If your little one is in need of some fresh, educational, and fun entertainment, you'll be delighted to know that there are many great kids shows on Amazon Prime. Between Clifford the Big Red Dog, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street, there are plenty of excellent options to keep your children engaged and make the most out of your kiddo's screen time.

Balancing the pros and cons of screen time, of course, is a hot topic in parenting. But let's be honest here: everyone needs a bit of a break now and again, and there's something to be said about the thrill of Saturday morning cartoons. Fortunately, along with its recommendations to limit screen time, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also released a list of ways to make the most of the time your kids spend engaged in digital media.

One such way is to "co-view, co-play and co-engage with your children when they are using screens." By watching with them, you can encourage social interactions, bonding, and learning. Easier said than done? Yes, but having quality content to watch with them sure makes it more enjoyable for the whole family. So here are 24 programs on Amazon Prime that everyone can enjoy together.