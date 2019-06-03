Romper

24 Under $20 Toddler Shoes From Amazon That You Won't Regret Getting

By Shana Aborn
From the moment a child learns that their legs and feet can hold them upright, there's no stopping them. Walking, running (usually from Mom), jumping, and kicking are all part of their typical day. So when it comes to buying footwear, you want good toddler shoes that can hold up under all that action. It also helps if they're not outrageously expensive, because little kids grow out of their shoes fast. (As in, seemingly overnight.)

When buying toddler shoes, look for ones with flexible soles and lightweight materials like mesh or canvas uppers, recommended Mom365. Always choose shoes with non-slip soles, but be aware that deep-grooved soles may cause a child to trip as well. Forget heels, too-stiff styles, and shoes with laces. For summer, you'll probably want a pair of sturdy sandals as well as sneakers, and perhaps water shoes if you're planning to spend a lot of time at the beach or pool. For bad weather, rubber or lined boots will help prevent wet or frozen feet. And then there are those impulse purchases inspired by a child whose eyes widen at the sight of a light-up sneaker or a shoe with a favorite cartoon character.

Here are some fantastic toddler shoe options on Amazon that meet all the standards for durability and style. Best of all, they're all $20 or under, so you don't have to spend your whole paycheck on your child's footwear. (When they're old enough, they can darn well earn their own money toward designer shoes.)

1. Comfy Sneakers

Lightweight Breathable Sneakers

$20

Dadawen

If there's one thing toddlers are good at, it's running all over the place. So they need sneakers that can keep up with them, and that are comfortable on little feet. These bestselling sneaks are just the thing.

2. Dino-Mite

Cartoon Toddler Sneakers

$19

KomForme

These ridiculously cute shoes are made for both boys and girls, and come in nine other patterns, just in case your child isn't into dinos.

3. Safety Socks

Quick Dry Pool Socks Shoes

$13

Mabove

A good pair of water shoes is a must for pool and beach season, and a pair of reasonably-priced water shoes is even better. These slip-ons are flexible and quick-drying; also good for summer playground trips, to avoid getting burned on the hot rubber mats.

4. Just For Loafing

Slip On Loafers

$14

LONSOEN

These loafers are dressy enough for parties, more comfortable than hard leather dress shoes, and under $15. Victory.

5. Summer Sandals

Princess Flat Shoes Summer Sandals

$20

Femizee

These will probably be the first of many similar sandals you'll buy over the years. And it's possible your little one will want to wear it at every opportunity. Come to think of it, maybe getting two pairs would be a wise idea.

6. Fisherman's Sandals

Casual Fisherman Sandal

$16

Femizee

The rubber sole, Velcro strap closure, and closed-toe design minimize the risk of trips and falls, so your toddler can stay safely on the go.

7. Lighted Clogs

Flash Lighted Clog Sandals

$18

FANSITE

No child should have to get through childhood without light-up shoes. These fun clogs also come in blue, black, and pink. (The pink has a teddy bear design.)

8. Tough Footwear

Infant/Toddler Sneakers

$20

Bodensee

Customers wrote enthusiastic reviews about this brand's comfort, quality, and durability (let's face it, kids are tough on shoes). This style also comes in black, blue, and gray.

9. Super Easy

Breathable Mesh Slip-On Sandals

$17

CIOR

This is a great beach, pool, or anytime shoe; its mesh fabric is made to withstand water play, and its easy-on design makes it a no-fuss choice.

10. First Dance Shoes

Leather Ballet Slipper

$19

Stelle

Children can begin dance classes as early as 2 or 3 years old, so knowing where to get good shoes is important. The retailers that once carried them are rapidly going out of business. Fortunately, Amazon is a good source for ballet footwear that won't break your budget.

11. Rain Gear

Toddler Rubber Rain Boots

$13

KomForme

What fun is rain if you can't stomp around in it? Toddlers need a pair of indestructible rain boots like these to conquer any puddle that dares get in their way.

12. Simple Sneakers

Toddler Canvas Sneakers

$16

Sakuracan

Parents of toddlers learn quickly that it's smart to have at least two pairs of sneakers in the house. At least one of them should be simple canvas ones like these, which wear well and which children can put on by themselves.

13. Party Flats

Slip-On Ballet Flats

$19

Bear Mall

You'll want to have a pair of party shoes on hand for your child; you never know when she'll be invited to a birthday bash, religious ceremony, or wedding (maybe even as the flower girl!). These flats are comfortable, have slip-proof soles, and are available in black and red along with the white shown here.

14. Ruffles Galore

Beach Princess Summer Sandals

$8

Dreamyth-Shoes

Great for walks around the neighborhood as well as the beach, these pretty sandals come in sizes to fit children up to 8 years old; if you have older children, they might enjoy matching their little sis.

15. Strong Swimmers

Toddler Water Shoes

$19

CIOR

A toddler's shoe wardrobe should also contain more substantial water shoes in addition to the lighter swim socks. These are strong enough to protect young feet from sharp shells at the beach and rough cement on the pool floor.

16. Intro To Walking

Soft Sole Leather Crib Shoes

$20

Owlowla

Available in a rainbow of colors, these first-walker moccasins are the perfect introduction to your child's lifetime of shoe-wearing. They're handmade (which makes the price even more impressive) and come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

17. Off-Road Wear

Hiking Winter Rain/Snow Booties

$20

Save Beautiful

Maybe it's a little much to expect your toddler to keep up with you on the hiking trail, but they'll definitely find these boots handy for tromping in the mud once you reach your campsite. Actually, they're handy for any terrain that requires a stronger shoe than a sneaker.

18. Tough Sandals

Summer Sandal Sneakers

$20

Nova Utopia

When summer beckons, you'll need a shoe that stands up to wet and dry play, has a no-slip design, is easy to take on and off, and will last the season without turning into little sandal shreds. Here's your answer.

19. Prehistoric Footwear

Dinosaur House Slippers

$17

FCTree

Slippers are a must-have in the toddler shoe wardrobe, and your child will love greeting the mornings in these not-too-scary dino slippers (also available in yellow, royal blue, khaki, and orange). The plush lining and nonslip soles make this an extra cozy and safe choice.

20. Formal Wear

Children's Oxford Dress Shoe

$20

Dadawen

A wedding or other formal occasion calls for traditional patent-leather shoes, even for the littlest guests. This pair meets our price range; plus, they're well-made and non-slip. Customer reviews rave about their cuteness and quality.

21. Fuzzy Winter Shoes

Casual Winter Shoes

$16

Z-T FUTURE

Combining the ease of slip-ons with the cozy comfort of fleece lining, these casual shoes will keep your child warm around the house and on outings all winter long.

22. Party Style

Girls' Pretty Glitter Ankle Strap Ballet Flats

$17

nerteo

It could be argued that a girl can't have too many fancy shoes, no matter what her age. You never know when you're going to get an invite to a cake-smash party or a tea playdate. Better be prepared with a pair like these in the closet.

23. Leopard Slip-Ons

Toddler Canvas Sneakers

$20

UBELLA

A toddler shoe collection should include at least one or two slip-on styles. No fumbling with laces or Velcro, and many of these shoes are easy enough for a child to manage on their own. (Oh, the sweet sound of "I do it myself"!)

24. Beating The Chill

Bailey Button Snow Boots

$16

Femizee

In cold-weather months, you'll definitely need a sturdy lined boot to get your toddler through the winter. Take a look at this snuggly style (available in a variety of colors), which offers warmth at a budget-friendly price.