23 Life-Changing Baby & Toddler Products On Amazon That Moms Swear By

It isn't often that you hear about life-changing baby and toddler products on Amazon that moms swear by — but when word gets out about one, all parents need to know about it pronto. Raising kids takes a village, but instead of the typical small town kind of help found years ago, Amazon reviewers make up the modern village that keeps you informed of innovative parenting products. Depending on your needs, there's a game-changing product for your baby or toddler that makes life less stressful, saves time, and brings a smile to their little faces.

Maybe your toddler's quick feet and hands and superior climbing skills have you worried they'll get hurt in your home — no worries, there are TV tethers and ergonomic, non-slip step stools to take some of the stress out of those situations. You may have a baby who is constantly losing pacifiers, hats, and earmuffs — we found genius products that will remedy those problems. Or, perhaps, you need affordable innovations that make midnight feedings quicker and night lights less glaring. For every parenting problem you can think of, there's probably a great solution at your disposal.

Here are 23 baby and toddler products that parents absolutely swear by, because they don't just make parenting easier, they make life easier.