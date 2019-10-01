When the clock strikes midnight Oct. 1, those of us who love all things fall morph into completely different people. The haters may try to pry your PSL from your cold, fall-loving hands, but they will never take the joy that comes with all of the me on October 1 gifs you're posting to your social media. You break out your Ugg boots and oversized scarves in early September to prepare for this moment, but when October hits, a whole you new you emerges wrapped in spiderwebs and quoting Halloween movies with gusto.

If the phrases "I am the Pumpkin King!" and "I smell children!" mean nothing to you, you obviously aren't as obsessed with this hauntingly fun season as I am. You probably don't have an affinity for wearing chunky, oversized knit sweaters with black leggings and casually posing with latte in hand among a patch of picturesque pumpkins and scarecrows. And that's OK, but for those of you who shamelessly hang Halloween decor around every square inch of your home, you should take full advantage of the arrival of October by posting one of these 23 gifs that describe you on Oct. 1. In the words of Beetlejuice, "It's showtime."

1. I Am The Pumpkin King GIPHY on Giphy "What's this? What's this?" It's the rise of the best season of them all, that's what it is. If seeing Jack Skellington doesn't get you in the mood for October, I'm not sure what will.

2. It's The Great Pumpkin, Y'all GIPHY on Giphy If you watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown like it's your paying job each year, Oct. 1 is your time to shine with this gif.

3. Dancing With Joy GIPHY on Giphy You may not actually be wearing a jack-o-lantern on your head (yet), but you probably are dancing around to celebrate the arrival of the month with the most fun holiday of the year.

4. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice GIPHY on Giphy October is here and it's your time to shine. Plus, summoning this guy is one of the most celebratory things you can do. You're welcome.

5. All. The. Candy GIPHY on Giphy It's a known fact that calories don't count October through December. Your kids may have to wait until Oct. 31 to collect candy from the neighbors, but you're an adult and you can have candy anytime you want.

6. I *Heart* PSL GIPHY on Giphy There is no shame in my PSL game. I will scream this from the rooftops every fall, especially on Oct. 1 when it is finally socially acceptable to post about this magical concoction on social media.

7. Halloweentown Forever GIPHY on Giphy It is definitely the coolest holiday ever. Costumes, candy, spooky decor — hands down, Halloween wins.

8. When Sarah Sanderson Is Your Spirit Animal GIPHY on Giphy If that feeling when Oct. 1 hits just makes you feel something renewed within your soul, this gif is for you.

9. Transformation Complete GIPHY on Giphy This is how I wake up my kids each day in October. And no, I am not ashamed.

10. Work That Pumpkin GIPHY on Giphy Don't mind me, I'm just over here living my best life on Oct. 1. Yes, it's a work day, but that doesn't mean I can't still be my most festive self.

11. Hello, It's October Calling GIPHY on Giphy When it's Oct. 1 and you just can't be bothered to do anything but sit around relishing in the pumpkin-y awesomeness of the season.

12. Guess What Day It Is? GIPHY on Giphy That's right, it's Oct. 1, and the pumpkin patch is calling your name.

13. October Looks Good On You GIPHY on Giphy I wake up an entirely different person on Oct. 1. I'm ready to celebrate the spookiest month of the year from the moment my eyes pop open.

14. #Basic & #Unashamed GIPHY on Giphy This is me all fall long, but especially on Oct. 1 when I feel like the world judges my obsession with the season just a tad but less.

15. Candy Anyone? GIPHY on Giphy Of course I start prepping for this day long before Oct. 1, but when the day finally arrives, I go all in — pumpkin hat and all.

16. 'Tis The Season GIPHY on Giphy Oct. 1 marks the first day of the 31 days of Halloween, which means it's a season, not just a day. Can I get an amen?

17. Welcome To October GIPHY on Giphy This is how you should greet people each day in October, but especially the very first day.

18. Dance Like Nobody's Watching GIPHY on Giphy The creepy, cool vibes that October gives off make me want to dance it out every day — but that is especially true on Oct. 1.

19. Go Candy Corn Crazy GIPHY on Giphy I'll just be over here hoarding all of the candy corn, don't mind me! It is literally the only time of the year when they sell this stuff, so stocking up is a must.

20. Thank You, PSL GIPHY on Giphy Writing a note of thanks to your favorite fall beverage feels like an ideal way to kick off the month.

21. So Pun-ny GIPHY on Giphy If Oct. 1 had a signature joke, this would likely be it. Spread the word — you're happy it's fall and you're not afraid to show it.

22. This Is It, You Guys GIPHY on Giphy This is the day you've been waiting nine long months for. Don't be afraid to let everyone know your month has arrived.