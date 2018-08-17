25 Baby Names That Start With O, Because You Want Baby's Name To Be Outstanding

Finding just the right name for your new baby can be really difficult. Everyone has an opinion, but the only ones that really matter are yours and your partner's. Still, coming to a consensus and deciding on something that you both truly love can be a time-consuming venture. And if you have other kids, you might want to find a name that you think goes well with the others you've already chosen. If you're looking for a name that begins with a certain letter, that helps narrow things down a little, so these baby names that start with O might be names you're interested in exploring.

Names that begin with the letter O are also often a bit more unique than other kinds of names. Sure, there are a number of names that start with O that regularly top the lists of most popular baby names, but, overwhelmingly, names that begin with the letter O are a little less common. So if a name that's a little bit more unique is important to you, one that begins with the letter O might be the perfect fit for your newest little bundle. There are a number of different things that can influence a couple's baby name selection, but if you're looking for something that begins with the letter O, these names are names you should consider.

1 Olivia A perennial favorite, this sweet name regularly appears near the top of the list of most popular baby names for girls. Olivia is a Latin name meaning "olive tree," as The Bump noted, and is the name of an heiress in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

2 Oscar Oscar is an adorable name for a little boy and is Irish, Scandinavian, and English. Babble noted that this name means "God's spear" in English and "deer friend" in Irish traditions.

3 Owen zeremskimilan/Fotolia Owen is another name that enjoys some popularity among parents. Nameberry noted that Owen is a Welsh name meaning "young warrior" and "well-born."

4 Ophelia This lyrical, literary name might be a great fit for your little one. Babble noted that Ophelia is the name of a woman who loves Hamlet in Shakespeare's Hamlet, and that it's a Greek name meaning "help."

5 Otto Otto is a cute little name that works well if you're looking for something a bit unique. Parents noted that Otto is a German and Teutonic name meaning "rich."

6 Omar Omar is an Arabic name that means "flourishing," as Baby Center noted. If you want the name you give your baby to capture the wishes you have for them as they grow older, Omar is a pretty great choice.

7 Oliver Oliver is the male form of Olivia. The Bump noted that many believe that it, like Olivia, comes from the Latin word for "olive tree," but others think that its roots lie in the French name Olivier, which would be another great choice for your new addition.

8 Oakley Oakley is a more unique name for any baby. This name is an English name that means "from the oak tree meadow," Babble noted.

9 Opal yamasan0708/Fotolia Your little one is your prized gem, so naming her after an actual gem might be a pretty good idea. This name is Sanskrit and, perhaps unsurprisingly, means "gem," as Nameberry noted.

10 Octavio Octavio is a Latin name meaning "the eighth," Baby Center noted. It's not quite as popular in 2018 as it was in 2017, but that might make it an even better fit for your little one in your eyes.

11 Ozzy If you're looking for something cute and a little bit different for your little boy, Ozzy, which is a nickname of Oswald, Osborn, and Osmond, as Nameberry noted, could be the right choice.

12 Olive Completely adorable and a bit more unique than the ever-popular Olivia or Oliver, Olive also means, unsurprisingly, "olive tree," as Parents noted.

13 Octavia Like Octavio, Octavia is a Latin name meaning "the eighth," as Baby Center noted. Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer may have inspired you to consider this sweet name for your own baby girl.

14 Otis Similar to Otto, Otis is a German name meaning "wealthy," as Nameberry noted. It too is a bit more unique than some of the other choices for your little boy, but is still a very cute option.

15 Olga Olga might be a different name than what you would have thought you'd choose, but this name is well-suited for a little girl with tons of personality. It's a Russian and German name meaning "holy," as Parents noted.

16 Omarion This adorable name is just as fitting for a baby as it is for a fully-grown adult, which isn't always the case when it comes to names. Nameberry noted that Omarion is a variation of Omari, which is a Swahili version of Omar, all of which would be great choices for your new baby.

17 Oswald Halfpoint/Fotolia If meaning is exceptionally important to you when choosing a baby name, Oswald might be the dark horse on your list for little boys. It's a unique choice, but this English name means "God of the forest," as Baby Center noted, which might be a good fit for a family that loves to spend time outdoors.

18 Oksana This beautiful name has roots in Russian and Hebrew and means "praise God," as The Bump noted. It's a wonderful choice for a little girl who's just as sweet as her name.

19 Odette This pretty name is French and German and is the name of one of the main characters in the famous ballet, Swan Lake, as Babble noted. It's a graceful and elegant choice for your sweet baby girl.

20 Orida This lovely name is a Native American name meaning "expected one," according to Babble. It might be just the right choice for the baby for which you've been waiting.

21 Oleander If floral-inspired names are more your thing, Oleander could be a good choice for you. As Parents noted, the plant itself appears sweet, but is actually poisonous. If you'd like your child to be both sweet and strong (but, you know, not actually poisonous), this might be the unique name for which you've been looking.

22 Odie This sweet name might remind you of the dog in the Garfield cartoons, but it could be an adorable name for your new little guy.

23 Olaf Some people might assume you've named your baby after the snowman in Frozen, but if you're looking for something that invokes family and ancestry, this could be the perfect name for your little one. As The Bump noted, Olaf is a Norse name meaning "ancestor's relic."

24 Odin Tierney/Fotolia Odin is the head god in Norse mythology, as Baby Center noted. This unique Scandinavian name just might be the very best choice for your little strong warrior.