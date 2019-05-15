23 Beach Toys From Amazon To Keep Your Kids Entertained All Summer
Digging my toes into a sandy beach and feeling the sun on my face and the ocean wind in my hair sounds like one of the most relaxing ways I can think of to spend a summer day. However, in order for this mom of four to relax on the beach, I need my kids to be occupied. Lucky for me, Amazon Prime can have fun beach toys delivered to my door in two days or less — these 23 beach toys from Amazon will keep kids entertained all summer.
Living on the Texas gulf coast, we take frequent beach trips each summer, so I know exactly which toys my kids will tire of playing with in 15 minutes versus the ones that will keep them entertained for hours on end for trip after trip to the beach. Shoveling sand and filling up water pails are definitely incredible ways to keep kids busy at the beach, but sometimes you need to up your beach toy game to keep kids occupied.
From simple and classic, to new and inventive, these 23 beach toys from Amazon are all great for making sure that your kids stay out of your hair so that you can get in some peaceful moments on the beach this summer.
1. Classic Sand Toy Set
Click N' Play 18 Piece Beach Sand Toy Set
$17
Click N' Play
Let's start with a classic beach toy set, shall we? This set of 18 brightly-colored beach toys on Amazon includes shovels, rakes, buckets, a watering can, and sand molds so that kids can build intricate sand castles. The best part? It includes a mesh bag that measures just over a foot tall to store all of the toys in. Easy storage and clean-up puts this beach toy set above the rest.
2. Sand Baking Tool Set
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Seaside Sidekicks Sand Baking Set
$15
Melissa & Doug
Kids can whip up sandy confections with this Melissa & Doug sand toy set from Amazon that features adorable measuring cups, a whisk, crab-shaped spatula, and sea turtle mixing bowl. When a plain old sand toy set just won't do, let your kids cook up seaside desserts with this set.
3. Beach Wagon
Beach Wagon Toys Set for Kids
$21
Fun Little Toys
What better way is there to keep your kid in charge of toting all of their beach toys down to the water than with this beach toy wagon from Amazon? The wagon weighs less than 2 pounds and measures about 14 inches long, making it the perfect choice for little hands to pull the seven included beach toys from car to beach to lighten your load.
4. Sand Brick Building Set
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Sand Brick-Building Set With Mold and Trowel
$5
Melissa & Doug
Your kids can build brick after brick out of sand at the beach with this fun Melissa & Doug brick building set on Amazon. The brick mold features an adorable frog design and includes a delightfully cheery crab trowel for digging and shaping the bricks.
5. Toss & Catch Game
6. Paddle Ball Game
Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball Game with Carry Bag
$15
Funsparks
Another easy way to keep kids entertained is with a game of paddle ball at the beach. This paddle ball set from Amazon includes two wooden paddle racquets, one ball, and four birdie balls for beachside game play, as well as a convenient carrying case for easy transporting to and from the beach.
7. Octopus Kite
SINGARE Large Octopus Kite Long Tail Beautiful Easy Flyer Kites
$15
SINGARE
These red and blue octopus kites on Amazon are big, bright, and will provide your kid with so much enjoyment at the beach this summer. They can unravel the string and fly the large octopus-shaped kite high in the sky. Because the kites are fairly large, Amazon reviewers say that kids under about age 4 or 5 will need help getting these into the air, but after that, they are fairly simple to keep up in the beachside breeze.
8. Beach Aquarium Kit
Dry Branch Sports Design Catch and Release Beach Aquarium Kit
$13
Dry Branch Sports
Kids can spend time building their own aquarium while on the beach with this catch and release beach aquarium kit from Amazon. The mesh lid allows the aquarium to be submerged under the water to allow water to flow through but sea life to stay contained. Amazon reviewers say that these aquariums are great for transporting to the beach to hunt for hermit crabs, starfish, and guppies.
