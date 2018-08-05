25 Flower Nursery Ideas To Craft The Floral Baby Room Of Your Dreams

I love all things floral, so to say that I'm into this flower nursery trend happening right now would be an understatement. I spent hours on Instagram searching for flower nursery ideas and inspo, and found some real gems — I just love the feminine touch that flowers bring because there's so much you can do with them. With so many design and color options, a flower nursery is perfect for any babe's room. So if you're looking for some nursery design inspiration, too, look no further — these creative floral designs have you covered and can help you create the floral nursery of your dreams.

Honestly, writing this piece has given me all kinds of nesting fever. While I love being a boy mom, there's something about little girl stuff that just gets me all excited. The fun floral prints, the colors, the cute outfits — little girl stuff is so fun. While a lot of these floral nursery inspiration photos are from bloggers and designers, some of them are boutique shops where you can buy these adorable and unique handmade items. How great is that? Florals are definitely having a moment, so it shouldn't be hard to find everything you need out there to make your baby's room a wonderland.