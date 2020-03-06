24 Birth Photos Of Dads Meeting Their New Babies That'll Make You Sob
Seeing your child for the very first time is an indescribable moment. Even with all of the overwhelming emotions you're sure to be feeling, it's something you'll never forget, but still: if you had the opportunity to freeze that moment and capture it on film forever, why wouldn't you? For a father, there is truly nothing like gazing down at the newborn baby you helped to create, which is why birth photos of new dads taken right after birth are some of the most genuinely beautiful photos out there.
Fathers may not be able to experience the magical feeling of actually giving birth to a child, but those present in the delivery area are still able to witness the miracle of life (yes, that sounds corny, but it's an accurate statement!) first hand. The first couple of times any dad holds their baby in their arms will be a huge bonding experience for both father and child, and that bond will hopefully blossom into a wonderfully close relationship between the two.
The photos of these dads' faces taken at the moment their baby was born will make you feel all the feels — and possibly even inspire you to hire a birth photographer when it's your turn.
1. The Huge Smile
In this photo by Monet Nicole, a father clearly can't handle his excitement about being able to hold his child for one of the first times ever, and, really, who can even blame him?!
2. Skin To Skin
In this photo by Indiana birth photographer Renée Mason, this father and newborn are enjoying one of the best and most intimate bonding experiences: skin-to-skin contact. How comfy does that little baby look?
3. All Wrapped Up
San Diego birth photographer Audrey Rodriguez caught this beautiful moment between dad and baby. Even without being able to make out the dad's entire face, you can tell exactly how tender this moment was.
4. I Am Your Father
There's nothing like commemorating the birthing experience with a punny t-shirt, right? In this photo by Florida birth photographer Paulina Splechta, a dad smiles down at his newborn while appropriately wearing a Star Wars shirt that reads, "I am your father."
5. All The Feels
This sweet dad is clearly completely overwhelmed by emotion in this photo by Louisiana birth photographer Dannielle Hale. In her caption of the photo on Instagram, Hale wrote, "I watched as he took a step back, and just let ALL of the emotions from that night hit him like his very own wave."
6. The Water Birth
7. The Biggest Smile
8. A First Kiss
Nicole beautifully captures a gentle first kiss between father and child — it even looks like this baby is smiling. And how sweet is mom in the background?
9. The Quiet Moments
10. The New Family
11. The Emotional One
In this photo by New York City birth photographer Katherine Marivelle, a father is gently cradling his newborn close during skin-to-skin bonding time. The dad truly looks like he was born to do this.
12. The Curious Baby
13. The Disbelief
14. That Proud Feeling
15. The Bonding Moment
16. The First Sweet Cry
Even a newborn's first cries are adorable, no matter how loud they may be. In this photo by Nicole, dad holds mom while she holds their baby. Excuse me while I sob.
17. The Embrace
18. Can't Stop Staring
19. Smiles All Around
20. Dad's Turn
21. The Best Moment
22. The Special Stare
23. The First Look
24. The Loving Gaze
How sweet is this beautiful photo by Marivelle? You can immediately tell exactly how happy this father is to be holding his newborn.