach.

7. Octopus Kite

SINGARE Large Octopus Kite Long Tail Beautiful Easy Flyer Kites

$15

SINGARE

These red and blue octopus kites on Amazon are big, bright, and will provide your kid with so much enjoyment at the beach this summer. They can unravel the string and fly the large octopus-shaped kite high in the sky. Because the kites are fairly large, Amazon reviewers say that kids under about age 4 or 5 will need help getting these into the air, but after that, they are fairly simple to keep up in the beachside breeze.

8. Beach Aquarium Kit

Dry Branch Sports Design Catch and Release Beach Aquarium Kit

$13

Dry Branch Sports

Kids can spend time building their own aquarium while on the beach with this catch and release beach aquarium kit from Amazon. The mesh lid allows the aquarium to be submerged under the water to allow water to flow through but sea life to stay contained. Amazon reviewers say that these aquariums are great for transporting to the beach to hunt for hermit crabs, starfish, and guppies.

9. Shell Collecting Bag

Sand Dipper Shell Collecting Beach Bag

$8

Sand Dipper

My kids can spend literally hours on the beach searching for and collecting seashells and ocean rocks. This mesh shell collecting bag on Amazon is perfect for kids to throw over their shoulder as they search high and low for the perfect treasure on the beach this summer.

10. Sand Dipper

Sand Dipper

$35

Sand Dipper

Bending over and picking up seashells on the beach can get downright exhausting, and while I definitely want to wear my kids out during a day at the beach, the sun and swimming do a great job of that all by themselves. To prevent crankiness and complaining, invest in one of these adjustable sand dippers on Amazon that kids can use to collect their shells for hours on end.

11. Flying Rings

Activ Life Best Kid's Flying Rings

$13

Activ Life

These easy-to-throw discs will have your kids playing with each other at the beach and getting some exercise while they do it. Activ Life Flying Rings on Amazon come two in a package and are brightly colored so that they're easy to see when playing catch on the beach.

12. Water Sport Football

Poolmaster Active Xtreme Cyclone 9-Inch Water Sport Football

$12

Poolmaster

This 9-inch water sport football from Amazon can go from the sand to the water and back again. The small size makes it great for kids to use and a foam covering over the ball allows it to get wet without getting too slippery to handle when playing catch at the beach.

13. Glitter Beach Ball

Onene 16-Inch Glitter Beach Ball

$12

Onene

This. Is. Awesome. Why play with an ordinary beach ball when you can play with one that is filled with glittery confetti? Kids will have an absolute blast batting this confetti-filled beach ball from Amazon back and forth at the beach.

14. Water Guns

heytech 2 Pack Super Water Gun Water Blaster 1200CC

$21

heytech

Have a super soaking water gun war on the beach with these water guns from Amazon. This particular set comes with two water guns that can be pumped to deliver a long stream of water for lots of beachside fun.

15. Foam Noodle Water Pumps

Foam Noodles Pump Action Outdoor Water Toy for Kids

$17

Atlasonix

For little ones who may not be into super soakers quite yet, these foam water blasters from Amazon feature fun animals on the handles and are easy for kids to use at the beach. With four blasters in each package, this is a great buy for parents of multiple littles.

16. Sand Shovel Super Soaker

HONGKIDS 2 in 1 Sand Shovel Super Soaker

$22

HONGKIDS

This shovel and super soaker combo from Amazon is two toys in one, meaning you can knock out two of your beach toy buys in one fell swoop. The brightly colored shovel is fully capable of scooping up tons of beach sand, but also delivers up to a 30-foot spray when filled with water.

17. Sand Toy Ice Cream & Cupcake Set

Anika's Crafts Sand Toy Ice Cream Cupcake Set

$14

Anika's

Kids can build cakes, cupcakes, and ice cream out of sand and saltwater with this creative sand toy set from Amazon. The 13-piece set features plastic ice cream cones, cupcake molds, spatulas, and more to help kids create sandy dessert creations at the beach.

18. Mini-Surfer Dudes

Surfer Dudes 2019 Edition Wave Powered Mini-Surfer and Surfboard Beach Toy by Aussie Alice

$20

Aussie Alice

These adorable surfer dudes and dudettes can ride the waves right alongside your kids at the beach. The 2019 Edition Wave Powered Mini-Surfer by Aussie Alice on Amazon are self-righting, so kids can just toss the toy into the water and watch as the surfer catches wave after wave all on its own. With six figurine designs to choose from, your kid will love collecting all of these wave riders.

19. UNO Splash

Mattel UNO Splash Card Game

$10

Mattel

Sometimes, you just need your kids to take a break on the beach. This UNO Splash card game on Amazon features clear, waterproof cards and a convenient ring clip to keep all of your cards together. Kids can enjoy playing this classic card game without ruining their paper card set from home.

20. Dolphin Kickboard

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Dart Dolphin Kickboard

$7

Melissa & Doug

This Melissa & Doug kickboard from Amazon features a dolphin character that is oh so cute and will have little kids wanting to ride the waves at the beach all day long.

21. Body Board

Goplus 41 inch Super Bodyboard Body Board

$28

Goplus

For older kids who also want to get in some time riding the waves, they can hang onto this 41-inch boogie board from Amazon. It's lightweight and features a wrist cuff to help kids make sure they don't lose their board in the beach waves.

22. Dump Truck Set

2GoodShop Beach Toys Playset for Kids Truck

$9

2GoodShop

Little ones will absolutely love filling this dump truck from Amazon with sand and driving it all over the beach this summer. The plastic truck beach toy comes with six sand molds in fun sea-themed shapes as well as a plastic shovel and rake for digging and scooping.

23. Dinosaur Sand Glove

HABA Dinosaur Sand Glove

$15

HABA

When just any old scoop and shovel won't do, kids can dig in the sand at the beach with this dinosaur sand glove from Amazon. The dino-shaped plastic scull fits over your child's hand and they can open and close the dinosaur's mouth to scoop up sand and transfer it to another area.