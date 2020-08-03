23 Chicken Instant Pot Recipes That Are Quick, Simple, & Tasty

On any given week, my family probably eats chicken dishes for three to four meals. It's any easy go-to, but there are only so many things you can do with chicken, right? Luckily not. These 23 chicken Instant Pot recipes prove just how versatile and tasty chicken dinners can be.

The best part about using an Instant Pot to cook in is that the plethora of settings means that you can sauté, pressure cook, slow cook, or steam just about anything your heart desires. Throw in a handful of flavorful spices, some veggies, and yes — plain old, chicken — and watch it be miraculously transformed. It's so easy to use, but can create a wide array of foods that will please just about any palate.

Plus, the Instant Pot is ideal for creating that fall-off-the-bone, cut-it-with-a-fork tenderness that is sometimes hard to achieve with chicken. Everyone's had their fair share of rubberized meat or chicken that's been so over-cooked, it seems drier than the Sahara desert. It might be hard to keep an abundance of moisture inside of a chicken breast when you cook it to death in the oven, but with an Instant Pot, even your typical run-of-the-mill chicken recipes wind up bursting with moist, flavorful goodness.

1. Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup A Cozy Kitchen If you're looking to spice up your weeknight routine, this recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup from A Cozy Kitchen is sure to hit the spot. With sultry spices like coriander, cumin, and adobo, this flavorful soup dish comes together in just 40 minutes for a meal your entire family can enjoy.

2. Instant Pot Sweet Soy Chicken Thighs A Spicy Perspective Your Instant Pot is the perfect tool to help you re-create meals that you normally only indulge in when it's time to grab takeout like this recipe for Instant Pot Sweet Soy Chicken Thighs from A Spicy Perspective. This sweet and savory chicken dish is perfect for serving over rice or with steamed veggies.

3. Instant Pot Lemon Chicken Thighs Damn Delicious Making chicken thighs has never been tastier or easier than it is with this recipe for Instant Pot Lemon Chicken Thighs from Damn Delicious. What I love about a recipe like this is that you can pair it with pretty much whatever side dish you have on hand — rice, veggies, pasta, mashed potatoes — and it literally all works.

4. Pressure Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Averie Cooks If you've not yet attempted to make Indian food at home, this recipe for Pressure Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala from Averie Cooks is a great place to start. Between the flavorful, moist chicken and the creamy sauce, your family will be so impressed with your culinary prowess that they may never venture out to a restaurant again. (Just kidding. They totally still will.)

5. Chicken Pot Pie Bow Ties I Am A Food Blog These kind of "dump and go" recipes where you can add everything into your pressure cooker and just let it do it's thing are my favorite. Easy, tasty, and quick, Chicken Pot Pie Bow Ties from I Am A Food Blog is perfect for when you want a home cooked taste without the fuss.

6. Instant Pot Chicken Piccata Cookies & Cups When it comes to classic Italian fare, this recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Piccata from Cookies & Cups tops the list of must-make chicken dishes. Lightly floured chicken breasts are browned in the Instant Pot and then combined with lemon, garlic, basil, oregano, and sour cream to create this creamy, dreamy dish.

7. Easy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Foodie Crush A hearty bowl full of fettuccine alfredo is one of the most comforting meals I can think of. To create this warm, creamy, and delicious dish, this recipe for Easy Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo from Foodie Crush cooks up right in your Instant Pot in just 25 minutes from start to finish.

8. Instant Pot Herb Chicken Orzo A Spicy Perspective It's incredible just how fluffy and tender orzo gets when it's cooked in an Instant Pot. Paired with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs in this recipe for Instant Pot Herb Chicken Orzo from A Spicy Perspective, you get a delectable dish that comes together seamlessly in less than half an hour.

9. Instant Pot Teriyaki Chicken I Am A Food Blog Do you have 10 minutes? Then you have enough time to whip up this Instant Pot Teriyaki Chicken from I Am A Food Blog and turn your family's next meal time into a tasty feast. While your chicken is cooking, toss some veggies to roast in the oven and heat up some rice to serve alongside.

