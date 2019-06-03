24 Under $20 Toddler Shoes From Amazon That You Won't Regret Getting
From the moment a child learns that their legs and feet can hold them upright, there's no stopping them. Walking, running (usually from Mom), jumping, and kicking are all part of their typical day. So when it comes to buying footwear, you want good toddler shoes that can hold up under all that action. It also helps if they're not outrageously expensive, because little kids grow out of their shoes fast. (As in, seemingly overnight.)
When buying toddler shoes, look for ones with flexible soles and lightweight materials like mesh or canvas uppers, recommended Mom365. Always choose shoes with non-slip soles, but be aware that deep-grooved soles may cause a child to trip as well. Forget heels, too-stiff styles, and shoes with laces. For summer, you'll probably want a pair of sturdy sandals as well as sneakers, and perhaps water shoes if you're planning to spend a lot of time at the beach or pool. For bad weather, rubber or lined boots will help prevent wet or frozen feet. And then there are those impulse purchases inspired by a child whose eyes widen at the sight of a light-up sneaker or a shoe with a favorite cartoon character.
Here are some fantastic toddler shoe options on Amazon that meet all the standards for durability and style. Best of all, they're all $20 or under, so you don't have to spend your whole paycheck on your child's footwear. (When they're old enough, they can darn well earn their own money toward designer shoes.)
Leather Ballet Slipper
$19
Stelle
Children can begin dance classes as early as 2 or 3 years old, so knowing where to get good shoes is important. The retailers that once carried them are rapidly going out of business. Fortunately, Amazon is a good source for ballet footwear that won't break your budget.
Slip-On Ballet Flats
$19
Bear Mall
You'll want to have a pair of party shoes on hand for your child; you never know when she'll be invited to a birthday bash, religious ceremony, or wedding (maybe even as the flower girl!). These flats are comfortable, have slip-proof soles, and are available in black and red along with the white shown here.
Hiking Winter Rain/Snow Booties
$20
Save Beautiful
Maybe it's a little much to expect your toddler to keep up with you on the hiking trail, but they'll definitely find these boots handy for tromping in the mud once you reach your campsite. Actually, they're handy for any terrain that requires a stronger shoe than a sneaker.
Dinosaur House Slippers
$17
FCTree
Slippers are a must-have in the toddler shoe wardrobe, and your child will love greeting the mornings in these not-too-scary dino slippers (also available in yellow, royal blue, khaki, and orange). The plush lining and nonslip soles make this an extra cozy and safe choice.