9. Shell Collecting Bag
Sand Dipper Shell Collecting Beach Bag
$8
Sand Dipper
My kids can spend literally hours on the beach searching for and collecting seashells and ocean rocks. This mesh shell collecting bag on Amazon is perfect for kids to throw over their shoulder as they search high and low for the perfect treasure on the beach this summer.
10. Sand Dipper
Sand Dipper
$35
Sand Dipper
Bending over and picking up seashells on the beach can get downright exhausting, and while I definitely want to wear my kids out during a day at the beach, the sun and swimming do a great job of that all by themselves. To prevent crankiness and complaining, invest in one of these adjustable sand dippers on Amazon that kids can use to collect their shells for hours on end.
11. Flying Rings
Activ Life Best Kid's Flying Rings
$13
Activ Life
These easy-to-throw discs will have your kids playing with each other at the beach and getting some exercise while they do it. Activ Life Flying Rings on Amazon come two in a package and are brightly colored so that they're easy to see when playing catch on the beach.
12. Water Sport Football
Poolmaster Active Xtreme Cyclone 9-Inch Water Sport Football
$12
Poolmaster
This 9-inch water sport football from Amazon can go from the sand to the water and back again. The small size makes it great for kids to use and a foam covering over the ball allows it to get wet without getting too slippery to handle when playing catch at the beach.
13. Glitter Beach Ball
14. Water Guns
15. Foam Noodle Water Pumps
Foam Noodles Pump Action Outdoor Water Toy for Kids
$17
Atlasonix
For little ones who may not be into super soakers quite yet, these foam water blasters from Amazon feature fun animals on the handles and are easy for kids to use at the beach. With four blasters in each package, this is a great buy for parents of multiple littles.
16. Sand Shovel Super Soaker
HONGKIDS 2 in 1 Sand Shovel Super Soaker
$22
HONGKIDS
This shovel and super soaker combo from Amazon is two toys in one, meaning you can knock out two of your beach toy buys in one fell swoop. The brightly colored shovel is fully capable of scooping up tons of beach sand, but also delivers up to a 30-foot spray when filled with water.
17. Sand Toy Ice Cream & Cupcake Set
Anika's Crafts Sand Toy Ice Cream Cupcake Set
$14
Anika's
Kids can build cakes, cupcakes, and ice cream out of sand and saltwater with this creative sand toy set from Amazon. The 13-piece set features plastic ice cream cones, cupcake molds, spatulas, and more to help kids create sandy dessert creations at the beach.
18. Mini-Surfer Dudes
Surfer Dudes 2019 Edition Wave Powered Mini-Surfer and Surfboard Beach Toy by Aussie Alice
$20
Aussie Alice
These adorable surfer dudes and dudettes can ride the waves right alongside your kids at the beach. The 2019 Edition Wave Powered Mini-Surfer by Aussie Alice on Amazon are self-righting, so kids can just toss the toy into the water and watch as the surfer catches wave after wave all on its own. With six figurine designs to choose from, your kid will love collecting all of these wave riders.
19. UNO Splash
Mattel UNO Splash Card Game
$10
Mattel
Sometimes, you just need your kids to take a break on the beach. This UNO Splash card game on Amazon features clear, waterproof cards and a convenient ring clip to keep all of your cards together. Kids can enjoy playing this classic card game without ruining their paper card set from home.
20. Dolphin Kickboard
21. Body Board
22. Dump Truck Set
2GoodShop Beach Toys Playset for Kids Truck
$9
2GoodShop
Little ones will absolutely love filling this dump truck from Amazon with sand and driving it all over the beach this summer. The plastic truck beach toy comes with six sand molds in fun sea-themed shapes as well as a plastic shovel and rake for digging and scooping.
23. Dinosaur Sand Glove
HABA Dinosaur Sand Glove
$15
HABA
When just any old scoop and shovel won't do, kids can dig in the sand at the beach with this dinosaur sand glove from Amazon. The dino-shaped plastic scull fits over your child's hand and they can open and close the dinosaur's mouth to scoop up sand and transfer it to another area.