10. Instant Pot Herbal Chicken Soup Wholefully Sometimes, you just need a good, hearty bowl of chicken soup if you're feeling under the weather. The abundance of herbs and spices in this recipe for Instant Pot Herbal Chicken Soup from Wholefully makes it the ideal soup to help soothe away sickness. When you're down for the count, a batch of this soup might be just what the doctor ordered.

11. Instant Pot Dishoom Ruby Chicken Curry I Am A Food Blog I am always on the lookout for a scrumptious curry dish. In my humble opinion, curry makes the best leftovers and scooping some up with a soft piece of naan or pita is like heaven. This recipe for Instant Pot Dishoom Ruby Chicken Curry from I Am A Food Blog with a plethora of warming spices creates a crazy-good curry.

12. Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken Cookies & Cups For a quick and versatile chicken recipe that's as easy as it is flavorful, Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken from Cookies & Cups is where it's at. My kids love when I make this and scoop piles of chicken over chips with melted cheese on top for nachos, serve it over rice in a burrito bowl, or set up a make-your-own taco bar.

13. Instant Pot White Chicken Korma My Heart Beets If you've never experienced the creamy deliciousness of chicken korma, this Instant Pot recipe from My Heart Beets is an easy one to try. Yogurt, onions, cloves, ginger, green chili, and a blend of spices comes together to create a tasty flavor base that soaks into the chicken as it cooks and leaves it bursting with flavor.

14. Instant Pot Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks A Spicy Perspective Traditional Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks are typically grilled over an open flame, but with this recipe from A Spicy Perspective, you can get the same taste right in your Instant Pot. Thoroughly coating the chicken and allowing it plenty of time to marinate here is key for creating the tasty, golden exterior.

15. Instant Pot Rotisserie Chicken. Damn Delicious Can you actually cook an entire chicken in your Instant Pot? Well, with this recipe for Instant Pot Rotisserie Chicken from Damn Delicious, you absolutely can. In less than half an hour, you can have moist, tender, perfectly-cooked chicken that takes almost zero effort to make. Plus, you can adjust the seasonings as you like with this recipe.

16. Instant Pot Kung Pao Chicken A Spicy Perspective With a recipe like this in my life, I may never need to call up my go-to takeout spot again. Instant Pot Kung Pao Chicken from A Spicy Perspective definitely has a laundry-list of ingredients, but just a few minutes of sautéing and then letting everything simmer together yields a fantastic result.

17. Authentic Instant Pot Chicken Pho Recipe I Am A Food Blog A nice, big, broth-y bowl of Pho can be oh so comforting. Whether you've had a rough day, you're feeling under the weather, or you just have a hankering for some soothing soup, this recipe for Authentic Instant Pot Chicken Pho from I Am A Food Blog is where it's at.

18. Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Soup Jelly Toast Blog If you're in the mood to add a bit of spice to your traditional soup routine, this recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Soup from Jelly Toast Blog should definitely be on your radar. Hot sauce gives the broth a kick, and you can shred the tender chicken right in your pressure cooker once it's all cooked through.

19. Instant Pot Chicken Adobo Kitchen Confidante The versatile nature of chicken allows sultry spices like the adobo in this recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Adobo from Kitchen Confidante to truly shine. It takes about 40 minutes to cook the eight chicken thighs this recipe calls for in your pressure cooker, but this dish is worth every single second.

20. Instant Pot Apricot Chicken Meatloaf & Melodrama A little sweetness can go a long way to create a satisfying dish like this Instant Pot Apricot Chicken from Meatloaf and Melodrama. With just a smidge of prep work, this recipe is ready in about half an hour and pairs perfectly with some jasmine rice or a scoop of mashed potatoes.

21. Instant Pot White Chicken Black Bean Chili Mel's Kitchen Cafe A hearty bowl of chili tastes even more delicious when you don't have to spend hours standing over a hot stove stirring, and stirring and stirring until you feel like your arm is about to fall off. Instant Pot White Chicken Black Bean Chili from Mel's Kitchen Cafe cooks up in about an hour right in your pressure cooker.

22. Instant Pot Chicken & Rice Natasha's Kitchen A staple meal in many households, you can rarely go wrong when you combine chicken and rice. This Instant Pot recipe from Natasha's Kitchen ups the ante on the classic dish by adding an entire head of garlic to give the chicken, rice, and vegetables a fantastic and unforgettable flavor.