Most people understand that social media, though pretty to look at, is not an accurate representation of real life. Instagram, for example, is typically used as a "highlight reel," and that makes sense. You're more likely to whip out your camera when your kids are doing something adorable instead of, you know, when they're shrieking on their bedroom floor because you said it was bedtime. These 20 Instagram caption ideas for pictures of your kids behaving are perfect to accompany any of those highlight moments you want to share. After all, the next tantrum could happen at any moment, so quick! Capture this blissful moment of quiet while you still can.

Maybe it's because I'm a writer or maybe it's because I'm a massive sap, but I wholeheartedly believe that a quality Instagram caption is almost as important as the photo itself. Years later, when your children are in new seasons of life, you'll be able to look back fondly (and maybe tearfully) at these snapshots and accompanying words. So say what you will about social media or Instagram, but these pictures and the words we attach to them allow us all to look back at our children's childhoods with awe, wonder, and love.

Sure, you could just slap on a few emojis and call it a day, but these quotes and phrases are so much better. Find one that pulls on your heartstrings, and pair it with your favorite photo of your little ones being angels.

1. “To me there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter." PT Barnum Anton_Mateus/Shutterstock This is perfect for a candid shot of happy, smiling children, assuming those smiles are following some type of good behavior. Heck, even if they are being a little mischievous, you can't argue how endearing it is to watch a child having fun.

2. "Behind every child who believes in themselves is a parent who believed first." You are your child's ultimate cheerleader. Use this caption for a photo of your little one doing something they're proud of, and don't feel shy about giving yourself a little pat on the back, either. You played no small part in teaching them to be proud of their accomplishments.

3. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever.” Regina King I'm sure all parents can agree that the love you feel for your child is unlike anything you previously imagined — especially when they're on their best behavior. Post this caption with a photo of your child in their element.

4. “One thing I know for sure about raising children is that every single day a kid needs discipline... But also every single day a kid needs a break.” Anne Lamott Structure and discipline are both crucial for a child's development, to be sure, but they also need some time to have a little fun. This is the perfect caption to go along with a snap of your kids lettin' loose.

5. "Please excuse the mess, the children are making memories." Even well-behaved children make messes. Worry about that later, and focus on the memories now. The messes they make are ripe with learning opportunities (even if they're annoying to clean up), and it's just a part of life.

6. "Let them be little." They won't be little for long, so you might as well document their tininess with a photo and remember that the good and bad days don't last forever. It's also a kind reminder to be forgiving when they do something wrong or stress you out.

7. "When in doubt, choose the kids. There will be plenty of time later to choose work." Have fun with your babies. Your mile-long to-do list can wait, and sorry to break it to ya, but it'll stay that long forever, so you might as well have fun when you can.

8. "A child enters your home and for the next 20 or so years makes so much noise you can hardly stand it. Then the child departs, leaving the house so silent you think you are going mad." John Andrew Holmes Embrace the noise and the chaos just as much as you embrace the well-behaved, quiet moments. Eventually, you'll miss the chaos.

9. "Time spent playing with children is never wasted." mamaza/Shutterstock Sure it's hard to sit and play with your child when you've got a million items to check off on your mental to-do list. But don't put playtime at the bottom of that list — you won't regret it.

10. "To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today." So go enjoy your time with them, especially when they're behaving.

11. "I brought children into this dark world because it needed the light that only a child can bring." Liz Armbruster Some days, it seems like that light is brighter than ever. Mostly on the days they're cooperating and behaving, but that's neither here nor there.

12. "What is a home without children? Quiet." Henny Youngman Embrace the noise your kids make when they're being sweet and cuddly or utterly rambunctious. Their presence alone makes your house a home and fills it with life.

13. "A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for.” Yes, raising a child is a rollercoaster. Yes, it's worth the utter madness.

14. "We do not stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing." George Bernard Shaw Your children benefit when you play with them, but so do you. This is a perfect quote to go with a pic of your kids building and playing in their element, and will really make your followers reflect on the captured moment.

15. "We will never have this day again, so let's make it count." This is the more eloquent way of saying YOLO.

16. "And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling." Shanti That's the recipe of a fulfilling day with your babies. Get your troop together for an end-of-day snap when they're spent from the day's activities and happy for a chill moment.

17. "Happiness is the laughter of children." mamaza/Shutterstock Is there anything better? It almost makes you forget all the shrieking and whining they're also capable of.

18. "I have dishes piling up and a mountain of laundry that needs to be done. But that doesn’t matter today. Today I will laugh. Today I will play. Today I will love. And if that’s all I accomplish today, it will be enough." The dishes and laundry will never end, and as far as your Insta-fam is concerned, they don't exist if they're not in the shot! Relish the moment of your kids being on their best behavior.

19. "Cherish your children... for they are the footprints you will leave behind." Taylor Evan Fulks Pair this with a picture that shows you're leaving behind a super-behaved angel of a legacy... even if that's only the case half the time.

20. “The most precious gift we can offer anyone is our attention. When mindfulness embraces those we love, they will bloom like flowers.” Thich Nhat Hanh The perfect caption for photos of you with the kids. At the end of the day, your time and attention is the best thing you can give them.

21. “There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.” Walt Streightiff A fitting quote for a pic of your kids exploring the great outdoors or even reading books. If only we could hold on to this attitude through adulthood, too.

22. “A child can always each an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want.” Paulo Coelho Use this one for a shot of your kids deep in play, completely consumed by a universe of their own design. (Or, pair it with a pic of your little one demanding another yogurt squeezer.)

23. “Children make your life important.” Erma Bombeck A beautiful sentiment for a photo of laughing kids, sending the message that raising happy humans is the most important thing we can do. (It would also be really funny next to a shot of you doing mountains of laundry, but that's another story.)

24. “Hugs can do great amounts of good — especially for children.” Princess Diana David Levenson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The perfect quote for a pic of kids hugging, obviously, this one also doubles as a PSA. Everyone could stand to be reminded about the importance of hugs on a daily basis.